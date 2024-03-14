Our friends over at Hoyoverse have another feel-good event going on – the Genshin Impact collaboration with the Discovery Channel brings together conservation, A-list actors, and Kaveh.

The Genshin Impact x Discovery collaboration includes offline merchandise events across the world and a short documentary outlining the different climates and biomes on Earth and explaining what each provides to the planet. The documentary showcases five habitats across the world including coral reefs, snowy mountains, and the desert.

The newly released video features actors Kit Harington and Lily Cole, along with explorer Ed Stafford and adventurer Max Djenohan. In it, they provide voiceovers including information about pollution, damage to the environment, and key facts about each habitat.

The other part of the collaboration is the Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour. At five locations in Berlin, Paris, Rome, Seoul, and London, you can visit a vending machine loaded with Genshin Impact merch – proceeds of which go to conservation charities. You can also bring recyclable plastic bottles to earn coupons.

Here are the locations you can visit:

London – Westfield Stratford City (March 15-17)

Berlin – Rosa-Luxeburg-Straße 9-13 (March 16-17)

Paris – Westfield Forum des Halles (March 30-31)

Rome – Centro Commerciale Aura (March 29-30)

We also got a fun graphic leading up to a web event where we see the main man, Genshin Impact’s Kaveh, with a fox by his side. Genshin Impact’s Candace, Genshin Impact’s Beidou, Genshin Impact’s Kokomi, Genshin Impact’s Tighnari, and Genshin Impact’s Albedo are also spokespeople for each of Teyvat’s regions.

The web event is happening from March 16 and gives primogems and other in-game items to celebrate the crossover. In the meantime, you can use the new Genshin Impact codes to line your pockets.