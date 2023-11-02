Genshin Impact Tighnari build, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact’s Tighnari is an intuitive forest ranger, and a five-star dendro bow wielder. He has a unique kit with the ability to temporarily disorientate his enemies and inflict dendro from afar. So let’s take a look at this nature-loving scholar, as we dive into the best Genshin Impact Tighnari build, including skills, weapons, artifacts, and more.

To see how Tighnari sizes up against the other Sumeru characters, check out our Genshin Impact tier list.

Here’s everything in our Genshin Impact Tighnari build:

What’s the best Genshin Impact Tighnari build?

Tighnari is a five-star dendro bow-wielder who acts as a unique combination of quickswap DPS and enabler. He excels best in quicken teams, in which his dendro application contributes to triggering spread and aggravate reactions. His playstyle is built around quick bursts of predominantly single-target damage, allowing you to switch out to an electro DPS to keep the reactions coming.

He offers both high damage and very low field time for an on-field DPS character, making him great for those of you who prefer fast, snappy team rotations. He has some great range with both his burst and charged attacks, can make full use of the spread reaction, and is capable of enabling his electro and dendro teammates through catalyze.

On the other hand, his single target-focused kits means he doesn’t perform as well when facing multiple enemies, and he offers no off-field elemental application or team buffs unlike many of the other dendro characters. He also suffers from poor base energy-regeneration, which means you need to invest in his energy recharge if you want him to burst in every rotation.

Overall, Tighnari is a pretty easy-to-build dendro character who shines brightest as a quickswap DPS/enabler in quicken teams, especially when you’re facing bosses as opposed to waves of smaller enemies. He’s pretty easy to play overall, and his presence on the normal banner means you’re likely to lose your 50/50 to him at some point – and don’t be sad when you do, as he certainly has some great strengths, even beyond his adorable, silky ears and tail.

What’s the best weapon for Tighnari?

Hunter’s Path is Tighnari’s five-star signature weapon. It’s easily his best in show, and its skill and stats are perfectly tailored to his kit. Aqua Simulacra and Polar Star are also brilliant five star options for him.

Alternatively, Prototype Crescent at R5 is his best four-star option when its passive is active. However, keeping its passive up can be tricky and depends on what enemies you’re facing. Instead, you can also go with Viridescent Hunt as a strong stat-stick, or the three-star Slingshot for a truly free-to-play option that fairs surprisingly well.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Hunter’s Path Base stat: crit rate

Skill: gain 12% bonus to all elemental damage, and gain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a charged attack. This effect increases charged attack damage by 150% of elemental master. The effect expires after 12 charged attacks or ten second. You can only obtain one instance of Tireless Hunt every 12 seconds Gacha Aqua Simulacra Base stat: crit damage

Skill: increases HP by 16%. When there are opponents nearby, Tighnari’s damage increases by 20%. This takes effect whether the character is on-field or not Gacha Polar Star Base stat: crit rate

Skill: increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 12%. After a normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill, or elemental burst hits an enemy, gain one stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, Tighnari’s attack increases by 10/20/30/48% Gacha Prototype Crescent Base stat: attack

Skill: charged attack hits on weak points increase movement speed by 10% and attack by 3o% for ten seconds Forge via blacksmith Viridescent Hunt Base stat: crit rate

Skill: upon hit, normal and aimed shot attacks have a 50% chance to generate a cyclone which continuously attracts surrounding opponents, dealing 40% of attack as damage to them every 0.5 seconds for four seconds. This effect can only occur once every 14 seconds Battle Pass reward Slingshot Base stat: crit rate

Skill: if normal or charged attacks hit opponents within 0.3 seconds of being fired, the wielder’s damage increases by 36%. Otherwise, damage decreases by 10% Gacha

What are the best artifacts for Tighnari?

The best artifact set for Tighnari depends on how you want to use him. If you have no other dendro characters on your team, Deepwood Memories is the best choice.

However, if you have another dendro character with Deepwood Memories equipped on your team, you can go for a more charge-attack focused build for Tighnari with Wanderer’s Troupe, which helps you spread elemental reactions.

Alternatively, you can build Tighnari with Gilded Dreams for a more elemental reaction heavy build, making the most of his dendro application. With this build, you should ensure that you have other characters capable of applying hydro, pyro, or electro damage.

Artifacts Effect How to obtain Deepwood Memories Two equipped: dendro damage bonus +15%

Four equipped: after elemental skills or bursts hit opponents, the targets’ dendro resistance is decreased by 30% for eight seconds. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain, near Gandha Hill in Sumeru Wanderer’s Troupe Two equipped: elemental mastery +80

Four equipped: increases charged attack damage by 35% if the character equipped with Wanderer’s Troupe uses a catalyst or a bow. World bosses, weekly bosses, or the Wanderer’s Troupe artifact strongbox Gilded Dreams Two equipped: elemental mastery +80

Four equipped: within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, Tighnari obtains buffs based on the elemental type of his other party members. Attack increases by 14% for each member whose elemental type is the same as his, and his elemental mastery increases by 50 for every different elemental type. Each of the buffs count up to three characters. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, even when Tighnari isn’t on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain, near Gandha Hill in Sumeru

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: attack percentage or elemental mastery

Goblet: dendro damage bonus

Circlet: crit rate or crit damage

Sub-stats:

Crit damage/crit rate (try to maintain a 2:1 ratio)

Attack percentage

Elemental mastery

What are Genshin Impact Tighnari’s abilities?

Now, let’s dive into Tighnari’s skills and passives (all of which we’ve listed in tables below this breakdown). In combat, his charged attack is the main focus of his kit. Like Genshin Impact’s Ganyu, it has two stages of charging – at the first stage, he fires off an arrow that deals dendro damage, which is pretty standard for bow-users.

But, it’s the second stage of charging where things get interesting, at which point his arrow transforms into a wreath arrow. This deals standard dendro damage on hit, but also generates four additional Wreath Arrows that home in on enemies and deal four more instances of dendro damage.

The main issue with this far more powerful version of his normal attack takes quite some time to charge – but the rest of his kit does much to combat this.

So let’s take a look at his elemental skill. Tighnari throws a Vijnana Stormheart, which deals AoE dendro damage and creates a field that temporarily taunts and blinds enemies. But the most important part of this skill is that it grants him the Vijnana Suffusion effect for 12 seconds, which dramatically reduces the amount of time it takes for you to charge up his next three charged attacks.

Then there’s his burst, which is a pretty easy concept to grasp. Hit the burst button, and he fires off six projectiles that each home in on the enemy and deal instances of dendro damage. It has a low cooldown and low energy cost, and has no real caveats.

In general, the only thing you need to remember when playing Tighnari is to use his skill before you use his charged shots. Beyond that, it’s up to you. To get a break down of his different combos and which ones deal the most damage, check out the Keqingmains Tighnari guide.

Active abilities:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Khanda Barrier-Buster Normal: perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow

Charged: perform a more precise aimed shot with increased damage. While aiming, the power of dendro accumulates on the arrowhead There are two different levels of charge. At charge level one, fire an arrow carrying the power of flora, dealing dendro damage. At charge level two, fire a Wreath Arrow that deals dendro damage. Upon hit, the Wreath Arrow creates four Clusterbloom Arrows that track nearby enemies and deal dendro damage on hit

Plunge: fire off a shower of arrows in mid-air, before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Vijnana-Phala Mine Throw a Vijanana Stormheart ahead, dealing AoE dendro damage and creating a Vijnana-Khanda field that inflicts enemies in range with confusion. Tighnari also gains the Vijnana Penetrator effect, decreasing the next Wreath Arrow’s charge time by 1.5 seconds. This effect dissipates once the skill duration ends, or after you fire three Wreath Arrows Elemental burst: Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft Combine the power of all seeds to fire six Tanglevine Shafts that track opponents, dealing dendro damage. Upon hit, the Tanglevine Shafts create a secondary wave of Tanglevine Shafts that can also track opponents and deal dendro damage on hit

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Keen Sight After Tighnari fires a wreath arrow, his elemental mastery increases by 50 for four seconds Scholarly Blade For every point of elemental mastery Tighnari possesses, his charged attack and elemental burst damage increase by 0.06%. Maximum damage bonus is 60% Encyclopaedic Knowledge Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Sumeru on the minimap

What are Genshin Tighnari’s constellations?

Gaining more than one copy of Tighnari allows you to unlock his constellations, each of which offers a unique bonus.

Constellation Effect C1: Beginnings Determined at the Roots Increases Tighnari’s charged attack crit rate by 15% C2: Origins Known From the Stem When there are opponents within the Vijana-Khanda Field created by Vijnana-Phala Mine, Tighnari gains 20% dendro damage bonus. The effect lasts up to six seconds if the field’s duration ends or if it no longer has opponents in it C3: Fortunes Read Amongst the Branches Increases the level of Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft by three C4: Withering Glimpsed in the Leaves When you unleash Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft, all party members gain 60 elemental mastery for eight seconds. If the Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft triggers a burning, bloom, aggravate, or spread reaction, their elemental mastery increases by an additional 60, and the buff stat’s duration refreshes C5: Comprehension Amidst the Flowers Increases the level of Vijana-Phala Mine by three C6: Karma Adjudged from the Leaden Fruit Wreath Arrow’s charging time decreases by 0.9 seconds, and produces one additional Clusterbloom Arrow on hit

What are Genshin Impact Tighnari’s ascension materials?

In order to ascend Tighnari, you need the following materials. You can find nilotpala lotus floating on water in the forests of Sumeru. The fungal spores, luminescent pollen, and crystalline cyst dust come from the Sumeru fungi enemies, and the majestic hooked beaks are drops from the Jadeplume Terrorshroom world boss.

Level Mora Ascension materials 20+ 20,000 One nagadus emerald sliver, three fungal spores, three nilotpala lotus 40+ 40,000 Three nagadus emerald fragment, 15 fungal spores, ten nilotpala lotus, two majestic hooked beak 50+ 60,000 Six nagadus emerald fragment, 12 luminescent pollen, 20 nilotpala lotus, four majestic hooked beak 60+ 80,000 Three nagadus emerald chunk, 18 luminescent pollen, 30 nilotpala lotus, eight majestic hooked beak 70+ 100,000 Six nagadus emerald chunk, 12 crystalline cyst dust, 45 nilotpala lotus, 12 majestic hooked beak 80+ 120.000 Six nagadus emerald gemstone, 24 crystalline cyst dust, 60 nilotpala lotus, 20 majestic hooked beak

What are Genshin Impact Tighnari’s talent materials?

You can upgrade Tighnari’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst each to level ten. Here are all the materials you need to level one of his talents up to the max.

You can farm the spores, pollen, and cyst dust from fungi enemies in Sumeru. The admonition talent books come from the Steeple of Ignorance domains on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and you can earn the meaning of aeons materials by defeating the Raiden Shogun weekly boss in Inazuma.

Level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six fungal spores, three teachings of admonition Three 17.5k Three luminescent pollen, two guide to admonition Four 25k Four luminescent pollen, four guide to admonition Five 30k Six luminescent pollen, six guide to admonition Six 37.5k Nine luminescent pollen, nine guide to admonition Seven 120k Four crystalline cyst dust, four philosophies of admonition, one the meaning of aeons Eight 260k Six crystalline cyst dust, six philosophies of admonition, one the meaning of aeons Nine 450k Nine crystalline cyst dust, 12 philosophies of admonition, two the meaning of aeons Ten 700k 12 crystalline cyst dust, 16 philosophies of admonition, two the meaning of aeons, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Tighnari team comps?

While Tighnari can slot into many teams that capitalise on dendro elemental reactions such as burning or bloom, he is best suited to aggravate teams that can make the most of his catalyse potential.

Tighnari’s aggravate teams generally revolve around double dendro or double electro to boost energy generation – or you can do both double dendro and double electro. Alternatively, the fourth slot should go to a character that can offer high utility, be it grouping, buffing, shielding, or healing. You should also avoid characters who apply a high amount of pyro or hydro as they can interfere with those all-important catalyse reactions.

Here are some examples of strong Tighnari team comps. Click on the icons in the table below to open their build guide in a new tab.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Tighnari Kazuha Fischl Kuki Tighnari Zhongli Yae Miko Fischl Tighnari Zhongli Nahida Kuki Tighnari Yae Miko Fischl Yaoyao Tighnari Collei Fischl Bennett Tighnari Zhongli Albedo Kuki

