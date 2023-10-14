Farlight 84 codes October 2023

Our complete list of Farlight 84 codes is here to help you bag the newest weapons, skins, and accessories in Lilith Games’ hero-based battle royale shooter.

Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is an action-packed battle royale, but it can be hard to get ahead without grinding all day. That’s where our list of Farlight 84 codes comes in. These codes are pretty rare but they’re worth using when they pop up, so keep reading to bag yourself some freebies.

Farlight 84 codes

Active codes:

  • fl84ytb100k – 2k gold
  • FARLIGHT84BR – 500 gold and ten diamonds

Expired codes:

  • ig100kfollowers
  • GAMEFORFUN
  • fb100kfollowers
  • tt150kfollowers
  • tt100kfollowers
  • 0824warmup
  • imow
  • LILITH10TH
  • duckythegamer 
  • wynsanity 
  • 2h6qmsydpq
  • fl84best2022
  • C28OH3PVSBMJ
  • X3U108DQHL9
  • 9FVXNBCK3MI
  • 7WRD1KSLT6O
  • tt100kfollowers
  • tt150kfollowers 
  • SUNRISING
  • THANKSGIVING2022
What are Farlight 84 codes?

Farlight 84 codes are exclusive codes that you can use to unlock in-game items, skins, and currency. The developer Lilith Games gives out these codes to celebrate game milestones and holidays.

How do I redeem Farlight 84 codes?

Redeeming Farlight 84 codes is really simple. All you need to do is:

  • Launch Farlight 84 and open the menu
  • Select ‘CDKey’
  • Copy and paste codes from our guide into the box
  • Enjoy your freebies

That’s everything you need to know about Farlight 84 codes. If you’re a big fan of Lilith Games, check out our other guides for their titles like our AFK Arena codes and Dislyte tier list.

