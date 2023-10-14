FNAF Vanessa – lore, games, and personality

Five Nights at Freddy’s is known for its intricate lore and terrifying animatronic characters, but sometimes the human characters are just as interesting. In this guide, we’ll take you through everything you need to know about FNAF’s Vanessa and her connection to Vanny.

Who is FNAF’s Vanessa?

Vanessa A is a security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex and was formerly a beta tester for the Freddy Fazbear Virtual Experience. She’s a young woman in her early twenties who has green eyes and yellow-blonde hair that is usually tied up in a ponytail under a black cap.

What is FNAF Vanessa’s personality?

Much of what we know about Vanessa’s personality comes from things that other people have said about her, as our interactions with her are limited. We do know that she takes her job as a security guard very seriously as she is determined to keep Gregory safe and out of trouble at the beginning of FNAF Security Breach.

The emails in FNAF AR: Help Wanted say that she has a bubbly, feminine personality and enjoys baking, and she wears rainbow extensions in her hair. However, we know from her actions in Security Breach as well as the therapy session recordings that she can be hot-tempered, anxious, and self-critical.

Are FNAF Vanessa and FNAF Vanny the same person?

Although we haven’t had a cut-and-dry answer to this question, it’s generally accepted that Vanessa and Vanny are the same person. The theory is that William Afton as Glitchtrap manipulated Vanessa when she was working at the Freddy Fazbear Virtual Experience and caused her to take on the FNAF Vanny identity and start killing children.

However, this is just a theory and is based on speculation, so until we have a confirmed answer, maybe take that with a pinch of salt.

FNAF Vanessa games

Although we never see her in the game, Vanessa is presumed to be the primary protagonist in Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted based on what we hear through the mask. She also plays a role in FNAF AR: Special Delivery as she appears in various emails.

Her main appearance in the franchise is in FNAF Security Breach, where she acts as one of the antagonists to Gregory. She makes a brief appearance in FNAF Ruin on some security footage.

