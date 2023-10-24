FFVII Tifa – weapons, stats, materia, and limit breaks

Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantas VII's Tifa, inculding her weapons, stats, and limit breaks so you can kick some RPG butt.

Final Fantasy VII

It would be fair to say that one of the reasons for Final Fantasy VII’s popularity is the characters found within, one of which is Tifa Lockhart. In our FFVII Tifa guide, we discuss her abilities, weapons, armor, and general stats to give you a better idea of what her strengths and weaknesses are – strength being the operative word here as the girl hits like a freight train. Not even Mike Tyson could keep up with Tifa’s punches.

FFVII Tifa’s weapons

As with any Final Fantasy title, each character has a weapon type that’s unique to them, and in the case of Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa, it’s knuckles. There are various knuckles available, more of which show up as the game goes on. Naturally, each weapon choice has different benefits, so consider these when choosing which to use.

The majority of knuckles provide good physical damage, though there are two that sacrifice this to offer different benefits. One of those is the powersoul, which increases damage should your health be at critical levels.

Also, each knuckle has a different amount of materia slots available, and FF7 is going to be harder than necessary if you don’t equip these weird and wonderful orbs.

Weapon Attack value Magic Where to get it Bonuses
Leather glove 13 0 Starting weapon

Plus two critical

Element: hit

Metal knuckle 18 1 Wall market

Plus two critical

Element: hit

Mythril claw 24 3 Kalm, Junon

Plus two critical

Element: punch

Grand glove 31 6 Gongaga, Junon

Plus two critical

Element: hit

Tiger fang 38 8 Cosmo canyon

Plus two critical

Element: punch

Diamond knuckle 51 10 Wutai village

Plus two critical

Element: hit

Dragon claw 62 13 Icicle inn

Plus two critical

Element: punch

Crystal glove 75 16 Mideel

Plus two critical

Element: hit

Motor drive 27 6 Costa del Sol Element: hit
Platinum fist 30 7 Junon, Nibelheim Element: hit
Kaiser knuckle 44 13 Junon, whirlwind maze

Plus one critical

Element: hit

Work glove 68 0 Junon, Temple of the Ancients

Plus four critical

Element: hit

Powersoul 28 7 Junon, Mt Nibel If Tifa’s HP is low, the attack value of the weapon doubles, if she’s near-death it quadruples
Master fist 38 0 Shinra building If Tifa suffers from low health or a status effect damage is doubled
God’s hand 86 34 It’s a drop in the Junon underwater reactor

Plus two critical

Element: hit

Premium heart 99 32 Get past Mideel and check the machine in the item store Tifa’s limit gauge determines damage output, and it multiplies by her limit level

When it comes to armour, Tifa can wear any of the female-exclusive pieces. However, we suggest equipping her with the Minerva band as it removes incoming damage from magical elements such as fire, ice, and lightning, as well as nullifying holy and gravity effects.

Tifs stood on a cliff with Cloud sulking in the background

FFVII Tifa’s stats

It’s clear to see from Tifa’s stats that she packs a punch, literally. Her strength stat is good and proves useful as the game goes on due to the physical nature of her attacks.

Below is a chart of the maximum stats Tifa can reach across each attribute at certain levels.

Level HP MP Dexterity Strength Vitality Spirit Luck Magic
1 219 16 7 11 11 10 14 11
10 391 70 19 24 23 23 21 24
20 762 140 29 37 34 35 22 35
30 1408 223 38 51 46 47 23 47
40 2326 319 48 64 57 60 24 57
50 3535 423 57 72 67 70 26 67
60 4861 527 63 80 73 79 28 75
70 6045 620 65 85 77 85 29 79
80 7215 712 68 90 80 91 30 83
90 8205 786 69 93 83 92 30 87
99 9033 850 71 96 85 96 30 89

Tifa stood in a street

FFVII Tifa’s limit breaks

Unlike other characters, Tifa’s limit breaks land consecutively, stacking damage upon each hit. As you might expect from a happy go punching girl, Tifa deals great physical damage with these moves. However, to get to a point where she can unleash a world of pain through a series of limit break attacks, you must unlock them.

Limit break name How to obtain it Effect
Beat rush Tifa’s default move Punches the same enemy multiple times causing 1.25 times more damage
Somersault Use beat rush nine times Tifa performs a somersault while kicking her opponent dealing more than one times more damage
Waterkick Defeat 96 enemies Tifa performs a sweeping kick with water effects dealing one and a half times more damage
Meteodrive Use waterkick seven times Tifa suplexes the enemy for increased damage
Dolphin blow Defeat 96 enemies after unlocking waterkick Tifa uppercuts the enemy with the help of water and a dolphin causing 1.75 times more damage
Meteor strike Use Dolphin blow six times Tifa picks up the enemy then spins around before leaping into the air and slamming them into the ground, dealing nearly two times more damage
Final heaven Use the final heaven manual after collecting all of Tifa’s other limit breaks Tifa deals more than 2.5 times more damage through the use of an energy blast while punching the opponent

The best materia for FFVII’s Tifa 

It’s important to bear in mind that Tifa is a purely physical character to begin with, and she has no materia, so we recommend equipping her with magic materia at the beginning of the game, be it fire, lightning, or any other element.

However, after progressing in the game and levelling her up, magic materia will be more of a detriment than a help. At this point, you want to lean into her physical prowess by equipping materia that gives a boost to her strength – command materia is perfect for this. You might also want to consider options that involve counterattacks.

