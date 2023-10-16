Final Sea codes October 2023

Thanks to our Final Sea codes guide, you can continue your adventure from Grand Pirates in style, as it provides you with goodies such as stat reses, double XP, and currency. In this Roblox experience, you get to go on a journey in which you explore various islands, search for booty, fight with swords, and be the best yellow-bellied sea dweller you can be.

New Final Sea codes

Here’s every active Final Sea code:

2.5MVisits – 60 minutes of devil fruit notifier

– 60 minutes of devil fruit notifier Gravity – reset stats

– reset stats 10Klikes – reset stats

– reset stats Second Sea – 30 minutes of double XP

– 30 minutes of double XP 20KFavorites – five race spins

– five race spins 10KFavorites – 30 minutes of devil fruit notifier

– 30 minutes of devil fruit notifier Final Sea – 1,000 peli

Expired codes:

Shanks

1MVisits

500KVisits

5KLikes

Enhancement!

15KFavorites

Release

100KVisits

1KLikes

What are Final Sea codes?

Thanks to the developer, Kodak Productions Official, Final Sea codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies such as currency and stat resets. New ones tend to pop up when the game hits new milestones, so bookmark this guide for all the freebies you can handle.

How do I redeem Final Sea codes?

To redeem Final Sea codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Final Sea

Go to the menu

Tap settings

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Roblox Final Sea codes.