Eternal Tower Defense codes October 2023

Roblox Eternal Tower Defense codes are a great way to get extra gems so that you can get new heroes and upgrades in this virtual anime world.

Eternal Tower Defense codes key art showing Goku in Super Saiyan form
October 18, 2023: We checked for new Eternal Tower Defense codes

Eternal Tower Defense codes might feel like cheating to the most righteous of heroes, but we merely think they’re a means to an end in a fight for the greater good. With the gems on offer, you can get heroes from various anime, such as Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Naruto, to help you in this tower defense game. Nothing wipes out the hordes like a Kamehameha from Goku.

Eternal Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

  • UPDATE3! – rewards (new!)
  • Update2.5! – rewards
  • UPDATE2! – rewards
  • 3MVisits! – 200 gold and 1k gems
  • UPDATE1! – rewards
  • 1MVisits! – rewards
  • 500KVisits – rewards
  • Update0.5! – rewards
  • SorryForShutdown – rewards
  • 300KVisits! – rewards
  • 200KVisits! – 500 Gems
  • 100KVisits! – rewards
  • 10KVisits! – rewards
  • RELEASE! – rewards

Expired codes:

There are no expired Eternal Tower Defense codes.

What are Eternal Tower Defense codes?

Thanks to Eternal Tower Defense codes, you can get in-game goodies such as gems to help you protect your tower. The developer, Komplex Studio, tends to release new ones to celebrate new milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to be in the know when new freebies are available.

How do I redeem Eternal Tower Defense codes?

To redeem Eternal Tower Defense codes, you need to:

  • Go to Roblox
  • Launch Eternal Tower Defense
  • Tap the discord button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current Eternal Tower Defense codes. If you want some Dragon Ball games and One Piece games, look at our list of the best anime games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

