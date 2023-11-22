60 of the best FC 24 wonderkids for your career mode save

FC 24 wonderkids are an excellent way to future-proof whatever squad you choose to lead. Whether taking Notts County from the National League or picking up Spurs’ Premier League potential, you want a good roster of young players. It’s absolutely essential to any long-term planning in this soccer game’s return.
So, we’ve picked out the best young FC 24 players to prove that the kids are just a bit more than alright. Once you’re all wrapped up with these young stars, check out our guides to scooter games, horse games, and bike games if you fancy some alternative sports action. We’ve also got Coin Master free spins in case you prefer the porcine over stoppage time.
FC 24 wonderkids for each position
We’ve gone out like proper soccer scouts to find the best FC 24 wonderkids for your FC 24 career mode save. Just be aware, some of these players are on loan and some have only recently moved to new clubs, so you might have to wait until your second season to sign certain players.
FC 24 wonderkids – goalkeepers
|Player
|Current team
|Position
|Potential
|Guillaume Restes
|Toulouse
|GK
|87
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|GK
|85
|Andre Gomes
|Benfica
|GK
|84
|Dennis Seimen
|Stuttgart
|GK
|84
|Elia Caprile
|Empoli (on loan from Napoli)
|GK
|84
|James Trafford
|Burnley
|GK
|84
|Lucas Chevalier
|Lille
|GK
|84
FC 24 wonderkids – defenders
|Player
|Current team
|Position
|Potential
|Arnau Martinez
|Girona
|RB
|87
|Rico Lewis
|Manchester City
|RB
|86
|Ivan Fresneda
|Sporting
|RB
|85
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|RB
|85
|Josko Gvardiol
|Manchester City
|CB
|88
|Antonio Silva
|Benfica
|CB
|88
|Giorgio Scalvini
|Atalanta
|CB
|86
|Piero Hincapie
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CB
|86
|Leon King
|Rangers
|CB
|85
|Ousmane Diomande
|Sporting
|CB
|85
|Alex Balde
|Barcelona
|LB
|89
|Nuno Mendes
|Paris-Saint Germain
|LB
|87
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham Hotspur
|LB
|86
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|LB
|85
FC 24 wonderkids – midfielders
|Player
|Current team
|Position
|Potential
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|CDM
|89
|Romeo Lavia
|Chelsea
|CDM
|86
|Stefan Bajcetic
|Liverpool
|CDM
|86
|Arthur Vermeeren
|Royal Antwerp
|CDM
|85
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|CM
|92
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|CM
|91
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|CM
|90
|Gabri Veiga
|Al-Ahli
|CM
|89
|Fabio Miretti
|Juventus
|CM
|88
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|PSG
|CM
|88
|Gianluca Prestianni
|Velez Sarsfield
|RM
|86
|Giovanni Reyna
|Borussia Dortmund
|RM
|85
|Gabriel Veron
|Porto
|RM
|85
|Antonio Nusa
|Club Brugge
|LM
|87
|Karim Adeyemi
|Borussia Dortmund
|LM
|87
|Yeremy Pino
|Villareal
|LM
|87
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|93
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM
|91
|Xavi Simmons
|RB Leipzig (on loan from PSG)
|CAM
|89
|Arda Gueler
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|88
|Tommaso Baldanzi
|Empoli
|CAM
|87
FC 24 wonderkids – attackers
|Player
|Current team
|Position
|Potential
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Manchester United
|ST
|89
|Elye Wah
|Lens
|ST
|88
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|87
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|ST
|86
|Nelson Weiper
|Mainz 05
|ST
|86
|Mathys Tel
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|86
|Alejo Veliz
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|85
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Manchester United
|LW
|88
|Ansu Fati
|Brighton & Hove Albion (on loan from Barcelona)
|LW
|88
|Arsen Zakharyan
|Real Sociedad
|LW
|86
|Amourricho van Axel Dongen
|Ajax
|LW
|85
|Johan Bakayoko
|PSV
|RW
|86
|Roony Bardghji
|Copenhagen
|RW
|86
|Angelo
|Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea)
|RW
|86
|Carlos Forbs
|Ajax
|RW
|86
|Eliesse Ben Seghir
|Monaco
|CF
|85
|Talles Magno
|New York City FC
|CF
|84
|Hakon Arnar Haraldsson
|Lille
|CF
|83
What are FC 24 wonderkids?
Wonderkids are, as the name suggests, extremely talented young players. Mbappe was once a wonderkid, as was Neymar, Messi, and all of the other famous names of the game. If you can secure a wonderkid on a long contract, you’ve got a player that can rise through the ranks to be the best of the best while you battle for league and cup dominance.
For more beyond FC 24 wonderkids, check out our guides to best phone cases, Risk of Rain 2 items, and a Fortnite download guide for a smattering of other goodies.