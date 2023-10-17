Evade codes October 2023

In need of Evade codes? Look no further. Our guide has all the latest codes you need to grab some extra items for taking on the Nextbots, whether you’re new to the game, or well-versed in picking out the dastardly PNGs.

Here are the new Evade codes:

luckyday – free pin

– free pin therealdeal – free items

Expired codes:

NewYears2023

HolidayUpdateFixEXP

HolidayUpdateFix

1bill

What are Evade codes?

You can use Evade Roblox codes to grab some free in-game goodies without parting with your Robux. Developers, like Evade’s creator Hexagon Development Community, tend to release new codes as the game reaches milestones or celebrates an anniversary, so be sure to bookmark this page for all the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Evade codes?

You can easily redeem your Evade codes by following these simple steps.

Launch Evade in Roblox

Select the Twitter icon in the lower-left corner of the main screen

Paste your code into the textbox

Hit enter

Enjoy your freebies!

