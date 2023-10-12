Flashlight Tag codes November 2023

If you’re hoping to spot some Roblox Flashlight Tag codes, don’t worry, some bright spark is collecting them all in one place for you. With so much to do and ways to play with friends, you’re going to want to make sure you’re all-tag-ether ready to spot your pals and tag them in no time!

Flashlight Tag codes

Active codes:

ESCAPEUPDATE – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) FL4SHL1GHT – free colour box (new!)

– free colour box (new!) LAUNCH – 500 credits and one free chest roll (new)

– 500 credits and one free chest roll (new) FREECOMMONBOX – free chest roll

– free chest roll 3KLIKES – 1500 credits

Expired codes:

There are no expired Flashlight Tag codes.

What are Flashlight Tag codes?

Flashlight Tag codes are a collection of numbers and letters you can use within the game to bag yourself some delightful rewards. Developer @repensky creates and distributes codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays. However, don’t worry, we’re always on the hunt and ready to update this guide when new codes appear. Just bookmark this page and check back soon to stay up to date.

How do I redeem Flashlight Tag codes?

It’s easy to redeem Flashlight Tag codes, just follow these steps:

Open up Roblox

Fire up Flashlight Tag

Hit the codes button to open the text box

Enter codes into the box

Click redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

