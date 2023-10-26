FC 24 ultimate team guide

FC 24 ultimate team is back, bringing all your favorite players to the card-trading market, with new additions like women’s leagues and playstyles. We’ve rounded up all the FC 24 FUT additions for you, so you know what to expect from this football game.

What is FC 24 ultimate team?

FC 24 ultimate team is a unique game mode where you build a squad via a deck-building mechanic. Here, you manage a team in a distinct way versus FC 24’s career mode. You can open packs of players with in-game currency (hoping for some great FC 24 wonderkids), trade for different cards with others around the world, and make your dream team with the highest EA FC ratings. You then take that team head-to-head with other players, whether in a one-off match or a multiplayer league.

What’s new in FC 24 ultimate team?

The biggest mechanical change to FC 24 ultimate team is the addition of evolutions. Evolutions change the way your squad changes over time, allowing you to improve and customize players for the first time in FUT.

You can level up lower-rated players, teak them with additional skill moves, and adjust work rates and upgrade their weak foot. You get visual upgrades as your players develop, so your opponent knows what changes you’ve made – by the end of the year, following numerous evolutions, you might have a player that no-one else does. There are various restrictions and challenges around evolutions, but fundamentally, it gives you more control over your squad than ever.

Another excellent addition is the other half of The World’s Game – women’s football is now part of FC 24 FUT. Both men and women can play together in the same team, increasing the player pool by around 1600 players, and bringing superstars into the fray, something long overdue. Of course, some numpties have caused a fuss about the idea of women and men playing together on the same pitch, but we think it’s great – and can’t wait to build the ultimate team (just a one-to-one recreation of the Lionesses).

There are also playstyles, letting you build a squad based on how they actually play on the pitch, with unique abilities and a more authentic experience. PlayStyles introduce a brand new dynamic to Ultimate Team that goes beyond overall ratings, allowing you to build your squad based on your knowledge of the players – and how they actually play on the pitch.

Objectives make a return, too, with Objective Groups organized in different tabs, alongside themed backgrounds and other tweaks. For example, you can claim all your objective rewards at once, now, something that really should’ve been implemented far earlier.

There have been smaller tweaks to item designs, club search, menus, and a whole lot more. However, it’s worth pointing out that the Switch Ultimate Team transfer market doesn’t feature crossplay with other consoles, so it might be slim pickings to what you’re used to if you’re coming from PlayStation or Xbox.

