With the new Fire Emblem Engage gacha mechanics, you can be forgiven for being a little confused over how the system works. After all, this is the first Fire Emblem game to include gacha, or gacha-lite as it is here, outside of the mobile title Fire Emblem Heroes. So, we’ve put together this guide on how the gacha mechanics work in Engage, and whether it’s worth your time and resources.

Is Fire Emblem Engage a gacha game?

Fire Emblem Engage has gacha elements, but it’s not your traditional gacha game. For starters, there’s no extra charge for using the mechanic, it requires in-game resources, but none of your own dollars. Secondly, the gacha mechanic revolves around Fire Emblem Engage rings, as you can’t create bond rings without them.

Essentially, each engage ring – Ring of the Hero King, Ring of the Caring Princess, etc – has a subset of bond rings you can create using the engage ring as a sort of key to the mechanic. However, the bond rings you create augment stats instead of offering a legendary hero summon, and you can only wear one ring at a time.

How does Fire Emblem Engage’s gacha system work?

The home of the Fire Emblem Engage gacha mechanic is the ring chamber, a special room in Somniel. Here you can either use any engage rings you’ve unlocked to activate the bond ring creation system and gacha up some new characters into your arsenal, or you can merge rings you’ve already made to create more powerful tools for battle.

