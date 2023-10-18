Eternal Tower Defense codes October 2023

Eternal Tower Defense codes might feel like cheating to the most righteous of heroes, but we merely think they’re a means to an end in a fight for the greater good. With the gems on offer, you can get heroes from various anime, such as Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Naruto, to help you in this tower defense game. Nothing wipes out the hordes like a Kamehameha from Goku.

For even more anime-based goodies, make sure you take a look at our Anime Adventures codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Anime Force Simulator codes, Project Slayers codes, Blade Ball codes, and Pixel Piece codes guides. Or, if you’re a Hoyoverse fan, you can grab some great goodies with our Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes lists.

Eternal Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

UPDATE3! – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) Update2.5! – rewards

– rewards UPDATE2! – rewards

– rewards 3MVisits! – 200 gold and 1k gems

– 200 gold and 1k gems UPDATE1! – rewards

– rewards 1MVisits! – rewards

– rewards 500KVisits – rewards

– rewards Update0.5! – rewards

– rewards SorryForShutdown – rewards

– rewards 300KVisits! – rewards

– rewards 200KVisits! – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems 100KVisits! – rewards

– rewards 10KVisits! – rewards

– rewards RELEASE! – rewards

Expired codes:

There are no expired Eternal Tower Defense codes.

What are Eternal Tower Defense codes?

Thanks to Eternal Tower Defense codes, you can get in-game goodies such as gems to help you protect your tower. The developer, Komplex Studio, tends to release new ones to celebrate new milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to be in the know when new freebies are available.

How do I redeem Eternal Tower Defense codes?

To redeem Eternal Tower Defense codes, you need to:

Go to Roblox

Launch Eternal Tower Defense

Tap the discord button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current Eternal Tower Defense codes. If you want some Dragon Ball games and One Piece games, look at our list of the best anime games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.