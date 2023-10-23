FFX Auron – abilities, weapons, armour, and stats

With our FFX Auron guide, we aim to provide details on his weapons, armour, abilities, and stats, so you know exactly what to expect when preparing Auron for battle. It’s fair to say that he’s more of a tank than other characters, especially in the game’s early stages as he begins with a generous health pool.

FFX Auron’s stats

As his stats indicate, Auron is a bit of a tank, both able to withstand large amounts of damage while also inflicting plenty of pain. However, Auron isn’t the most accurate party member in the early game, nor does he get on particularly well with magic.

Stat Starting value Sphere grid HP 1030 4630 MP 33 153 Strength 20 56 Defence 15 37 Magic 5 11 Magic defence 5 13 Agility 5 17 Luck 17 18 Evasion 5 15 Accuracy 3 4

FFX Auron’s armour

Much like other party members, Auron has an item that serves as his armour. You can equip him with bracers, and it’s essential to make the right choice given they have varying stats and benefits, with some proving to be more beneficial than others.

There are plenty of bracers to choose from, including the following:

Armour Abilities Overlord Breaks the HP and MP limits Immortal Auto-potion, auto-med, auto-phoenix Undefeated Any four status proof abilities Collector bracer Master thief Bracer of hope HP stroll, MP stroll Assault bracer Protect, reflect, regen, auto-shell, haste Shining bracer SOS shell, reflect, haste, protect, regen Faerie bracer Any three status proof abilities Peaceful bracer No encounters Regen bracer Auto-regen or SOS regen Crimson bracer Fire eater Snow bracer Ice eater Serene bracer Berserk ward/proof Tetra bracer Four slot armour without abilities Warrior’s bracer HP gets a boost of 20% or 30% Metal bracer Defence increases by 3% or 5% Pearl bracer Magic defence increases by 3% or 5% Magic bracer MP gets a boost of 5% or 10% Bracer One ability slot

FFX Auron’s weapons

Auron’s weapon of choice is the katana, a long, pointy, and sharp sword that slices through the opposition like a hot knife through butter.

There are plenty to choose from, all of which offer varying benefits. Therefore, much like with armour, you need to consider what best suits your playstyle and how it benefits the approach you take to battle.

Here are some of Auron’s weapons we recommend:

Weapon Abilities Masamune Auron’s celestial weapon

Starts with no AP

First upgrade has no AP and double overdrive

Second upgrade gives break damage limit, triple overdrive, first strike, counter-attack Beastmaster Capture Peacemaker Double overdrive, double AP Muramasa Triple overdrive, triple AP Matoya’s blade Magic booster Inducer MP costs are cut in half Corrupter Any three status strikes Kotetsu Evade and counter, or counter-attack Sonic blade First strike Assassin blade Deathstrike Fire blade Firestrike Shiranui The weapon has four slots but no abilities Spiritual blade Magic offence increases by 10% or 20% Nodachi Attack increases by 10% or 20% S-blade Distill speed Thunder blade Lightningstrike War blade Attack increases by 5% Heaven’s cloud Break damage limit Conqueror All four elemental strikes

FFX Auron’s abilities

Abilities are a vital part of the combat system in any Final Fantasy title. Like his fellow heroes, Auron has plenty at his disposal, with his moves offering a range of benefits, from inflicting the zombie status on enemies, to lowering his opponent’s strength, and transferring his overdrive charge to fill his ally’s meter.

Ability Description Power break Auron lowers the strength of his opponent Guard Auron takes damage that was intended for an ally Threaten Threaten is inflicted on an enemy Mental break The opponent’s magic defence is lowered Entrust Auron transfers his overdrive charge to an ally, filling their bar instead Extract power Target can drop power spheres Magic break The opponent’s magic stat is decreased Armour break Lowers the defence of an opponent, and nullifies the armour status Sentinel Auron protects his allies in a defensive stance Zombie attack Auron inflicts the zombie effect on his enemy

As for Auron’s overdrive ability, he uses bushido. To perform the move successfully, you must correctly input a button sequence, failing to do so means Auron performs a normal move. If bushido is successful, additional attack power and status effects are added to Auron’s strike.

And that's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy X's Auron.