60 of the best FC 24 wonderkids for your career mode save

FC 24 wonderkids are an excellent way to future-proof whatever squad you choose to lead. Whether taking Notts County from the National League or picking up Spurs’ Premier League potential, you want a good roster of young players. It’s absolutely essential to any long-term planning in this soccer game’s return.

So, we've picked out the best young FC 24 players to prove that the kids are just a bit more than alright.

FC 24 wonderkids for each position

We’ve gone out like proper soccer scouts to find the best FC 24 wonderkids for your FC 24 career mode save. Just be aware, some of these players are on loan and some have only recently moved to new clubs, so you might have to wait until your second season to sign certain players.

FC 24 wonderkids – goalkeepers

Player Current team Position Potential Guillaume Restes Toulouse GK 87 Bart Verbruggen Brighton GK 85 Andre Gomes Benfica GK 84 Dennis Seimen Stuttgart GK 84 Elia Caprile Empoli (on loan from Napoli) GK 84 James Trafford Burnley GK 84 Lucas Chevalier Lille GK 84

FC 24 wonderkids – defenders

Player Current team Position Potential Arnau Martinez Girona RB 87 Rico Lewis Manchester City RB 86 Ivan Fresneda Sporting RB 85 Malo Gusto Chelsea RB 85 Josko Gvardiol Manchester City CB 88 Antonio Silva Benfica CB 88 Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta CB 86 Piero Hincapie Bayer Leverkusen CB 86 Leon King Rangers CB 85 Ousmane Diomande Sporting CB 85 Alex Balde Barcelona LB 89 Nuno Mendes Paris-Saint Germain LB 87 Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur LB 86 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth LB 85

FC 24 wonderkids – midfielders

Player Current team Position Potential Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid CDM 89 Romeo Lavia Chelsea CDM 86 Stefan Bajcetic Liverpool CDM 86 Arthur Vermeeren Royal Antwerp CDM 85 Pedri Barcelona CM 92 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM 91 Gavi Barcelona CM 90 Gabri Veiga Al-Ahli CM 89 Fabio Miretti Juventus CM 88 Warren Zaire-Emery PSG CM 88 Gianluca Prestianni Velez Sarsfield RM 86 Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund RM 85 Gabriel Veron Porto RM 85 Antonio Nusa Club Brugge LM 87 Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund LM 87 Yeremy Pino Villareal LM 87 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM 93 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen CAM 91 Xavi Simmons RB Leipzig (on loan from PSG) CAM 89 Arda Gueler Real Madrid CAM 88 Tommaso Baldanzi Empoli CAM 87

FC 24 wonderkids – attackers

Player Current team Position Potential Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United ST 89 Elye Wah Lens ST 88 Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund ST 87 Evan Ferguson Brighton ST 86 Nelson Weiper Mainz 05 ST 86 Mathys Tel Bayern Munich ST 86 Alejo Veliz Tottenham Hotspur ST 85 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United LW 88 Ansu Fati Brighton & Hove Albion (on loan from Barcelona) LW 88 Arsen Zakharyan Real Sociedad LW 86 Amourricho van Axel Dongen Ajax LW 85 Johan Bakayoko PSV RW 86 Roony Bardghji Copenhagen RW 86 Angelo Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea) RW 86 Carlos Forbs Ajax RW 86 Eliesse Ben Seghir Monaco CF 85 Talles Magno New York City FC CF 84 Hakon Arnar Haraldsson Lille CF 83

What are FC 24 wonderkids?

Wonderkids are, as the name suggests, extremely talented young players. Mbappe was once a wonderkid, as was Neymar, Messi, and all of the other famous names of the game. If you can secure a wonderkid on a long contract, you’ve got a player that can rise through the ranks to be the best of the best while you battle for league and cup dominance.

For more beyond FC 24 wonderkids, check out our guides to best phone cases, Risk of Rain 2 items, and a Fortnite download guide for a smattering of other goodies.