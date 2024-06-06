During the 2024 Guerrilla Showcase, horror fans from around the world got the news they’ve been waiting for – it’s time for another FNAF game, and this one is coming to all consoles. Freddy and the gang are ready to bring the horror once more, as if the impending Roblox game, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Survival Crew, isn’t exciting alone. We might not have a Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into The Pit release date yet, but its very existence is enough.

The new FNAF game comes to you courtesy of indie publisher Mega Cat Studios, who created the game in collaboration with series creator Scott Cawthon. While you might expect to wander around a huge complex again following Security Breach, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Well, you clearly get to explore if the trailer is anything to go by, but Into The Pit has a very different approach.

One look at the spooky trailer shows that this horror game has a retro-style aesthetic, and trust me when I say it only makes it all the more terrifying. I don’t think I’ve ever been so spooked by an image of Springtrap. The trailer begins with what appears to be a TV ad before the screeches and glitches come in, changing the tone as you look at the beloved pizza topping known as pepperoni.

I can feel the dread already, and while it’s hard to say for certain what’s going on, you can be sure that you need to explore a spooky pizzeria and do what you can to survive the horrors within. More specifically, this place seems to be called Jeff’s Pizza, and in the trailer, it says “travel back to when it all began,” followed by Freddy and pals performing on stage while kids talk and play.

This is spooky FNAF at its finest, and I can’t wait to unravel more of the story, though running around and trying to hide from Springtrap with such eerie music seems like a bad idea. As if the intrigue couldn’t be any higher, a new website for Jeff’s Pizza is due to open on June 12. Yes, I’ll be there, and yes, I’ll be disappointed when I don’t get even a single slice out of it.

Now is clearly the perfect time to learn more about the other FNAF games and the FNAF characters, so make sure you check out our FNAF Freddy, FNAF Bonnie, and FNAF Chica guides.