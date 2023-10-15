FNAF Puppet – lore, versions, and appearances

Don’t let that music box run out of power unless you want a visit from FNAF’s Puppet. A black and white marionette puppet with hollow eyes, a wide smile, and tears streaming down its face, the Puppet is certainly a creepy sight to behold. But underneath that mask, there’s a lot more going on than just sadness and rage.

Who is FNAF’s Puppet?

The FNAF Puppet, also known as the Marionette and the Security Puppet, is one of the main antagonists in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. As well as checking the security cameras to keep track of the roaming animatronics, the security guard has to continually wind up a music box to keep the Puppet from attacking.

Although the Puppet acts as an antagonist in FNAF 2, its later appearances show that it has a more heroic side and wants to protect children from falling victim to the same fate as it did.

Who is the spirit possessing FNAF’s Puppet?

Based on various clues from the books and games in the FNAF franchise, we’ve come to the conclusion that the spirit possessing FNAF’s Puppet is Charlotte Emily. Charlotte was Henry Emily’s daughter and his business partner William Afton’s first victim. We learn from the minigames that somehow someone locked Charlotte out of the restaurant and that’s how William found her and killed her before dumping her body next to the bins behind the establishment.

You can see Charlotte crying outside the restaurant before her untimely death which many people think is why the Puppet’s mask has bluish-purple streaks coming from its eyes that look like tears. It’s clear from Henry’s final speech in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator that he also believes in the trapping of his daughter’s soul is inside the Puppet, as he went so far as to lure the Puppet to this final location and capture it using Lefty, the malfunctioning black bear that looks suspiciously like FNAF’s Freddy.

He says, “I should have known you wouldn’t be content to disappear, not my daughter. I couldn’t save you then, so let me save you now. It’s time to rest, for you, and for those you have carried in your arms.” The final line of this speech refers to the souls of the missing children that the Puppet carried into the animatronics and looked after in the previous locations.

What is the FNAF Puppet’s personality?

In FNAF 2, the Puppet is aggressive and intent on attacking and murdering the security guard. However, in later minigames we see a more heroic side of the Puppet, shepherding the souls of the missing children and helping them to seek revenge.

Technically, before Charlotte’s spirit possessed the Puppet, it had no personality of its own as it was simply a puppet rather than an animatronic. Henry Emily says in Pizzeria Simulator that it’s in his daughter’s nature to protect the innocent, further connecting the Puppet and Charlotte in the lore.

What are the different FNAF Puppet versions?

The Puppet is one of the few major Five Nights at Freddy’s characters that doesn’t have a huge variety of versions, but there are still some notable ones for you to know.

The Puppet

This is the first incarnation of the Puppet we see in the games, appearing in FNAF 2 as a jumpscare triggered by letting the music box run out.

Phantom Puppet

The Phantom Puppet is a hallucination of a burnt Puppet that you encounter in FNAF 3 when working in the Fazbear Frights attraction. Its eyes are lit up, unlike the original version.

Security Puppet

The Security Puppet first appears in Pizzeria Simulator but is likely the original form of the Puppet that Charlotte goes on to possess. The intention behind the design was to keep children safe inside the restaurant by warning their parents if they got too close to the door. You can play the Security Puppet minigame during set up which reveals the story of Charlotte’s murder and the Security Puppet’s possession.

Nightmarionne

This gangly guy is a nightmare version of the Puppet that you encounter in Ultimate Custom Night as one of the nightmare antagonists.

Lefty

While he’s technically not the Puppet, Lefty exists in Pizzeria Simulator to lure and capture it. Henry Emily designed Lefty for this express purpose as he believed it would help to free his daughter’s soul.

FNAF Puppet games

Here’s a list of the games featuring FNAF’s Puppet as a major character:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator

Ultimate Custom Night

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted

