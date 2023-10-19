FC 24 ratings – who are the best players in the game?

EA FC ratings are fundamental to understanding the FIFA sequel’s 2024 rename. Titled FC 24, player ratings can give you an idea of who to nab for your squad and whose transfer status could take another look. Of course, until we get our hands on the upcoming football game, we can’t be certain who the best players are, but ratings are a good guideline in the meantime.

So, head below to see the top EA FC ratings for all the leagues announced so far.

Anyway, here are the top ten EA FC ratings for each league.

EPL ratings

Erling Haaland – 91

Kevin De Bruyne – 91

Mohamed Salah – 89

Rúben Dias – 89

Rodrigo Hernández – 89

Virgil Van Dijk – 89

Alisson Becker – 89

Casemiro – 89

Bruno Fernandes – 88

Bernardo Silva – 88

WPL ratings

Sam Kerr – 90

Guro Reitan – 88

Beth Mead – 87

Mary Earps – 86

Lauren Hemp – 86

Jill Roord – 86

Vivianne Miedema – 86

Kim Little – 86

Ashley Lawrence – 86

Mille Bright – 85

Liga F

Alexia Putellas – 91

Aitana Bonmatí – 90

Hansen – 90

Mapi León – 89

Patri Guijarro – 88

Irene Paredes – 88

Bronze – 87

Sandra Paños – 87

Rolfö – 87

Ona Batlle – 85

Bundesliga

Kane – 90

Kimmich – 88

Kobel – 87

Neuer – 87

de Ligt – 86

Musiala – 86

Coman – 85

Goretzka – 85

Trapp – 85

Wirtz – 85

Eredivisie

Berghuis – 81

Rulli – 81

Sangare – 81

Hancko – 80

Benitez – 79

Bergwijn – 79

de Jong – 79

Geertruida – 79

Sutalo – 79

Trauner – 79

La Liga

Courtois – 90

Lewandowski – 90

Vini Jr. – 89

ter Stegen – 89

Griezmann – 88

Oblak – 88

Valverde – 88

de Jong – 87

Modric – 87

Araujo – 86

Bellingham – 86

Saudi Pro League

Benzema – 90

Neymar Jr – 89

Cristiano Ronaldo – 86

Kante – 86

Mahrez – 86

Mane – 86

Milinkovic-Savic – 86

Bounou – 85

Laporte – 85

Ruben Neves – 84

Frauen Bundesliga

Popp – 88

Pajor – 87

Oberdorf – 87

Magull – 87

Schuller – 86

Frohms – 85

Hendrich – 85

Huth – 85

Dallmann – 84

Harder – 84

For more beyond EA FC ratings, we can help you play chess or play solitaire no matter where you are in the world, if you fancy getting retro with some classic games.