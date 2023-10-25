Genshin Impact Raiden build, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun is the electro archon of Inazuma, and, as a five-star electro character, she’s just as powerful as you’d hope the holder of that title would be. A key player in one of the most powerful Spiral Abyss team comps to date, our Genshin Impact Raiden build is here to help you make the most of her amazing damage output, electro application, and battery capabilities makes her a valuable asset to any player’s roster.

Now, let’s step into the realm of the Omnipresent God as we dive into our Genshin Impact Raiden build guide.

What is the best Genshin Impact Raiden build?

Raiden is a five-star electro polearm wielder capable of dishing out heaps of damage in both DPS and sub-DPS roles. In fact, the Raiden National team that places her at the forefront is one of the strongest lineups in the game, and is an extremely popular choice in the Spiral Abyss.

She acts as a universal battery, helping her teammates run builds with lower energy recharge, and her skill provides a substantial, teamwide burst damage buff. Her skill also offers off-field electro application, as it imbues other teammates with electro without overriding their own elemental application, allowing for powerful elemental reactions.

In terms of team-building, Raiden is a very flexible unit that synergises with a wide range of teammates – as long as they benefit from electro reactions. She deals a respectable level of personal damage even without much investment, has some very powerful free-to-play weapon choices, and is a strong DPS or sub-DPS even at C0 – though her early constellations are major upgrades.

While she does have some faults, such as her persistent electro application making her unsuitable for teams that don’t favour electro elemental reactions (such as vaporise teams), Raiden is still an extremely valuable unit. As a DPS or sub-DPS who both offers strong buffs and batterying, while also dealing great personal damage and elemental application, she’s a great addition to your line-up and is well worth your time.

What’s the best weapon for Raiden Shogun?

Raiden’s signature weapon is the five-star polearm, Engulfing Lightning. It compliments her kit perfectly by boosting bother her energy recharge and attack.

Of course, it is a five-star limited banner weapon, and may be a bit pricy if you’re a low spender or F2P. Luckily, Raiden also greatly benefits from the Catch, especially at R5 – which you can earn by catching fish and trading them in at the Inazuma Fishing Association.

Alternatively, the Battle Pass weapon Deathmatch also compliments her kit well, and at R5 it even out-performs The Catch, though that would mean paying for the premium Battle Pass and getting to level 30 five times.

Other five-star polearms also make great options if you’ve got them laying around, with Staff of Homa, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, Calamity Queller, and Skyward Spine all complimenting her in different ways. For a breakdown of how all the different polearms size up against The Catch, check out the Keqingmains guide.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Engulfing Lightning Bonus effect: increases energy recharge

Skill: increases attack by 28% of your energy recharge over the base 100% (to a maximum bonus of 80% attack). Also gain 30% energy recharge for 12 seconds after the equipping character uses their elemental burst Gacha The Catch Bonus effect: increases energy recharge

Skill: increases elemental burst damage by 16% and elemental burst crit rate by 6% Exchange at the Inazuma Fishing Association Deathmatch Bonus effect: increases crit rate

Skill: if there are at least two enemies nearby, attack increases by 16%. If there are any less than two enemies nearby, attack increases by 24% Battle Pass reward Primordial Jade Winged-Spear Bonus effect: increases energy recharge

Skill: on hit, the wielder’s attack increases by 3.2% for six seconds, for a maximum of seven stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3 seconds. While the character possesses seven stacks, their damage dealt increases by 12% Gacha

What are the best artifacts for Raiden Shogun?

The best artifact set for Raiden is easily Emblem of Severed Fate, which boosts her energy recharge and elemental burst damage dramatically. No other set comes close to this one, so this should always be your primary choice.

Alternatively, if you’ve not yet managed to get a decent Emblem of Severed Fate set, you can combine two pieces of Thundering Fury with two pieces of Noblesse Oblige. However, this should only be a temporary placeholder.

There is some room for Raiden to use Gilded Dreams in a hyperbloom team, or Deepwood Memories if there isn’t another character holding that set on the team. However, these are more situational, experimental builds, and for the sake of team flexibility and personal damage, we generally recommend sticking to Emblem of Severed Fate and keeping the Gilded Dreams and Deepwood Memories sets for her other teammates.

Artifact set Effect Where to get Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: energy recharge is boosted by 20%

Four equipped: elemental burst damage is increased by 25% of energy recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be obtained in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma Thundering Fury Two equipped: electro damage is increased by 15% Midsummer Courtyard domain in Starfell Valley, Starsnatch Cliff Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage is increased by 20% Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang

Artifact stat priorities

When choosing artifacts for Raiden, you should try to prioritise the following stats.

Main stats:

Sands: attack%

attack% Goblet: electro damage bonus

electro damage bonus Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 rate to damage ratio overall)

Sub-stats:

Attack%

Crit damage

Crit rate

Energy recharge

To find out more about how artifacts work, check out our Genshin Impact artifacts guide.

What are Genshin Impact Raiden’s abilities?

Here are all of Raiden’s skills and attacks. In combat, your top priority should be setting up her buffs properly and condensing her damage. Of course, this predominantly relies on your team build, and there are a lot of different factors that feed into perfecting the Raiden rotation. However, for the sake of brevity, here are a few simplified tips on how to maximise her damage.

Firstly, you should always start a battle with her elemental skill before switching to other characters, as this imbues her allies with electro damage and sets up her Chakra Desiderata stacks. After this, you should use all other characters’ bursts before using Raiden’s to get the max number of Chakra Desiderata stacks.

If you have an anemo character equipped with Viridescent Venerer on Raiden’s team, you should also aim to trigger the ten second VV buff right before you switch to Raiden to use her burst. So, generally, your Viridescent anemo character should be the last of Raiden’s teammates to use their skill and burst before her, so they can swirl and trigger that tasty resistance shred.

Also note that, in order to make the most of Raiden’s burst, you should keep her on-field for its full duration, and ensure that any buffs are set up beforehand.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Origin Normal: perform up to five spear strikes

Charged: consume stamina to perform an upward slash

Plunge: plunge from mid-air, dealing AoE damage on impact with the ground Elemental skill: Transcendence: Baleful Omen Raiden Shogun deals electro damage to nearby opponents, and grants nearby party members the Eye of Stormy Judgment When a character with Eye of Stormy Judgment deals damage to opponents, the Eye will unleash a coordinated attack, this deals AoE electro damage to the opponent’s position. The Eye can initiate one coordinated attack every 0.9 seconds. Coordinated attacks generated by characters not controlled by you deal 20% of the normal damage

Characters with the Eye of Stormy Judgment buff will have their elemental burst damage increased based on the energy cost of the burst during the Eye’s duration Elemental burst: Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu Raiden Shogun unleashes the Musou no Hitotachi and deals AoE electro damage, using Musou Isshin in combat for a certain duration afterwards. The damage dealt by Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin’s attacks are increased based on the number of Chakra Desiderata’s resolve stacks consumed when this skill is used

Musou Isshin: While in this state, Raiden Shogun will wield her tachi in battle. Her normal, charged, and plunging attacks are infused with electro damage, which cannot be overridden. When these attacks hit opponents, Raiden Shogun will regenerate energy for all nearby party members. Energy can be restored this way once every one second, and can be triggered five times throughout this skill’s duration

While in this state, Raiden Shogun’s resistance to interruption is increased, and she’s immune to electro-charged reaction damage.

While Musou Isshin is active, Raiden Shogun’s normal, charged, and plunging attack damage will be considered elemental burst damage.

The effects of Musou Isshin are cleared when she leaves the field

Chakra Desiderata: when nearby party members (excluding Raiden Shogun herself) use their elemental bursts, Raiden Shogun builds up resolve stacks based on the energy costs of the elemental bursts performed (maximum 60 stacks). Resolve gained by Chakra Desiderata will be cleared 300 seconds after she leaves the field

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Wishes Unnumbered When nearby party members gain elemental orbs or particles, Chakra Desiderata gains two resolve stacks. This effect can occur once every three seconds Enlightened One Each 1% above 100% energy recharge that Raiden possesses grants her 0.6% greater energy restoration from Musou Isshin and a 0.4% electro damage bonus All-Preserver Spend 50% less mora when ascending polearms and swords

What are Genshin Impact Raiden’s constellations?

Constellations are buffs that improve the character’s performance in battles. You can level up Raiden Shogun’s constellations when you get a duplicate of her while making a wish.

Constellation Effect C1: Ominous Inscription Chakra Desiderata gathers resolve even faster. When electro characters use their elemental bursts, the resolve increases by 80%, or by 20% for characters with other elemental types C2: Steelbreaker Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu’s Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin attacks ignore 60% of opponents’ defence C3: Shinkage Bygones Increases the level of Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C4: Pledge of Propriety When the Musou Isshin state applied by Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu expires, all nearby party members gain 30% bonus attack for ten seconds C5: Shogun’s Descent Increases the level of Transcendence: Baleful Omen by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C6: Wishbearer While in the Musou Isshin state applied by Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu, Raiden Shogun’s normal, charged, and plunging attacks decrease the cooldown time of all nearby allied party members’ elemental burst by one second when they hit opponents. This effect can trigger once every one second, and can trigger a total of five times during the state’s duration

What are Genshin Impact Raiden’s ascension materials?

If you want Raiden Shogun to live up to her full potential, you’ll need to ascend her. Here’s everything you’ll need to get her to the max level.

You can find amakumo fruit in the wild on Seirai Island, whereas the handguards are drops from the Kiragi and Nobushi enemies. The storm beads come from the Thunder Manifestation world boss, also on Seirai Island.

Required level Moira Materials 20 20,000 One vajrada amethyst sliver, three amakumo fruit, three old handguards 40 40,000 Three vajrada amethyst fragments, two storm beads, ten amakuno fruit, 15 old handguards 50 60,000 Six vajrada amethyst fragments, four storm beads, 20 amakuno fruit, 12 kageuchi handguard 60 80,000 Three vajrada amethyst chunks, eight storm beads, 30 amakumo fruit, 12 kageuchi handguards 70 100,000 Six vajrada amethyst chunks, 12 storm beads, 45 amakumo fruit, 12 famed handguards 80 120,000 Six vajrada amethyst chunks, 20 storm beads, 60 amakumo fruit, 24 famed handguards

What are Genshin Impact Raiden’s talent materials?

You can upgrade Raiden’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst to a maximum of level ten each. Here are all the materials you need to upgrade one of these talents to level ten.

As with her ascension materials, you can get the handguard materials from Kiragi and Nobushi enemies in Inazuma. The light talent books come from the Violet Court domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, and you can farm the molten moments from the La Signora weekly boss.

Level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six old handguards, three teachings of light Three 17.5k Three kageuchi handguards, two guide to light Four 25k Four kageuchi handguards, four guide to light Five 30k Six kageuchi handguards, six guide to light Six 47.5k Nine kageuchi handguards, nine guide to light Seven 120k Four famed handguards, four philosophies of light, one molten moment Eight 260k Six famed handguards, six philosophies of light, one molten moment Nine 450k Nine famed handguards, 12 philosophies of light, two molten moment Ten 700k 12 famed handguards, 16 philosophies of light, two molten moment, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Raiden team comps?

The most famous Raiden team is easily ‘Raiden National’, which pairs Raiden with the powerful four-stars, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett. This team has been one of the most popular to take on Spiral Abyss for a very long time, and stands up well against a vast majority of the game’s content.

However, this line-up is far from the only successful Raiden team comp and, as mentioned in the build section, she can comfortably fit into many teams that benefit from electro applications – from hyperbloom to electro-charged and overload teams.

Here are some examples of great Raiden team comps. Keep in mind that you can substitute characters to suit your personal playstyle and available characters. To check out the individual builds for each of the characters below, simply click on their icon.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Raiden Xiangling Xingqiu Bennett Raiden Ayato Nahida Kuki Raiden Yae Miko Sara Jean Raiden Sucrose Fischl Bennett Raiden Lisa Venti Kokomi Raiden Kokomi Nahida Yaoyao

