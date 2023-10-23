FFVII Aerith – weapons, limit breaks, stats, and materia

FFVII Aerith is a pretty iconic videogame character, and is a powerful magic wielder if used right. Well, in this guide, we go into detail on her weapons, stats, limit breaks, and which materia is worth equipping her with. In a game that’s full of likeable characters, Final Fantasy 7’s Aerith tends to stay with you, so it’s worth knowing how to get the best out of her in combat.

FFVII Aerith’s weapons

As a magic wielder, Aerith’s weapon of choice is staves, and trust us when we say there are plenty of these objects to choose from, and frankly, selecting the right one for your playstyle is vital.

Unlike other characters, Aerith has several weapon choices that offer a range of bonuses. Such options include the striking staff, guard stick, umbrella, and the princess guard. All of them provide an increase to vitality, spirit, magic, or critical chance. However, the princess guard is also capable of doubling – or even tripling – Aerith’s damage based on how many allies have been defeated.

Since Aerith relies heavily on magic, it’s crucial that you select a stave that has plenty of materia slots available to make the most out of her casting offence and defence if given the correct orbs.

Weapon Attack value Magic Where to get it Bonuses Guard stick 12 2 This is Aerith’s starting weapon Plus one vitality Plus one magic Plus four spirit Element: hit Mythril rod 16 3 Wall market Element: hit Full metal staff 22 4 Kalm, Junon Element: hit Striking staff 32 7 Gongaga, Junon Plus four magic Plus two critical Element: hit Prism staff 40 10 Cosmo canyon Element: hit Aurora rod 51 14 Wutai village Element: hit Wizard staff 28 6 Junon Element: hit Wizer staff 33 7 Junon Element: hit Fairy tale 37 8 Junon Element: hit Umbrella 58 10 Gold saucer Plus 20 vitality Plus five critical Element: hit Princess guard 52 22 Temple of the Ancients Plus 12 vitality Plus 20 spirit If one ally is down, Aerith’s damage output is doubled. The effect is tripled if two allies are dead

FFVII Aerith’s Stats

It would be fair to say that Aerith isn’t the most physically gifted character in Final Fantasy VII. However, what she lacks in brawn, she more than makes up for with her magic capabilities. So if you’re after a party member that can bring the pain through spells, you need look no further than Aerith.

The below chart details the maximum stats available for each of Aerith’s attributes.

Level HP MP Dexterity Strength Vitality Spirit Luck Magic 1 177 23 5 10 11 14 14 13 10 331 86 16 22 23 28 20 28 20 721 168 25 32 33 41 21 44 30 1393 268 33 43 45 53 22 60 40 2322 381 40 53 56 68 24 72 50 3468 505 47 61 65 80 25 84 60 4715 625 51 66 71 91 26 91 70 5849 732 54 70 75 96 26 97 80 6969 837 55 73 78 100 27 100 90 7972 921 57 76 81 100 28 100 99 8809 994 58 78 83 100 28 100

FFVII Aerith’s Limit breaks

Just like every other party member, Aerith has a list of special moves known as limit breaks, and they happen to benefit the entire party. A lot of these moves involve Aerith healing the team. So, as long as she’s around and has the abilities unlocked, you have a bit of freedom to be more reckless and aggressive with other characters.

Limit break name How to obtain it Effect Healing wind Aerith starts with this ability Heals the entire party with half their HP bar Sea evil Use healing wind eight times Inflicts stop and silence on all foes that are not immune Breath of the earth Defeat 80 enemies Cures all ailments affecting the team such as poison, sleep, alow, petrify, and confusion Fury brand Use breath of the earth six times Two allies get their limit break meters filled to the max Planet protector Defeat 80 opponents after collecting breath of the earth All party members become invincible for a short time Pulse of life Use planet protector five times All negative status effects are cured, as well as fully restoring HP and MP Great gospel Read the great gospel manual after acquiring all of Aerith’s limit breaks All HP and MP is restored for every party member, as well as making Aerith and her allies invincible for a short time

The best materia for FFVII’s Aerith

As we have stated multiple times, Aerith is a bit of a wiz when it comes to magic – we expect her to get a letter from Hogwarts any day now – so the logical thing to do is give her a healthy dose of magic-based materia. We suggest giving her materia that increases her offensive capabilities, given her limit breaks offer plenty of opportunities to heal herself. However, that’s not to say you shouldn’t consider materia with healing properties later in the game.

When it comes to which spells you should equip, that’s down to you. If there’s an element you favour, give Aerith the corresponding materia as soon as you can to ensure she holds her own in combat. You might want to consider equipping her with a summon materia as well.

And that's all you need to know about Final Fantasy 7's Aerith.