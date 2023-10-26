FNAF Bonnie – lore, versions, and appearances

FNAF’s Bonnie the Bunny is almost as recognizable as the franchise’s main mascot Freddy, and depending on the game you’re playing, he can be a whole lot scarier. Let’s dive into the lore and appearances of this OG member of Freddy’s band.

Who is FNAF’s Bonnie?

Bonnie is one of the major antagonists of the Five Nights at Freddy’s series. He’s a blue animatronic rabbit who plays the guitar in FNAF Freddy’s band and is also his best friend. We know from FNAF Security Breach that he can also play the bass guitar.

Who is the spirit possessing FNAF’s Bonnie?

As part of the original gang of animatronics, Bonnie is possessed by the vengeful spirit of one of FNAF William Afton’s murder victims. Based on the placement of the animatronic heads in the FNAF 3 ending and the headstones in FNAF 6, we’ve come to believe that Jeremy is the spirit possessing Bonnie.

Jeremy was one of William Afton’s victims during the Missing Children Incident in the early to mid-’80s – this incident began as an easter egg in the original game but was later canonized in FNAF 2 with the addition of the death minigames. These minigames give us a glimpse into the unsavory activities of the pizzeria’s founder.

The FNAF Ultimate Guide and graphic novel shine more of a light on Jeremy and his peers, though whether you take this as canonical to the game series is up to you.

What are the different FNAF Bonnie versions?

Bonnie has a special place in the FNAF franchise as the first animatronic that developer Scott Cawthon designed, so he appears in a lot of different games with a range of interesting designs, from the shiny, plastic toy design to the withered animatronics of the FNAF horror location.

Classic Bonnie

This is Bonnie’s original design from the first Five Nights at Freddy’s game. He is a blue-purple bunny holding a red electric guitar and he has a matching red bowtie.

Toy Bonnie

Fazbear Entertainment made this toy version of Bonnie to replace the original in 1987 during FNAF 2. His design features include a brighter blue body, rosy red cheeks, white details on his face and tummy, and expressive eyebrows.

Withered Bonnie

The original Bonnie is still around in FNAF 2 as withered Bonnie, missing his entire face, his left arm, and chunks of the rest of his suit. He was moved to the new location to be scrapped but ended up causing havoc for the night guard before they tore him apart.

Nightmare Bonnie

Appearing in FNAF 4, Nightmare Bonnie is a child’s imaginary vision of a nightmarish Bonnie, complete with four rows of razor-sharp teeth and an excavated chest cavity waiting to consume a child.

Rockstar Bonnie

Rockstar Bonnie is another new iteration of the franchise’s original bunny mascot that appeared in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator. He’s almost like a fusion of toy Bonnie, taking the shape and color palette of the original animatronic and using it to make a hard plastic shell.

Glamrock Bonnie

We’re including Glamrock Bonnie in this list because even though he is notably absent during the entirety of Security Breach, you can still feel his presence through old posters, Bonnie Bowl, and Freddy’s sad voice lines. If you’re extra diligent in your Ruin DLC playthrough, you might even find out what happened to him…

What is FNAF Bonnie’s personality?

According to the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria theme song, Bonnie has a prideful rockstar attitude. He’s also by far the most active animatronic in almost all of the games, so it would appear that he is the most violent or vengeful of the bunch.

We don’t know much about Glamrock Bonnie’s personality, but we do know that he and Glamrock Freddy had a strong bond and that Freddy really misses him.

FNAF Bonnie games

Here’s a list of all the FNAF games that Bonnie appears in as an animatronic:

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted

FNaF World

Ultimate Custom Night

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Ruin DLC

Is Bonnie in the FNAF movie?

Yes, Bonnie is one of the major antagonists in the FNAF movie and even has his own poster!

There you have it, everything you need to know about FNAF's Bonnie.