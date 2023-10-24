Fortnite llama loot, pinatas, and more

From its vibrant colors to its goofy little face, everyone loves the iconic Fortnite llama. Not only is it the game’s adorable mascot, but it also comes stuffed with epic goodies to help you bring home that chicken dinner. So let’s take a look at what those lovable llamas drop, how to approach them, and all the different Fortnite llama pinatas you can get in the Save the World game mode.

What is the Fortnite llama?

The Fortnite supply llama, sometimes called the loot llama or just llama, is a pinata-like loot cache that appears in a variety of game modes. It was previously classed as a type of container but, as of Chapter 2: Season 7, it was upgraded to an animal. Each Battle Royale match has five Supply Llamas, which spawn in random locations.

If you’re lucky enough to find one of those legendary llamas and approach it, it becomes alert and flees. As it runs, it drops ammunition and shield potions, and eventually begins glowing. Then, it rises into the air and disappears in a beam of light. If you manage to destroy it before it gets that far, it drops a big haul of loot.

If a supply llama receives -200 damage, falls from a great height, or takes a hit from a vehicle, Saucer’s laser cannon, rail gun, or the plasma cannon, it stuns them for a short period of time.

Llamas don’t spawn in Zero Build modes. However, Fortnite llama pinatas come in a variety of different forms in the Save the World game mode. We’ll dive into those later!

What are the Fortnite llama drops?

While fleeing in the Battle Royale mode, the Fortnite llama drops multiple stacks of ammo and shield potions. If you manage to eliminate a llama, it drops a variety of healing items, ammo, and shield potions.

Drop Quantity Light ammo Ten stacks Medium ammo Ten stacks Heavy ammo Ten stacks Shells Ten stacks Wood 500 Stone 500 Metal 500 Bandages Five Medkit One Small shield potion Three Shield potion One Med mist One Chug Cannon One Shield keg One

Fortnite llama tips

If you come across a Fortnite llama in the Battle Royale mode, you should start by crouching towards it or stunning it by dealing damage. After that, build four walls around it to stop it from running away, making it easier for you to eliminate it before time runs out.

Llamas do take fire damage, so a quick way to deal with them is by boxing them in with a stone or metal structure and chucking in a bunch of firefly jars to damage them.

What are Fortnite llama pinatas?

Llama pinatas are a part of the Save the World gameplay mode. When you acquire one in this game mode, you can open it in the loot tab in your Homebase menu. There is a huge variety of llama pinatas in the Save the World game mode, which you can either earn or purchase. Their type dictates what items they drop upon opening them.

Here are all the Fortnite llama pinatas, how to get them, and their in-game description to give you an idea of what they may contain.

Fortnite llama pinata How to get In-game description Mini llama Mission rewards A simple llama stuffed with basic goods to get you through your first apocalypse. Contains three items. Upgrade llama 50 X-Ray Tickets The old faithful llama, packed with a variety of goodies and upgrade materials. Contains at least four items, including a rare item or a hero! Has a high chance to upgrade. Hitting the upgrade symbol will upgrade it. Triple llama 120 X-Ray Tickets It’s like three upgrade llamas in one! Lucky 7 llama 280 X-Ray Tickets It’s like seven upgrade llamas in one! All the llamas 400 X-Ray Tickets It’s like ten upgrade llamas in one! 11x llama 500 X-Ray Tickets The old faithful llama, packed with a variety of goodies and upgrade materials. Contains at least four items, including a rare item or a hero! Has a high chance to upgrade. It’s a trap! Llama 200 X-Ray Tickets Hit the llama! How could this possibly go wrong? Contains at least six probably-spikey items. People llama 200 X-Ray Tickets Yes, it’s a people-delivery llama. Just make your purchase and move along. Contains at least seven people. Somehow. Super people llama 1,000 X-Ray Tickets A special llama with an assortment of rare heroes, including at least one legendary! Contains seven shrink-wrapped champions! Weapon llama 200 X-Ray Tickets What comes out is as heavy as a sack of broken glass and just as much fun to play with. Contains at least six safety-guaranteed items. Melee llama 200 X-Ray Tickets A llama filled entirely with melee weapons. Contains at least six schematics. Super melee llama 1,000 X-Ray Tickets A special llama containing rare melee schematics including at least one legendary! Contains nine items. Not responsible for damage to shirt caused by drool. Ranged llama 200 X-Ray Tickets A llama filled entirely with ranged weapons! Also known as guns. So you can shoot husks. Contains at least six schematics. Super ranged llama 1,000 X-Ray Tickets A special llama containing rare ranged schematics, including at least one Legendary! Contains nine items. Not responsible for damage to shirt caused by drool. Legendary troll stash llama 500 X-Ray Tickets An entire suite of goodies, direct from your local troll’s stash! Contains at least eight definitely-not-stolen items. Legendary troll loot truck llama 1,500 X-Ray Tickets Months worth of troll loot hoarded in one convenient llama! Contains at least 20 items. TWENTY. Smörgåsbord llama 1,500 X-Ray Tickets A set of legendary choices! Guarantees a ranged weapon, melee weapon, trap, hero, defender, one random choice, and survivor (no choice).

That’s all we’ve got on the Fortnite llama for now. If you want to share the llama love in other games, check out our list of the best battle royale games on mobile.