FNAF Foxy lore, versions, and appearances

In Five Nights at Freddy’s, Foxy is one of the main original animatronics and appears throughout many of the games in a variety of different forms, including Captain Foxy, Withered Foxy, Mangle, Funtime Foxy, and more. So let’s take a look at everything you need to know about this sly ol’ fox, including FNAF Foxy’s personality, variations, and the identity of the spirit possessing him.

Who is FNAF Foxy?

Foxy is one of the major antagonists in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series. An animatronic pirate fox, he’s an entertainer who originally performed on his own, separate stage in the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza establishment, away from the core animatronics Freddy, Bonnie, and Chica.

Foxy was around when the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant opened in 1983, though it’s unclear whether he was later discontinued or not. Following several unfortunate ‘incidents’ and the closure of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, Foxy fell into a state of disrepair, and the company replaced him with his newer counterpart Mangle in time for the opening of the ‘improved’ Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

Who is the spirit possessing FNAF Foxy?

As with other animatronics in the series, Foxy is possessed by the vengeful spirit of one of William Afton’s murder victims. Through the dense web of lore surrounding the games and books, we’ve come to believe that the spirit haunting Foxy is Fritz, one of the missing children.

The missing children (sometimes called the MCI victims) are a group of kids that William Afton abducted and murdered during the Missing Children’s Incident, which happened sometime between 1983 and 1985.

Though the Missing Children’s Incident shows up as an easter egg in several newspapers during the first game, we don’t get much info on the event until the death minigames of FNAF 2, which shows us glimpses of the murders. We believe that the child wearing the Foxy mask in these minigames is Fritz, who goes on to possess Foxy as he seeks revenge on William Afton.

The FNAF Ultimate Guide and graphic novel shines more of a light on Fritz and the other MCI Victims, though whether you take this as canonical to the game series is up to you.

What are the different FNAF Foxy versions?

Throughout the series, there are several different versions of Five Nights at Freddy’s Foxy and his counterpart Mangle. They are:

Classic Foxy

The OG himself, Classic Foxy appears as a large, animatronic fox with bright, reddish-orange fur. He has a patch that he wears either above or over his left eye and a hook for his right hand. The fur on his left hand is worn down, his upper thighs are bare, and his chest, arms, and shoulders are torn, revealing his endoskeleton underneath. Despite being a fox, Foxy doesn’t have a tail.

Foxy’s jaw permanently hangs down, revealing rows of sharp, canine-like teeth. He also has several gold replacement teeth, befitting his pirate theme.

Captain Foxy

Captain Foxy’s model is nearly identical to Classic Foxy, but he wears a pirate hat and a blue frock coat with gold accents. He shows up during the Afraid of the Dark: Captain Foxy’s Pirate Adventure level of FNAF: Help Wanted’s Curse of Dreadbear DLC. In the Freddy & Friends: On Tour! Show, we learn that Foxy originally wore his pirate outfit before his discontinuation, and was originally called Captain Foxy.

Withered Foxy

After years of neglect following the closure of the original Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, Classic Foxy falls into severe disrepair, resulting in what we now call Withered Foxy. Withered Foxy’s suit is even more tattered, with even more in his left ear left completely bare. However, compared to Withered Bonnie and Withered Chica, Foxy is actually in pretty good shape – his fur may be tattered, but at least he’s not missing his jaw or, you know, his entire face.

Mangle

Though not strictly Foxy himself, Fazbear Entertainment created Mangle to replace Foxy, after deeming his original design as too scary for children. Foxy and Mangle still share some physical similarities, though they’re noticeably different characters. Mangle sports a white, pink, and red colour scheme as opposed to Foxy’s classic red, and their design fits more closely with the redesigned toy animatronics.

However, despite Fazbear intending Mangle to have a more kid-friendly appearance, Mangle ends up looking pretty scary, as, after spending some time in Kid’s Cove, children tore them apart so often that the staff gave up on trying to put them together, leaving them there as a sort of ‘take apart and put back together’ attraction.

As such, Mangle is well and truly mangled, with most of their endoskeleton fully exposed. Their body is disfigured, and they’re missing an eye, with loose wires hanging out around their ears. They also appear to have another endoskeleton head attached to their arm, bearing Mangle’s missing left eye.

Funtime Foxy

FNAF’s Funtime Foxy is one of the seven core animatronics of Sister Location. Funtime Foxy appears to be an in-tact version of Mangle, with a pink-and-white colour scheme, and the body and face of an anthropomorphic fox. Unlike the classic Foxy, Funtime Foxy has a large fox tail and remains fully intact.

Funtime Foxy is, in essence, a circus-themed version of Foxy, and one of the entertainers of the Funtime Auditorium to the east of Circus Baby’s Entertainment and Rental. Fitting in with Sister Location’s Circus Baby troupe, Funtime Foxy has five fingers, shiny skin made of plastic or metal, a voice box in their chest, and multiple seams that allow for a wide range of movement.

What is FNAF Foxy’s personality?

Foxy’s personality varies greatly across the different games and versions we meet. Traditionally, Foxy has a stereotypical pirate-like personality, often speaking with a stereotypical ‘pirate’s voice’. In Ultimate Custom Night, Foxy says ‘never underestimate the cunning of a pirate. Or a fox for that matter!’ implying that Foxy is sly, perceptive, and not easy to deceive.

During Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Theme Song, Freddy implies that Foxy is reclusive, which is a trait that appears to carry over to Mangle and Funtime Foxy, both of which appear quite introverted, and you rarely find them close to the other animatronics. Outside of that, Mangle appears quite conscious of their disfigured state and appears traumatised from the experience of being repeatedly disassembled and put back together.

In Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery and as Withered Foxy, Foxy appears far more aggressive and malicious, seemingly taking delight in tormenting the player. At one point, Phone Guy also mentions that Foxy can get ‘a bit twitchy’, implying that he’s either anxious or eager to cause harm.

Though Foxy himself is canonically male, the gender of both Mangle and Funtime Foxy remains ambiguous.

