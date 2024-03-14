Head out on the Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour for exclusive merch

Take part in the Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour and immerse yourself in a nature-filled documentary with Genshin Impact and the Discovery channel.

genshin impact nature discovery tour artwork showing Kaveh in adventurer clothing
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Genshin Impact 

Our friends over at Hoyoverse have another feel-good event going on – the Genshin Impact collaboration with the Discovery Channel brings together conservation, A-list actors, and Kaveh.

The Genshin Impact x Discovery collaboration includes offline merchandise events across the world and a short documentary outlining the different climates and biomes on Earth and explaining what each provides to the planet. The documentary showcases five habitats across the world including coral reefs, snowy mountains, and the desert.

The newly released video features actors Kit Harington and Lily Cole, along with explorer Ed Stafford and adventurer Max Djenohan. In it, they provide voiceovers including information about pollution, damage to the environment, and key facts about each habitat.

The other part of the collaboration is the Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour. At five locations in Berlin, Paris, Rome, Seoul, and London, you can visit a vending machine loaded with Genshin Impact merch – proceeds of which go to conservation charities. You can also bring recyclable plastic bottles to earn coupons.

Here are the locations you can visit:

  • London – Westfield Stratford City (March 15-17)
  • Berlin – Rosa-Luxeburg-Straße 9-13 (March 16-17)
  • Paris – Westfield Forum des Halles (March 30-31)
  • Rome – Centro Commerciale Aura (March 29-30)
YouTube Thumbnail

We also got a fun graphic leading up to a web event where we see the main man, Genshin Impact’s Kaveh, with a fox by his side. Genshin Impact’s Candace, Genshin Impact’s Beidou, Genshin Impact’s Kokomi, Genshin Impact’s Tighnari, and Genshin Impact’s Albedo are also spokespeople for each of Teyvat’s regions.

The web event is happening from March 16 and gives primogems and other in-game items to celebrate the crossover. In the meantime, you can use the new Genshin Impact codes to line your pockets.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.