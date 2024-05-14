The Kadokawa Corporation has announced that it’s working on the Garena Free Fire anime series. Kadokawa and Garena are jointly funding the mobile game adaptation, while Chinese subsidiary Aohane Kadokawa is managing the anime’s production.

While we’re still waiting for more news on the Genshin Impact anime, we can look forward to another mobile game TV adaptation thanks to Garena Free Fire. This battle royale game is one of the most downloaded games in the world, exceeding over 100 million daily active users according to data.ai. Free Fire’s fans are no strangers to anime, as the game has previously collaborated with Demon Slayer, One Punch Man, and Attack on Titan, so the IP will feel right at home alongside them.

Kadokawa is hardly a newcomer to anime either, with over 400 series, OVA, and movie production credits to date according to MyAnimeList. Some of the studio’s notable works include anime movies Your Name and Weathering With You, the cult classic isekai series KonoSuba and its spin-offs, and the wildly popular Oshi no Ko.

Free Fire anime release date speculation

Since Kadokawa only just announced its collaboration with Garena Free Fire, we suspect that the Free Fire anime release date is a while off. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on its development as we learn more.

That's everything we know so far about the Free Fire anime.