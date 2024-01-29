The Ex Astris release date sets its sights on the stars

Ex Astris is an upcoming 3D RPG from Hypergryph, the creators of the hit gacha RPG Arknights. Slated to be Hypergryph’s first premium title, a rarity in the current, free-to-play pay-to-win mobile gaming market, we’re excited to share the Ex Astris release date, and can’t wait for our first opportunity to explore the intriguing, episodic narrative of this aesthetically beautiful, anime-style game.

When is the Ex Astris release date?

Ex Astris is launching on iOS and Android on February 27, 2024. You can preorder it on the App Store and Google Play for $9.99 USD/£8.99 GBP. This announcement is unexpected, especially as we assumed that Hypergryph wouldn’t release more information until after the Arknights: Endfield release date.

Not only has Hypergryph finally announced Ex Astris’ release, it’s also planned a worldwide crossover event with Arknights to celebrate the game’s launch. “When the Land Meets the Stars” invites the global communities from both games to take part, experience fun surprises, and unlock exclusive in-game items.

Head to the event’s webpage to preview the pair of adorable outfits and link your existing Gryphline account. The Ex Astris gifts are available from now until March 12, 2024, and the second set of crossover event gifts become available on February 27.

What is Ex Astris’ gameplay like?

Ex Astris is a turn-based 3D RPG. Its story begins on a tidally locked planet with a rising Xeno civilization. Hailing from Earth, you are assigned to the planet for an investigation, during which you meet a group of traveling friends and embark on an enchanting adventure.

The turn-based combat system occurs in real-time, allowing you to block, parry, and line up combo attacks. You can also employ customized skill combinations to defeat different types of enemies. When it comes to team composition, you have six characters to choose from and can select up to three to form your party.

Through the prototyping phase, Hypergryph has also highlighted its intention to introduce more enemies, explorative and interactive elements, main and side quests, fresh systems like cooking and alchemy, new map expansions, and other forms of non-linear character progression.

Is there an Ex Astris trailer?

As well as the crossover event’s teaser trailer, Hypergryph also released a brand-new gameplay showcase to get you excited for the game’s release. Check it out above!

That’s all we’ve got on Ex Astris for now. If you want something to pass the time while you wait for more news on this epic, turn-based RPG, check out our lists of the best mobile RPGs and the best Switch RPGs.