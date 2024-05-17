I don’t know about you, but my house is sorely lacking in Genshin merch So with Hoyoverse announcing another tour of its Genshin Impact pop-up shops, my wallet started crying.

The Teyvat Goods Europe Pop-Up Store Tour – try saying that five times fast – continues on and adds a new date London later in the year after previously announcing Berlin, Paris, Lyon, and a ‘mystery city’. More details on the dates and location will be available soon.

We expect that all locations will run for the same amount of time – the next pop-up in Paris lasts from May 30 to June 2, and most other events have covered three days, too. If you want to attend the Paris pop-up, you can find it at 43 Rue Notre Dame de Nazareth, 75003.

The stores are set to stock a variety of products featuring our favorite Fontaine characters like Genshin Impact’s Wriothesley, Genshin Impact’s Furina, and Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette. There’s also a limited giveaway which appears to have postcards or small prints as prizes.

Hoyoverse has confirmed that the Genshin Impact pop-up shop is coming to the following locations::

Paris in June

Lyon in September

London in December

There’s every chance that further pop-ups get announced, so keep your eyes peeled – we certainly are!

This year we had a vending machine filled with goodies descend on London’s Westfield Stratford Mall as part of the Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour, and though it was busy, it was still organized. I did my part and stood in line and got an adorable dessert-themed slime plush, and I’m darn sure gonna do it again in December.

If you can’t wait that long to get some Genshin Impact merch, you can try the Genshin Impact Amazon storefront and pick up some keychains of your mains.