FC 24 ratings – who are the best players in the game?

We’ve got the best players in FIFA’s renamed return in FC 24, with EA FC rating for the top players coming to Nintendo Switch and other consoles.

EA FC ratings header showing Sam Kerr running running past a player making a slide tackle in a tall stadium packed to the rafters.
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

EA Sports FC 24EA Sports FC Mobile

EA FC ratings are fundamental to understanding the FIFA sequel’s 2024 rename. Titled FC 24, player ratings can give you an idea of who to nab for your squad and whose transfer status could take another look. Of course, until we get our hands on the upcoming football game, we can’t be certain who the best players are, but ratings are a good guideline in the meantime.

So, head below to see the top EA FC ratings for all the leagues announced so far. Once you’ve planned your perfect squad, check out our guides to the best scooter games, bike games, and horse games for some mountable madness. We’ve also got the best phone cases, Risk of Rain 2 items, and a Fortnite download guide for a smattering of other goodies.

Anyway, here are the top ten EA FC ratings for each league.

EPL ratings

  • Erling Haaland – 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne – 91
  • Mohamed Salah – 89
  • Rúben Dias – 89
  • Rodrigo Hernández – 89
  • Virgil Van Dijk – 89
  • Alisson Becker – 89
  • Casemiro – 89
  • Bruno Fernandes – 88
  • Bernardo Silva – 88
YouTube Thumbnail

WPL ratings

  • Sam Kerr – 90
  • Guro Reitan – 88
  • Beth Mead – 87
  • Mary Earps – 86
  • Lauren Hemp – 86
  • Jill Roord – 86
  • Vivianne Miedema – 86
  • Kim Little – 86
  • Ashley Lawrence – 86 
  • Mille Bright – 85

Liga F

  • Alexia Putellas – 91
  • Aitana Bonmatí – 90
  • Hansen – 90
  • Mapi León – 89
  • Patri Guijarro – 88
  • Irene Paredes – 88
  • Bronze – 87
  • Sandra Paños – 87
  • Rolfö – 87
  • Ona Batlle – 85

Bundesliga

  • Kane – 90
  • Kimmich – 88
  • Kobel – 87
  • Neuer – 87
  • de Ligt – 86
  • Musiala – 86
  • Coman – 85
  • Goretzka – 85
  • Trapp – 85
  • Wirtz – 85

Eredivisie

  • Berghuis – 81
  • Rulli – 81
  • Sangare – 81
  • Hancko – 80
  • Benitez – 79
  • Bergwijn – 79
  • de Jong – 79
  • Geertruida – 79
  • Sutalo – 79
  • Trauner – 79

La Liga

  • Courtois – 90
  • Lewandowski – 90
  • Vini Jr. – 89
  • ter Stegen – 89
  • Griezmann – 88
  • Oblak – 88
  • Valverde – 88
  • de Jong – 87
  • Modric – 87
  • Araujo – 86
  • Bellingham – 86

 Saudi Pro League

  • Benzema – 90
  • Neymar Jr – 89
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – 86
  • Kante – 86
  • Mahrez – 86
  • Mane – 86
  • Milinkovic-Savic – 86
  • Bounou – 85
  • Laporte – 85
  • Ruben Neves – 84

Frauen Bundesliga

  • Popp – 88
  • Pajor – 87
  • Oberdorf – 87
  • Magull – 87
  • Schuller – 86
  • Frohms – 85
  • Hendrich – 85
  • Huth – 85
  • Dallmann – 84
  • Harder – 84

La Liga F

  • Alexia Putellas – 91
  • Aitana Bonmati – 90
  • Hansen – 90
  • Mapi Leon – 89
  • Patri Guijarro – 88
  • Irene Paredes – 88
  • Bronze – 87
  • Sandra Panos – 87
  • Rolfo – 87
  • Ona Batlle – 85

For more beyond EA FC ratings, we can help you play chess or play solitaire no matter where you are in the world, if you fancy getting retro with some classic games.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…