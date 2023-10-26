FNAF Chica – lore, versions, and appearances

I smell pizza! Wherever you find pizza, you’re likely to find FNAF’s Chica isn’t far behind. This cheerful chicken is a Fazbear Entertainment mascot by day, and a terrifying, murderous machine by night. We’re here to give you the lowdown on who she is, her various different looks, and why she loves pizza so much.

Who is FNAF’s Chica?

Chica is one of the major antagonists of the Five Nights at Freddy’s series. She’s an animatronic chicken who sings backup vocals in Freddy’s band, and she’s almost always seen with her trusty friend Mr. Cupcake.

Who is the spirit possessing FNAF’s Chica?

As with other animatronics in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, Chica is possessed by the vengeful spirit of one of William Afton’s murder victims. Through the incredibly complex library of lore surrounding the games and books, we’ve come to believe that the spirit haunting Chica is Suzie, a little girl with blonde hair who is one of the children reported missing.

The missing children are a group of kids that William Afton, of Afton Robotics, abducted and murdered during the Missing Children’s Incident, which happened sometime between 1983 and 1985. This incident began as an easter egg in the first game but was later canonized in the death minigames of FNAF 2, which show us glimpses of the murders. Suzie’s connection to Chica is repeatedly established in the original FNAF novel series and in Fazbear Frights, and she also appears in the secret minigame Fruity Maze in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, reflected in the glass of the arcade cabinet.

The FNAF Ultimate Guide and graphic novel shine more of a light on Suzie and the other MCI Victims, though whether you take this as canonical to the game series is up to you.

What are the different FNAF Chica versions?

Chica appears in a lot of the Five Nights at Freddy’s games, but not always as her classic animatronic self. She’s undergone some design changes through the years of the franchise and has been in various states of disrepair.

Classic Chica

This is Chica’s original design from the first Five Nights at Freddy’s game featuring her iconic ‘Let’s Eat!’ bib. She’s housed at the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant.

Toy Chica

The new, improved ‘toy’ animatronic of Chica was made for the reopening of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza in 1987. Noticeable differences include round, pink cheeks, a pink midsection, and a more feminine body type.

Withered Chica

Withered Chica appears alongside Toy Chica in FNAF 2, showing that the toy animatronics may be the new faces of the franchise, but the original springlock builds are still haunting the restaurant. Withered Chica’s arms end in loose wires instead of her hands and her beak is fully unhinged at the jaw.

Phantom Chica

Phantom Chica is the hallucination of a burned and damaged classic Chica that you experience in FNAF 3 at Fazbear’s Fright: The Horror Attraction.

Nightmare Chica

Appearing in FNAF 4, Nightmare Chica is a child’s imaginary vision of a nightmarish Chica, complete with four rows of razor-sharp teeth and a matching nightmare Mr. Cupcake.

Rockstar Chica

Rockstar is another new iteration of the franchise’s original chicken mascot that appeared in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator. Her design is pretty similar to the original suit, just with the new hard shell exterior, blue cheeks, and red lipstick on her beak.

Funtime Chica

Made as part of the Funtime animatronic series seen in FNAF: Sister Location, Funtime Chica also appears in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator. She has a speaker in her stomach like Funtime Freddy and Funtime Foxy to help her respond to children, and her standard yellow design has been swapped out for white and pink to match the rest of the Funtime animatronics.

Glamrock Chica

Glamrock Chica is the most recent iteration of the character, seemingly built at some point in the 2000s. Her design carries over the white base from Funtime Chica and wears an 80s-inspired glam rock costume. Her body is designed to look like a pink leotard with shoulder pads and she wears one green and one dark pink leg warmer with contrasting animal prints.

Ruin Chica

Cassie encounters Chica’s broken glamrock body in FNAF Ruin. Her voicebox is missing as well as half of her face, her entire midsection, and one of her arms. Melted pizza cheese drips down her face and someone has stuffed a trash bag inside her chest cavity. Gross.

What is FNAF Chica’s personality?

Chica’s personality has developed throughout the FNAF games, but her one consistent trait is her love of pizza. I guess it makes sense given that she’s a pizza restaurant mascot, but she loves pizza significantly more than the other characters.

Glamrock Chica, whose personality is the most developed of all the Chicas, makes several attempts to deceive and persuade the player character to reveal his location with promises of candy and seeing his parents again.

FNAF Chica games

Here’s a list of all the FNAF games that Chica appears in:

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

FNaF World

Ultimate Custom Night

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Ruin DLC

Is Chica in the FNAF movie?

Yes, Chica is one of the animatronics in the FNAF movie. In fact, you can get a look at her on the new FNAF movie poster.

There you have it, everything you need to know about FNAF’s Chica. If you’re after more from Fazbear Entertainment, check out our FNAF Security Breach release date guide or our list of all the Five Nights at Freddy’s jumpscares.