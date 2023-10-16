Final Sea codes October 2023

With our Roblox Final Sea codes guide you can get a range of goodies such as stat resets, currency, and XP boosts - now that’s what we call booty.

Roblox

October 16, 2023: We checked for new Final Sea codes for our list

Thanks to our Final Sea codes guide, you can continue your adventure from Grand Pirates in style, as it provides you with goodies such as stat reses, double XP, and currency. In this Roblox experience, you get to go on a journey in which you explore various islands, search for booty, fight with swords, and be the best yellow-bellied sea dweller you can be.

New Final Sea codes

Here’s every active Final Sea code:

  • 2.5MVisits – 60 minutes of devil fruit notifier
  • Gravity – reset stats
  • 10Klikes – reset stats
  • Second Sea – 30 minutes of double XP
  • 20KFavorites – five race spins
  • 10KFavorites – 30 minutes of devil fruit notifier
  • Final Sea – 1,000 peli

Expired codes:

  • Shanks
  • 1MVisits
  • 500KVisits
  • 5KLikes
  • Enhancement!
  • 15KFavorites
  • Release
  • 100KVisits
  • 1KLikes

What are Final Sea codes?

Thanks to the developer, Kodak Productions Official, Final Sea codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies such as currency and stat resets. New ones tend to pop up when the game hits new milestones, so bookmark this guide for all the freebies you can handle.

How do I redeem Final Sea codes?

To redeem Final Sea codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Final Sea
  • Go to the menu
  • Tap settings
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

