As with every title from the long-running series, there are plenty of Fire Emblem: Engage characters to get to know, with each imperative to your battle planning. So, we’ve put together this guide so you can get to know the cast of the latest adventure before you choose who to make the most trusted soldiers in your army.

With that out of the way, let’s march into battle with our list of the Fire Emblem Engage characters.

Alear

Alear is the protagonist of Fire Emblem: Engage, and can be either male or female depending on your choice at the start of the game. It’s their mission to live out the legend of the Divine Dragon as they attempt to save the kingdom from those who wish to reignite the evil power of the Fell Dragon. This is harder still considering Alear has no memory of their life before the start of the game, though they do have the power of the Emblems to summon powerful warriors into battle.

Alcryst

Alcryst is Diamant’s younger bow-wielding brother, providing your army with ranged support from behind the action.

Alfred

Alfred the noble is a horseback lancer who can pierce through even the toughest enemy lines. Alongside Vander, these two can patrol the battlefield with ease on the back of their horses.

Celine

Celine might be Alfred’s younger sister, but that doesn’t mean she needs his protection when in battle. Mixing magic skills with swordsmanship, this warrior is one to have on your front line.

Chloe

Bringing the fight a little air support is Chloe, a lance pegasus class character made to take out mischievous magicians. Keep her out of distance of arrows and you have some real firepower for your army here.

Diamant

Lord Diamant is a dab hand with a sword, leading the line from the front and slicing enemies in his path.

Etie

Etie the archer might not look like she’s battle ready – in fact, she looks like she’s on her way to a sleepover – but you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. This badass bower can take out opponents from a great distance, providing cover for your frontline warriors.

Ivy

Ivy, or Princess Ivy of Elusia for her full name, is an airborne battler with magical abilities, making her something of a niche across the roster. She also has the most mysterious look, with a large veil covering most of her eyes.

Louis

Fire Emblem loves a tanky character, and in this game, you need look no further than Louis. With his gargantuan shield, this character is ready to soak up some hits on behalf of your squad.

Timerra

The rapid lancer Timerra brings speed and stealth to the roster of warriors, with her lightning-quick lancing skills perfect for taking out lesser enemies early in the battle.

Vander

In the vein of many classic Fire Emblem characters, Vander is your archetypal sword-wielding knight from atop his horse. As one of the more mature warriors, he is always on hand to give some strategic advice.

Marth

Famous as Fire Emblem’s most-present character in the Smash series, Marth is originally the star of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. As one of the most iconic characters from the series as a whole, it’s exciting to see Fire Emblem pay tribute to its past while still moving forward.

Byleth

The protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses returns as a Fire Emblem: Engage character thanks to the emblem mechanic. As an esteemed educator from their experience in Three Houses, Byleth continues to improve others in this game by offering a stats buff when summoned.

Corrin

Another familiar face for Smash fans out there, Corrin is the hero of Fire Emblem Fates and joins the roster of available summons in Fire Emblem: Engage. With the ability to stop opponents in their tracks for a full turn, Corrin is perfect for those moments in battle when you need to rethink your strategy.

Celica

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia’s iconic Celica is another available emblem summon in Fire Emblem: Engage, bringing the princess of Zofia into the fray just about whenever you feel like it.

Sigurd

As the fabled horseback knight from Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War, Sigurd is on hand to help deliver decisive victories in battle.

Lyn

From Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, Lyn returns as an emblem to help you power through battles with lightning-quick attacks. Her special effect provides you with attacks that can’t be countered, meaning those moments of pain when you unexpectedly lose a party member could be gone for good.

Anna

Anna the axe fighter is a big damage dealer in a little package, providing killer axe hits at close range. She’s somewhat of a glass cannon with a lack of defence skills though, so be sure to provide her with some backup. It’s worth mentioning that, unlike other returning characters, Anna is just a regular old member of the gang you can take into battle, not an emblem.

There you have it, our list of the Fire Emblem: Engage characters of note.