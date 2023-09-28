Genshin Impact Furina release date and build speculation

Our tour across Teyvat is still in full swing, and we’re getting to know the fifth area and its archon: Genshin Impact Furina – also known as Genshin Impact’s Focalors (pronounced fo-sa-lor). She lives for the drama and presides over the goings-on in Fontaine’s courtroom. Here’s what we know about the head honcho of Fontaine, and when she appears in the game.

What do we know about Genshin Impact Furina?

Genshin Impact’s Furina release date speculation

It’s likely that Focalors’ release will follow previous archons of Teyvat’s other regions. Nahida, Sumeru’s dendro archon, released in 3.2, and Raiden Shogun released in 1.2. these patches both fall after the initial release of the region they belong to, so we assume that Focalors’ release date is update 4.2. We now have her drip marketing, confirming this.

Who is Genshin Impact Furina?

Focalors’ ‘real’ name is Furina – like Kusanali’s real name is Nahida, and Rex Lapis is Zhongli. Focalors is the current hydro archon of Fontaine – she’s known as the God of Justice, and she takes an interest in the trials that are so precious to Fontaine, not always presiding, but can sway any final verdict to her own will.

We do have an in-game quote of hers, coming from the Varunada Lazurite Gemstone –

“My ideals have no stains. I must correct you. People here bear no sins in the eyes of the gods… Only laws and the Tribunal can judge someone. They can judge even me. So praise my magnificence and purity.”

This shows how integral judgment and the judicial system are in Fontaine, and that some won’t be spared just because the gods may have turned a blind eye to them.

Genshin Impact’s Dainsleif mentions Focalors during the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, released in 2020 alongside the game. He states that the God of Justice lives for the spectacle of the courtroom, and seeks to place judgment on other gods, but Focalors knows ‘not to make an enemy of the divine’, which likely references Genshin Impact’s Unknown God. From this, we can surmise that Fontaine does not aim to make an enemy of Celestia, and would likely rather avoid a war that may rage between other regions.

Focalors is not an original member of The Seven – she took over as archon after the original died, likely during the archon war. She appears to have different ideals than the original archon, who sent the Oceanids out to other places to essentially spy and gather information for Fontaine. However, we now know that the Oceanids do not agree with the new archon, hence they have not returned to the region.

Genshin Impact’s Furina build speculation

For now, there are only some few and far-between rumors as to Focalors’ potential build. We know she has a hydro vision and gnosis, as archon of the hydro element, but other than that, everything is relatively unknown.

What is Genshin Impact Furina’s constellation?

While we don’t know what her constellations do right now, we can speculate a little about her kit thanks to the name of her constellation -Animula Choragi. This translates roughly to ‘leader of a little soul chorus’.

There are some interesting leaks about Furina’s kit, pertaining to summons she can create – which her constellation name seems to match with.

What is Genshin Impact Furina’s demon name?

As with the other archon, Focalors is a name taken for the Ars Goetia. Some rumors have suggested that her real name is Soutine, but for now, it remains unconfirmed. Like Raiden Shogun being Baal, and Nahida being Buer, Focalor is one of the recognized spirits in the work. Known as the ‘Duke of Hell’, they personify both sea and wind.

