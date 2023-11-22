60 of the best FC 24 wonderkids for your career mode save

We've got a list of the best FC 24 wonderkids you can pick up to fill your team with the most potent soccer stars of the near future.

FC 24 wonderkids are an excellent way to future-proof whatever squad you choose to lead. Whether taking Notts County from the National League or picking up Spurs’ Premier League potential, you want a good roster of young players. It’s absolutely essential to any long-term planning in this soccer game’s return.

So, we’ve picked out the best young FC 24 players to prove that the kids are just a bit more than alright.  Once you’re all wrapped up with these young stars, check out our guides to scooter games, horse games, and bike games if you fancy some alternative sports action. We’ve also got Coin Master free spins in case you prefer the porcine over stoppage time.

FC 24 wonderkids for each position

We’ve gone out like proper soccer scouts to find the best FC 24 wonderkids for your FC 24 career mode save. Just be aware, some of these players are on loan and some have only recently moved to new clubs, so you might have to wait until your second season to sign certain players.

FC 24 wonderkids – goalkeepers

Player Current team Position Potential
Guillaume Restes Toulouse GK 87
Bart Verbruggen Brighton GK 85
Andre Gomes Benfica GK 84
Dennis Seimen Stuttgart GK 84
Elia Caprile Empoli (on loan from Napoli) GK 84
James Trafford Burnley GK 84
Lucas Chevalier Lille GK 84

FC 24 wonderkids – defenders

Player Current team Position Potential
Arnau Martinez Girona RB 87
Rico Lewis Manchester City RB 86
Ivan Fresneda Sporting RB 85
Malo Gusto Chelsea RB 85
Josko Gvardiol Manchester City CB 88
Antonio Silva Benfica CB 88
Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta CB 86
Piero Hincapie Bayer Leverkusen CB 86
Leon King Rangers CB 85
Ousmane Diomande Sporting CB 85
Alex Balde Barcelona LB 89
Nuno Mendes Paris-Saint Germain LB 87
Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur LB 86
Milos Kerkez Bournemouth LB 85

FC 24 wonderkids – midfielders

Player Current team Position Potential
Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid CDM 89
Romeo Lavia Chelsea CDM 86
Stefan Bajcetic Liverpool CDM 86
Arthur Vermeeren Royal Antwerp CDM 85
Pedri Barcelona CM 92
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM 91
Gavi Barcelona CM 90
Gabri Veiga Al-Ahli CM 89
Fabio Miretti Juventus CM 88
Warren Zaire-Emery PSG CM 88
Gianluca Prestianni Velez Sarsfield RM 86
Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund RM 85
Gabriel Veron Porto RM 85
Antonio Nusa Club Brugge LM 87
Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund LM 87
Yeremy Pino Villareal LM 87
Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM 93
Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen CAM 91
Xavi Simmons RB Leipzig (on loan from PSG) CAM 89
Arda Gueler Real Madrid CAM 88
Tommaso Baldanzi Empoli CAM 87

FC 24 wonderkids – attackers

Player Current team Position Potential
Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United ST 89
Elye Wah Lens ST 88
Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund ST 87
Evan Ferguson Brighton ST 86
Nelson Weiper Mainz 05 ST 86
Mathys Tel Bayern Munich ST 86
Alejo Veliz Tottenham Hotspur ST 85
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United LW 88
Ansu Fati Brighton & Hove Albion (on loan from Barcelona) LW 88
Arsen Zakharyan Real Sociedad LW 86
Amourricho van Axel Dongen Ajax LW 85
Johan Bakayoko PSV RW 86
Roony Bardghji Copenhagen RW 86
Angelo Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea) RW 86
Carlos Forbs Ajax RW 86
Eliesse Ben Seghir Monaco CF 85
Talles Magno New York City FC CF 84
Hakon Arnar Haraldsson Lille CF 83
What are FC 24 wonderkids?

Wonderkids are, as the name suggests, extremely talented young players. Mbappe was once a wonderkid, as was Neymar, Messi, and all of the other famous names of the game. If you can secure a wonderkid on a long contract, you’ve got a player that can rise through the ranks to be the best of the best while you battle for league and cup dominance.

For more beyond FC 24 wonderkids, check out our guides to best phone cases, Risk of Rain 2 items, and a Fortnite download guide for a smattering of other goodies.

