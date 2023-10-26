Play Solitaire on Switch and mobile

With this rich and lengthy history, it’s no surprise that there are all manner of Solitaire games out there. If you want to know how to play Solitaire on the go, the Nintendo Switch or a mobile phone is a perfect spot for a bit of downtime while you’re out and about. I mean, you can’t exactly whip out a pack of cards and lay them on the bus seat next to you (well, you could, but it could also get messy).

So, head downstairs article-wise for a guide to all the best ways to play Solitaire on Nintendo Switch and mobile. We’ve distilled it down to just the best of the best, considering there are countless different versions out there. For a different on-the-go gaming experience, why not play Pac-Man on Switch or mobile?

So let’s dive into the best ways to play Solitaire on mobile and Switch.

Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 – Switch

If you want a bit of cuteness while you play Solitaire, alongside all the different variations of the game, Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 is a good way to go. With three solitaire card rule sets – the classic klondike variation, the tripeaks, and the spider variations – you won’t be stuck whether you want the classic alternating suits or a different, easier ride.

Microsoft Solitaire Collection – mobile

Considering there are so many different ways to play Solitaire, the Microsoft Solitaire Collection is perfect for all you pros out there. With klondike, spider, freecell, pyramid, and tripeaks rule sets available, it’s a veritable banquet for all you Solitaire mavens out there.

Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire – Switch

Solitaire gets spooky with Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire. There’s a bunch to do – over 200 levels, 50 bonus mahjong games, dozens of unique gameplay variations like locked and frozen cards, obstacles to remove, and power-ups like wild cards, jokers, and shuffles – as you discover and rebuild eerie derelict castles. What a freaky way to play Solitaire.

Avalon Legends Solitaire 2 – mobile

Another way to play Solitaire with a nice theme added to keep it interesting, Avalon Legends Solitaire 2 asks you to hold the fate of Camelot in your hands! As Druids use magic cards, casting powerful spells of growth and healing, Solitaire gets wacky. These magical cards still follow the basic rules but take influence from magic games for a fantasy extravaganza.

51 Worldwide Games – Switch

If you’re looking for an all-in-one deal that has an exhaustive list of different games to play, 51 Worldwide Games is a good pick. Sure, you can play Solitaire, but if you ever get bored there’s a bunch of other nonsense, too. Mancala, four-in-a-row, checkers, dominoes, chess, shogi, hanafuda, mahjong, billiards, and even gosh darn fishing. More than enough, right?

Solitaire Collection – Switch

If you want something as simple as the Microsoft Solitaire Collection but for your Nintendo Switch, this Solitaire Collection is the way to go. Straightforward is the name of the game, with klondike, freecell, and eight-off variations, a good user interface, and not much clutter to get in the way of the experience.

There are, of course, countless other ways to play Solitaire on the go, but this is keeping it simple.