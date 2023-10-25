Not only is Genshin Impact’s Candace the first hydro polearm wielder in the game, but is currently the only user of a physical shield item. Her creative design makes her a very interesting character to play. Candace is the beloved guardian of Aaru Village and takes pride in her position. When she’s not guarding her people, she can be found shopping with Genshin Impact’s Dehya for new jewellery. She’s a four-star unit with a unique and flexible playstyle, perfect for buffing and applying hydro to enemies in quick-swap teams.

Find out more about her role, best build, top weapons, and strongest artifacts in our Genshin Candace build.

Our Genshin Impact Candace build will make her the strongest guardian out there, so let’s get into it.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Candace build?

Candace is a very flexible four-star unit, offering a handy skill capable of inflicting damage from off-field as it imbues the active character with hydro. As such, Candace is suited to playing the role of support in quick-swap teams where you rotate through your characters quickly. Her power is greatly enhanced by her first constellation, and she’s a relatively affordable character to build, though she doesn’t outperform any of her five-star competitors.

What are the best Genshin Impact Candace weapons?

When it comes to building Candace for support, we believe her best weapons are Skyward Spine or Staff of Homa as they best complement her kit and provide plenty of HP and energy recharge. Alternatively, the Favonius Lance or The Catch are good options, or even Black Tassel if you don’t want to go fishing for The Catch’s ascension items (we don’t blame you). Keep in mind that though Spear of the Scarlet Sands looks great on her aesthetically, it’s unfortunately wasted on her and you’ll get better results even with these four-star options.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Staff of Homa (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: Increases HP by 20%, and provides an attack bonus based on Candace’s max HP. Increases her max HP by an additional 1% when her HP is less than 50%, this attack bonus is increased by an additional 1% of her max HP. Weapon banner (alongside Hu Tao) Favonius Lance (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small number of elemental particles, which will regenerate six energy for Candace. Can only occur once every 12 seconds. All banners The Catch (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: Increases elemental burst damage and elemental burst crit rate. Fishing Association Black Tassel (three-star) Bonus effect: Increases max HP

Skill: Increases damage against slimes by 40%. All banners Rightful Reward (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases max HP

Skill: When Candace is healed, she restores eight energy. This can trigger every ten seconds, even when she is not on the field. Forged

What are the best Genshin Impact Candace artifacts?

If you don’t have any other characters on your team with a full set equipped, Noblesse Oblige is a great choice for Candace, as it boosts her support capacity and offers a substantial buff to your entire party.

Alternatively, you can use two Emblem of Severed Fate to gain a nice boost to her energy recharge, combined with two Tenacity of the Milelith for the HP bonus. We currently believe that HP% is more valuable to her than a two-piece attack% bonus, but we’ll have to test it out further to decide whether this is fully accurate.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: Increases elemental burst damage

Four equipped: After using an elemental burst, all teammates get 20% attack. Lasts 12 seconds. Does not stack. Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: Increases energy recharge

Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be obtained in this way. Momiji-Dyed Court domain Tenacity of the Millelith Two equipped: Increases max HP

Four equipped: Increases attack of all nearby party members by 20% and shield strength by 30% for three seconds when an elemental skill hits an opponent. You can trigger this effect once every 0.5 seconds, even when Candace is not on the field. Ridge Watch domain Heart of Depth Two equipped: Increases hydro damage

Four equipped: Increases the normal and charged attack damage of the user by 30% after they use their elemental skill. Lasts for 15 seconds. Peak of Vindagnyr domain Vourukasha’s Glow Two equipped: Increases HP

Four equipped: Elemental skill and elemental burst damage increase by 10%. After Candace takes damage, the damage bonus is increased by 80% for five seconds. This effect increase can have five stacks. These effects can be triggered even when Candace is not on the field. Molten Iron Fortress domain Nymph’s Dream Two equipped: Increases hydro damage

Four equipped: After normal, charged, and plunging attacks, elemental skills, and bursts hit an opponent, Candace gains a stack of Mirrored Nymph for eight seconds. These stacks increase attack by up to 25%, along with hydro damage increasing by up to 15%. Molten Iron Fortress domain

Artifact stat recommendations

In general, you want to get Candace to at least 180% energy recharge before looking at anything else. Once you’ve achieved that, we recommend prioritizing HP stats.

Main stats:

Sands: Energy recharge or HP%

Goblet: HP%

HP% Circlet: HP%

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

HP%

Crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

What are Genshin Impact Candace’s abilities?

Here are all of Candace’s wonderful skills and talents, including her very helpful burst:

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Gleaming Spear: Guardian Stance Normal: Perform up to four consecutive spear strikes

Charged: Consume a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along your path and dealing AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum Press: Candace rushes forward with her shield, dealing hydro damage

Hold: Candace raises her shield to block incoming attacks from nearby opponents, forming a barrier that absorbs damage based on her max HP. Absorbs hydro damage 250% more effectively. After holding for a certain period of time, Candace finishes charging. Upon releasing the skill button, after the skill’s duration expires, or when the barrier is broken, Candace performs a leaping strike that deals hydro damage to opponents in front of her Elemental burst: Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide Deal AoE damage based on Candace’s max HP, granting your party members with the Prayer of the Crimson Crown. Allies affected by Prayer of the Crimson Crown deal increased elemental damage with their normal attacks. Whenever a character takes to the field, they unleash a rippling wave of water that deals hydro damage to nearby opponents. Active sword, claymore and polearm-wielding characters under the effects of the Prayer of the Crimson Crown gain a hydro infusion

Passive skills:

Skill Effect To Dawn’s First Light (unlocked at ascension one) Decreases climbing stamina consumption for your party members by 20%. Not stackable with passives that provide the same effects Featherflow Guard (unlocked at ascension four) If Candace is hit by an attack in the hold duration of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum, the skill finishes charging instantly Sand Arch (unlocked automatically) Characters affected by the Prayer of the Crimson Crown caused by Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide deal 0.5% increased damage to opponents for every 1,000 points of Candace’s max HP when they deal elemental damage with their normal attacks

What are Genshin Impact Candace’s constellations?

Every time you pull a copy of Candace, you can unlock one of her constellations. Here are the helpful bonuses each constellation offers:

Constellation Effect C1: Returning Heir of the Scarlet Sands Increases the duration of the Prayer of the Crimson Crown effect triggered by Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide by three seconds C2: Moon-Piercing Brilliance Increases Candace’s max HP by 20% for 15 seconds when Sacred Rite: Heron’s Guard hits opponents C3: Hunter’s Supplication Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C4: Sentinel Oath Shortens the hold cooldown of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Guard to be the same as that of the tapping cooldown C5: Golden Eye Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Guard by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C6: The Overflow When characters (excluding Candace) affected by the Prayer of the Crimson Crown deal elemental damage to opponents using normal attacks, unleash the wave attack from Wagtail’s Tide. This effect can trigger once every 2.3 seconds, and triggering this does not consume the base wave instances granted by Prayer of the Crimson Crown

What are Genshin Impact Candace’s ascension materials?

Here are all the ascension materials you need to gather to upgrade Candace to level 80. The henna berries are a local specialty found in Sumeru’s desert on the cactus plants. Red satin, silk, and brocade items are drops from the Eremite enemies. Light-guiding tetrahedrons drop from the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network boss.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One varunada lazurite sliver, three henna berries, three faded red satin 40 40,000 Three varunada lazurite fragments, 15 faded red satin, ten henna berries, two light guiding tetrahedrons 50 60,000 Six varunada lazurite fragments, 12 trimmed red silk, 20 henna berries, four light guiding tetrahedrons 60 80,000 Three varunada lazurite chunks, 18 trimmed red silk, 30 henna berries, eight light guiding tetrahedrons 70 100,000 Six varunada lazurite chunks, 12 rich red brocades, 45 henna berries, 12 light guiding tetrahedrons 80 120,000 Six varunada lazurite gemstones, 24 rich red brocades, 60 henna berries, 20 light guiding tetrahedrons

What are Genshin Impact Candace’s talent materials?

To get Candace’s talents leveled up and even maxed out, you need another stack of Eremite headband drops, along with the admonition family of talent books. After level six, Candace’s talents will need tears of the Calamitous God items, which drop from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss fight.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six faded red satin, teachings of admonition Three 17,500 Three trimmed red silk, two guides to admonition Four 25,000 Four trimmed red silk, four guides to admonition Five 30,000 Six trimmed red silk, six guides to admonition Six 37,500 Nine trimmed red silk, nine guides to admonition Seven 120,000 Four rich red brocade, four philosophies of admonition, one tears of the Calamitous God Eight 260,000 Six rich red brocade, six philosophies of admonition, one tears of the Calamitous God Nine 450,000 Nine rich red brocade, 12 philosophies of admonition, two tears of the Calamitous God Ten 700,000 12 rich red brocade, 16 philosophies of admonition, two tears of the Calamitous God, crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Candace team comps?

Due to Candace’s fantastic hydro-infusing burst, she can slot into many different teams to allow for reactions like hyperbloom, bloom, and burgeon. She can also be a main DPS with her shield bash, though this takes a more specific team.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Candace Zhongli Yelan Xingqiu Candace Ayato Xiangling Bennett Candace Kuki Shinobu Nahida Nilou Candace Ayato Dendro Traveler Thoma

