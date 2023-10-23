For you lucky 50/50 winners, you may have Genshin Impact’s Diluc in your roster. He’s a five-star claymore and pyro user hailing from Mondstadt, who runs the Dawn Winery and Angel’s Share Tavern in the city. Diluc is a broody guy that busts out some serious damage on the battlefield with his flaming phoenix move. He also looks very similar to the Darknight Hero seen swooping around Mondstadt at night, but it must be a coincidence. Our build guide shows you how to get the best out of Diluc, especially when his step-brother Kaeya is in the same team.

The stoic owner of Dawn Winery can be fantastic, so let’s see how in our Genshin Impact Diluc build.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Diluc build?

Diluc is a powerful lad with an easy, high-impact playstyle. With his combination of blunt and pyro damage, he’s capable of taking out all non-elemental shields with relative ease while still having access to elemental reactions. Diluc’s best build is as a main DPS. He has great potential as long as you get yourself familiar with his kit, and swap out after his ult without losing his pyro infusion.

He does rely on Genshin Impact’s Bennett in order to truly excel, has lower damage output than other pyro DPS characters, and also requires a lot of field time for his full combo, and it takes a bit of practice to get his rhythm pinned down… but, despite it all, we still love Diluc. When you get used to the cycle of burst, skill, normal attack, skill, normal attack, skill, and pair him up with the right team comp, he can rip through a lot of enemies with ease. Plus, he’s really cool – who doesn’t want to play a mixture of Batman and Danger Days era Gerard Way?

What are the best Genshin Impact Diluc weapons?

Redhorn Stonethresher is an extremely powerful choice for Diluc, offering an amazing boost to his crit. However, it does bind Diluc to Bennett in order to make up for its low-base attack. Wolf’s Gravestone is another great option and is considered by most to be about as close to a ‘signature weapon’ that Diluc’s gonna get. It trades some damage for a higher level of versatility and comfort and is consistently strong across all team comps.

The Serpent Spine is easily the best four-star option – at high refinement ranks it can go toe to toe with most five-star claymores. Alternatively, Blackcliff Slasher and Prototype Archaic are both viable options at low refinement ranks. They won’t knock your socks off, but they get the job done and they’re F2P friendly. If you’re going for a vape team with Xingqiu, then the Rainslasher is also a good option.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Wolf’s Gravestone (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Increases attack by 20%. Attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ attack by 40% for 12 seconds. This can only occur once every 30 seconds. Standard banner Redhorn Stonethresher (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit damage

Skill: Increases defense by 28%, and normal and charged attack damage by 40% of defense. Weapon banner (alongside Itto) Serpent Spine (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit rate

Skill: every four seconds a character is on the field, they deal 6% more damage and take 3% more damage. This effect has a maximum of five stacks and is not reset if the character leaves the field, but reduces by one stack when the character takes damage. Battle Pass reward The Unforged (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Increases shield strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases Diluc’s damage by 4% for eight seconds. This has a maximum of five stacks and can occur every 0.3 seconds. While protected by a shield, his attack increases by a further 100%. Weapon banner Blackcliff Slasher (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit damage

Skill: after defeating an opponent, attack increases by 12% for 20 seconds. This effect has a maximum of three stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Bought from Paimon’s Bargains Prototype Archaic (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: On hit, normal or charged attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% attack damage to opponents with a small AoE. Forged at a blacksmith Rainslasher (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases elemental mastery

Skill: Increases damage against opponents affected by hydro or electro by 20%. All banners

What are the best Genshin Impact Diluc artifacts?

Crimson Witch of Flames was literally made with Diluc in mind, so it’s no wonder that it’s his best set. He’s one of the few pyro characters that can actually reliably max its four-piece bonus, and it compliments his kit perfectly.

Alternatively, you can use two Crimson Witch of Flames with two Gladiator’s Finale, though this option relies on very good substats to be viable. Only use it if you’re struggling to get a decent set of Crimson Witch of Flames.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Crimson Witch of Flames Two equipped: Pyro damage bonus

Four equipped: Increases overload and burn damage by 40%. Increases vaporize and melt damage by 15%. Using an elemental skill increases two-piece set effects by 50% for ten seconds. Maximum three stacks. Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: Diluc’s normal attack damage increases by 35%, thanks to his claymore usage. Weekly and world bosses, artifact strongboxes

Artifact stat recommendations

To find out more about how artifacts work, check out our Genshin Impact artifacts guide.

Main stats:

Sands: Attack %

Goblet: Pyro damage bonus

Circlet: Crit damage or crit rate (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio overall)

Sub stats:

Crit damage

Crit rate

Attack%

Elemental mastery

What are Genshin Impact Diluc’s abilities?

Here’s what you can do with Diluc. In terms of upgrade priority, we recommend focusing on his elemental skill (Searing Onslaught), then burst (Dawn), and then normal attack (Tempered Sword).

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Tempered Sword Normal: Performs four strikes.

Charged: Drains stamina to perform a further, more powerful slash.

Plunging: Deals AoE damage on impact. Elemental skill: Searing Onslaught Deals fire damage in a forward slash. You can use it three times consecutively. Elemental burst: Dawn Knocks back enemies, summons a phoenix that deals massive AoE damage, and adds fire damage to Diluc’s attacks.

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Relentless (unlocked at ascension one) Reduces the cost of Tempered Sword (charged) by 50% and increases its duration by three seconds. Blessing of Phoenix (unlocked at ascension four) Dawn’s fire damage effect is 20% more powerful and lasts four seconds longer. Tradition of the Dawn Knight (unlocked automatically) Refunds 15% of the ore cost when crafting claymores.

What are Genshin Impact Diluc’s constellations?

Although Diluc is extremely powerful without any constellations at all, powering them up to level six will make him an unstoppable powerhouse.

Constellation Effect C1: Conviction Deals 15% more damage to enemies with HP above 50%. C2: Searing Ember When Diluc takes damage, his base attack increases by 10% and his attack speed by 5%. This lasts for ten seconds. Can stack up to three times and can only occur once every 1.5 seconds. C3: Steel and Fire Increases the level of Searing Onslaught by three. C4: Flowing Flame Within two seconds of using Searing Onslaught, casting the skill again in a combo deals 40% additional damage. This effect lasts for the next two seconds. C5: Phoenix, Harbinger of Dawn Increases the level of Dawn by three. C6: Flaming Sword, Nemesis of Dark After casting Searing Onslaught, the next two normal attacks used within six seconds will get a 30% increase in damage and attack speed. Searing Onslaught will not interrupt the normal attack combo.

What are Genshin Impact Diluc’s ascension materials?

Ascension can be an expensive task, so make sure you keep hold of the items below to save time down the line. You can pick up insignias from most overworld Fatui enemies and Lamp Grass grows in Mondstadt – and your teapot!

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One agnidus agate sliver, three small lamp grass, three recruit’s insignia 40 40,000 Three agnidus agate fragments, two everflame seeds, ten small lamp grass, 15 recruit’s insignia 50 60,000 Six agnidus agate fragments, four everflame seeds, 20 small lamp grass, 12 sergeant’s insignia 60 80,000 Three agnidus agate chunks, eight everflame seeds, 30 small lamp grass, 18 sergeant’s insignia 70 100,000 Six agnidus agate chunks, 12 everflame seeds, 45 small lamp grass, 12 lieutenant’s insignia 80 120,000 Six agnidus agate gemstones, 20 everflame seeds, 60 small lamp grass, 24 lieutenant’s insignia

What are Genshin Impact Diluc’s talent materials?

The insignias Diluc needs are the same as his ascension, and you can farm resistance talent books at the Frozen Abyss domain at Jueyun Karst, in Liyue. Dvalin’s Plume, obviously, comes from the weekly Dvalin boss fight.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six recruit’s insignia, three teachings of resistance Three 17,500 Three sergeant’s insignia, two guides to resistance Four 25,000 Four sergeant’s insignia, four guides to resistance Five 30,000 Six sergeant’s insignia, six guides to resistance Six 37,500 Nine sergeant’s insignia, nine guides to resistance Seven 120,000 Four lieutenant’s insignia, four philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s plume Eight 260,000 Six lieutenant’s insignia, six philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s plume Nine 450,000 Nine lieutenant’s insignia, 12 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s plume Ten 700,000 12 lieutenant’s insignia, 16 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s plume, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Diluc team comps?

While Diluc and Kaeya don’t get on in the story, they can be a formidable pair on the battlefield. Note that in these team comps, Kazuha can easily be swapped for Sucrose, as the more viable option for a lot of players.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Diluc Xingqiu Bennett Kazuha Diluc Xingqiu Zhongli Kazuha Diluc Kaeya Bennett Sucrose Diluc Bennett Lyney Sucrose

