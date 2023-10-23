FFX Lulu stats, weapons, armor, and abilities

Our FFX Lulu guide aims to provide details on who she is and what she brings to the party, including weapons, armor, and abilities. As a black mage, Lulu is proficient in black magic. She deals out impressive magic damage while also having great defence against the majority of spells thrown her way – a unique advantage for a black mage.

FFX Lulu’s stats

Look no further than her stats if you want to know all you need to know about Lulu’s combat capabilities. As expected from a mage, her magic is strong, but it comes at a detriment to her physical prowess.

Stat Starting value Sphere grid (normal/expert) HP 380 2,580/2,380 MP 92 432/352 Strength 5 16/15 Defense 8 56/38 Magic 20 56/54 Magic defense 30 90/78 Agility 5 21/22 Luck 17 21/19 Evasion 40 84/83 Accuracy 3 5/13

FFX Lulu’s armor

Each character has a different item that classifies as armor, and in the case of Final Fantasy X’s Lulu, it’s bangles – because chest plates don’t keep you alive, pretty shiny things do. There are many out there for you to get your hands on, and, of course, each provides different benefits. Some break the MP and HP limit, while others offer protection against various elements such as fire and lightning.

Given that there are many different bangles up for grabs, we have chosen a select few that we consider beneficial.

Armor Abilities Samantha soul Breaks both the HP and MP limit Eternity Ribbon Draupnir Four elemental abilities Precious bangle Provides auto-shell, auto-regen, auto-reflect, and auto-protect Collector bangle Master thief Treasure bangle Pickpocket Assault bangle Auto-shell, protect, reflect, regen, haste Curative bangle auto-med Marching bangle Auto-shell, protect, reflect, haste, regen (three of them) Regen bangle Auto-regen or SOS regen Crimson bangle Fire eater Medical bangle Curse proof Sorcery bangle MP increases by 20% or 30% Onyx bangle Magic defense increases by 10% or 20% Seeker’s bangle HP increases by 5% or 10% Metal bangle Defence increase by 3% or 5% Tough bangle HP increases by 20% or 30% Tetra bangle Four slot armor Auto bangle Auto-potion, auto-med

FFX Lulu’s weapons

I’m going to be honest, Lulu’s weapon of choice creeps me out. There’s something about dolls that I just don’t like. Frankly, I don’t trust them. But, they help Lulu wreak magical havoc on her opponents, so there are some upsides to them.

There are many different dolls to collect, all of which attack the enemy in different ways and possess a range of dominant abilities that can aid in battle.

Such dolls include:

Weapon Ability Onion knight Default is no AP

First upgrade gives no AP, and double overdrive

Second upgrade gives break damage limit, triple overdrive, magic booster, and one MP cost Space soul Triple overdrive, triple AP Swift Cactuar First strike Toxic Cait Sith Poisonstrike Moomba trio Three elemental strikes Vengeful Cactuar Magic counter, counter attack, or evade and counter Abaddon Cait Sith Three status strikes Prism Cactuar Magic counter Variable mog Provides two or three weapon slots Moomba mage A magic increase of 10% or 20% Moomba warrior A strength increase of 10% or 20% Fire Moomba Firestrike S-mog Distill speed Moogle One ability slot Thunder Moomba Lightningstrike P-mog Distill power Ominous Cait Sith Two status touches

FFX Lulu’s abilities

There’s a large range of abilities at Lulu’s disposal through the sphere grid, and given her affinity with magic, it should come as no surprise that she has many spells to choose from. The clue as to what each ability does tends to be in the name. For example, death, you don’t get much blunter and to the point than that, and it causes your opponent to, well, um, die.

Ability Description Fire Inflicts minor fire elemental damage Water Inflicts minor water elemental damage Focus Increases magic defense and magic for the entire party Thundara Inflicts moderate lightning elemental damage Blizzara Inflicts moderate ice elemental damage Bio Inflicts poison Death Inflicts death Thundaga Inflicts major lighting elemental damage Thunder Inflicts minor lightning elemental damage Blizzard Inflicts minor ice elemental damage Fira Inflicts moderate fire elemental damage Watera Inflicts moderate water elemental damage Blizzaga Inflicts major lightning damage Doublecast She can cast black magic spells twice Reflex Everyone in the party gets an increase to evasion Demi Current HP of the opposition decreases by 25% Waterga Inflicts major water elemental damage Firaga Inflicts major fire elemental damage Flare Massive non-elemental damage Nab gil Attack the enemy and steal their gil

As for Lulu’s overdrive, she uses fury which casts a flurry of up to sixteen spells, potentially decimating the opposing party. There really is nothing like a woman scorned.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about Final Fantasy X's Lulu.

