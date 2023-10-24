FFVII Tifa – weapons, stats, materia, and limit breaks

It would be fair to say that one of the reasons for Final Fantasy VII’s popularity is the characters found within, one of which is Tifa Lockhart. In our FFVII Tifa guide, we discuss her abilities, weapons, armor, and general stats to give you a better idea of what her strengths and weaknesses are – strength being the operative word here as the girl hits like a freight train. Not even Mike Tyson could keep up with Tifa’s punches.

Since you’re here, we assume you’re a Final Fantasy fan. In which case, why not check out our FFX Auron and FFX Lulu guides to get some advice on the best weapons and armor for them. We also have a Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier release date guide to keep you up to date on the latest news surrounding the mobile title.

FFVII Tifa’s weapons

As with any Final Fantasy title, each character has a weapon type that’s unique to them, and in the case of Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa, it’s knuckles. There are various knuckles available, more of which show up as the game goes on. Naturally, each weapon choice has different benefits, so consider these when choosing which to use.

The majority of knuckles provide good physical damage, though there are two that sacrifice this to offer different benefits. One of those is the powersoul, which increases damage should your health be at critical levels.

Also, each knuckle has a different amount of materia slots available, and FF7 is going to be harder than necessary if you don’t equip these weird and wonderful orbs.

Weapon Attack value Magic Where to get it Bonuses Leather glove 13 0 Starting weapon Plus two critical Element: hit Metal knuckle 18 1 Wall market Plus two critical Element: hit Mythril claw 24 3 Kalm, Junon Plus two critical Element: punch Grand glove 31 6 Gongaga, Junon Plus two critical Element: hit Tiger fang 38 8 Cosmo canyon Plus two critical Element: punch Diamond knuckle 51 10 Wutai village Plus two critical Element: hit Dragon claw 62 13 Icicle inn Plus two critical Element: punch Crystal glove 75 16 Mideel Plus two critical Element: hit Motor drive 27 6 Costa del Sol Element: hit Platinum fist 30 7 Junon, Nibelheim Element: hit Kaiser knuckle 44 13 Junon, whirlwind maze Plus one critical Element: hit Work glove 68 0 Junon, Temple of the Ancients Plus four critical Element: hit Powersoul 28 7 Junon, Mt Nibel If Tifa’s HP is low, the attack value of the weapon doubles, if she’s near-death it quadruples Master fist 38 0 Shinra building If Tifa suffers from low health or a status effect damage is doubled God’s hand 86 34 It’s a drop in the Junon underwater reactor Plus two critical Element: hit Premium heart 99 32 Get past Mideel and check the machine in the item store Tifa’s limit gauge determines damage output, and it multiplies by her limit level

When it comes to armour, Tifa can wear any of the female-exclusive pieces. However, we suggest equipping her with the Minerva band as it removes incoming damage from magical elements such as fire, ice, and lightning, as well as nullifying holy and gravity effects.

FFVII Tifa’s stats

It’s clear to see from Tifa’s stats that she packs a punch, literally. Her strength stat is good and proves useful as the game goes on due to the physical nature of her attacks.

Below is a chart of the maximum stats Tifa can reach across each attribute at certain levels.

Level HP MP Dexterity Strength Vitality Spirit Luck Magic 1 219 16 7 11 11 10 14 11 10 391 70 19 24 23 23 21 24 20 762 140 29 37 34 35 22 35 30 1408 223 38 51 46 47 23 47 40 2326 319 48 64 57 60 24 57 50 3535 423 57 72 67 70 26 67 60 4861 527 63 80 73 79 28 75 70 6045 620 65 85 77 85 29 79 80 7215 712 68 90 80 91 30 83 90 8205 786 69 93 83 92 30 87 99 9033 850 71 96 85 96 30 89

FFVII Tifa’s limit breaks

Unlike other characters, Tifa’s limit breaks land consecutively, stacking damage upon each hit. As you might expect from a happy go punching girl, Tifa deals great physical damage with these moves. However, to get to a point where she can unleash a world of pain through a series of limit break attacks, you must unlock them.

Limit break name How to obtain it Effect Beat rush Tifa’s default move Punches the same enemy multiple times causing 1.25 times more damage Somersault Use beat rush nine times Tifa performs a somersault while kicking her opponent dealing more than one times more damage Waterkick Defeat 96 enemies Tifa performs a sweeping kick with water effects dealing one and a half times more damage Meteodrive Use waterkick seven times Tifa suplexes the enemy for increased damage Dolphin blow Defeat 96 enemies after unlocking waterkick Tifa uppercuts the enemy with the help of water and a dolphin causing 1.75 times more damage Meteor strike Use Dolphin blow six times Tifa picks up the enemy then spins around before leaping into the air and slamming them into the ground, dealing nearly two times more damage Final heaven Use the final heaven manual after collecting all of Tifa’s other limit breaks Tifa deals more than 2.5 times more damage through the use of an energy blast while punching the opponent

The best materia for FFVII’s Tifa

It’s important to bear in mind that Tifa is a purely physical character to begin with, and she has no materia, so we recommend equipping her with magic materia at the beginning of the game, be it fire, lightning, or any other element.

However, after progressing in the game and levelling her up, magic materia will be more of a detriment than a help. At this point, you want to lean into her physical prowess by equipping materia that gives a boost to her strength – command materia is perfect for this. You might also want to consider options that involve counterattacks.

And that’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy’s Tifa. Make sure you check out our FFVII Aerith, FFVII Sephiroth, and FFVII Cloud guides to learn all about the leading characters. If you’re after more great games to play, check out our picks for the best Switch RPGs – there’s an adventure around every corner.