Genshin Impact’s Kaveh is far more than Alhaitham’s disgruntled roommate. He’s a charming four-star dendro claymore wielder, with a kit that revolves around driving bloom and hyperbloom reactions. So let’s take a look at our best Kaveh build including his weapons, team comps, and more.

If you want to get chummy with Kaveh’s ol’ roommate, check out our Genshin Impact Alhaitham guide, then see how they rank in our Genshin Impact tier list. We’ve also got a list of all the latest Genshin Impact codes, along with a rundown of current and upcoming Genshin Impact banners and Genshin Impact events for your perusal.

Here’s everything in our Genshin Impact Kaveh build:

What’s the best Genshin Impact Kaveh build?

Best weapon Wolf’s Gravestone Weapon substitutes Serpent Spine

Mailed Flower Best artifact set Deepwood Memories Artifact substitutes Gilded Dreams

Flower of Paradise Lost Main stats Sands: elemental mastery

elemental mastery Goblet: elemental mastery/dendro damage bonus

elemental mastery/dendro damage bonus Circlet: elemental mastery/crit rate/crit damage Sub stats Elemental mastery

Crit rate/crit damage

Energy recharge

Kaveh is a four-star dendro damage dealer who is best suited to main DPS and sub-DPS roles. He deals a lot of dendro damage and has the ability to trigger dendro cores within a set radius. Therefore he performs best in bloom and hyperbloom teams, as they can make full use of his kit.

The best weapon for Kaveh is Wolf’s Gravestone, as it offers a significant attack boost to both himself and his allies. In terms of artifacts, Deepwood Memories is the best choice, but if another member of his team is already using that set, we recommend Gilded Dreams.

When building Kaveh, you should focus on boosting his elemental mastery, followed by his crit and energy recharge. In terms of talents, you should prioritize leveling up his elemental burst first, followed by his normal attack, then his elemental skill.

While most characters are fine staying at level 80, it’s worth getting Kaveh to level 90.

How to use Kaveh

Generally, Kaveh’s normal attacks aren’t great, but the dendro conversion he gets through his burst allows him to drive his teammates’ reactions. Additionally, his claymore’s range allows him to deal some decent AoE damage.

Kaveh’s elemental burst is the core of his kit. It immediately triggers all dendro cores in the area, increases his bloom and bloom-related reaction damage, and grants him that aforementioned dendro conversion. On top of all that, he also gains increased interruption resistance throughout its duration.

To make the most of Kaveh’s burst, we recommend setting up any off-field hydro and electro elemental application from other characters first. For example, you can use Kokomi’s Bake Kuragi, Yelan’s skill, Fischl’s Oz, Ayato’s burst, or even Raiden’s skill. Then all you need to do is switch to Kaveh and trigger his elemental burst.

Kaveh’s skill also triggers dendro cores, but it’s not as reliable as his burst, and can be unpredictable on uneven terrain due to its lack of vertical range. It also relies on good timing and positioning, as its AoE is tied to Kaveh and it’s quite small, so you need to ensure both Kaveh and the enemies are inside its range.

Luckily, you can pull both dendro cores and smaller enemies together with an anemo grouper like Kazuha, Venti, or Sucrose, making it easier for you to catch as many targets as possible with Kaveh’s skill.

What are the best weapons for Kaveh?

The best weapon for Kaveh’s is Wolf’s Gravestone, which is easily one of the strongest all-rounder claymores in the game. It offers a substantial boost to his attack through both its secondary stat and its skill and also provides an attack buff to his allies.

The Battlepass weapon Serpent Spine is also a great choice, and goes toe-to-toe with some of the strongest five-star options at higher refinement ranks, as it boosts both Kaveh’s crit rate and damage dramatically, especially if you can keep its stacks up.

Another good option is Mailed Flower from the 2023 Windblume event, which increases Kaveh’s elemental mastery through both its base stats and skills, making his elemental reactions hit even harder.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Wolf’s Gravestone Bonus stat: attack

Skill: increases attack by 20%. Attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ attack by 40% for 12 seconds on hit. This can only occur once every 30 seconds Gacha Serpent Spine Bonus stat: crit rate

Skill: every four seconds that the equipping character is on the field, they deal 6% more damage and take 3% more damage, for a maximum of five stacks. These stacks do not reset if the character leaves the field, but do reduce by one stack when the character takes damage Battlepass reward Mailed Flower Bonus stat: elemental mastery

Skill: when the character hits an opponent or triggers an elemental reaction, their attack increases by 12% and their elemental mastery increases by 48 for eight seconds Windblume event reward

What are the best artifacts for Kaveh?

The best artifact set for Kaveh relies on how you want to play him. Generally, Deepwood Memories is a great choice for him.

However, if you plan on pairing him with another character holding Deepwood Memories, Gilded Dreams is also a great option.

Alternatively, if your Kaveh is in a bloom or hyperbloom-focused team, Flower of Paradise Lost is a good set.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Deepwood Memories Two equipped: dendro damage bonus +15%

Four equipped: after elemental skills or bursts hit opponents, the targets’ dendro resistance decreases by 30% for eight seconds. This effect can trigger even when the equipping character isn’t on the field (team-wide buff, doesn’t stack if more than one member of your party equips this set) Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain, Avidya Forest, Sumeru Gilded Dreams Two equipped: elemental mastery +80

Four equipped: within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, the equipping character obtains buffs based on the elemental type of the other party members. Increases attack by 14% for each party member with the same elemental type as the equipping character, and increases elemental mastery by 50 for every party member with a different elemental type. Each of the aforementioned buffs count up to three characters. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, even when the equipping character isn’t on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain, Avidya Forest, Sumeru Flower of Paradise Lost Two equipped: elemental mastery +80

Four equipped: the equipping characters’ bloom, hyperbloom, and burgeon reaction damage increases by 40%. Additionally, when the equipping character triggers bloom, hyperbloom, or burgeon, they gain another 25% reaction damage. Each stack lasts for ten seconds. Max four stacks. This effect can trigger once per second, even when the equipping character isn’t on the field City of ingenuity domain, Eye of the Sands, Great Red Sand, Sumeru

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: elemental mastery

elemental mastery Goblet: elemental mastery or dendro damage bonus

elemental mastery or dendro damage bonus Circlet: elemental mastery, crit rate, or crit damage

Sub-stats:

Elemental mastery

Crit rate/crit damage

Energy recharge

What are the best Kaveh team comps?

As we mentioned above, Kaveh performs best in bloom or hyperbloom teams, as his kit excels at triggering dendro cores. Generally, we recommend pairing him up with at least one hydro character capable of off-field elemental application, and a second dendro character to help boost his dendro application and make the most of the dendro resonance elemental mastery buff.

Here are some examples of strong Kaveh team comps. To see the individual character build guides, click on their icons below.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Kaveh Nilou Xingqiu Baizhu Kaveh Yelan Kazuha Nahida Kaveh Ayato Kokomi Nahida Kaveh Yelan Raiden Yaoyao

What are Kaveh’s abilities?

Here are all of Kaveh’s skills.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Schematic Setup Normal: use Mehrak to perform up to four consecutive attacks

Charged: drain stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash

Plunging: plunge from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along your path and dealing AoE damage upon impact Elemental skill: Artistic Ingenuity Use Mehrak’s mapping ability for offensive purposes, initiating a radial scan that deals AoE dendro damage. It also scans all dendro cores in its AoE and causes them to immediately burst Elemental burst: Painted Dome Unleash Mehrak’s energy to crate a cubic scanned space, dealing AoE dendro damage to all opponents within it, causing all dendro cores in its AoE to immediately burst, and granting Kaveh the following enhanced combat abilities for a set duration: Increases Kaveh’s normal, charged, and plunging attack AoE, and converts his attack damage to dendro damage that can’t be overridden

All dendro cores created by bloom reactions from your party deal additional damage when they burst

Increases Kaveh’s resistance to interruption These affects cancel once Kaveh leaves the field

Passive skills:

Skill Effect The Art of Budgeting When Kaveh crafts landscape, building, and courtyard furnishings, he has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used An Architect’s Undertaking When damage dealt by a dendro core (including damage from burgeon and hyperbloom) hit Kaveh, he regains HP equal to 300% of his elemental mastery. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds A Craftsman’s Curious Conceptions During Painted Dome, after Kaveh’s normal, charged, or plunging attacks hit opponents, his elemental mastery increases by 25. This effect can trigger once every 0.1 seconds. Max four stacks. This effect cancels when Painted Dome’s effects end

What are Kaveh’s constellations?

When you pull more than one copy of a character, you can unlock one of six special abilities called constellations. Here are all six of Kaveh’s constellations and what they do.

Constellation Effect C1: Sublime Salutations Within three seconds after using Artistic Ingenuity, Kaveh’s dendro resistance increases by 50%, and his healing bonus increases by 25% C2: Grace of Royal Roads Kaveh’s normal attack speed increases by 15% during Painted Dome C3: Profferings of Dur Untash Increases the level of Painted Dome by three, to a maximum upgrade level of 15 C4: Feast of Apadana Dendro cores created from the bloom reactions that Kaveh triggers deal 60% more damage when they burst C5: Treasures of Bonkhanak Increases the level of Artistic Ingenuity by three, to a maximum upgrade level of 15 C6: Pairidaeza’s Dreams When Kaveh’s normal, charged, or plunging attacks hit opponents during Painted Dome, it unleashes Pairidaeza’s Light upon the opponent’s position, dealing 61.8% of Kaveh’s attack as AoE dendro damage and causing all dendro cores within that AoE to burst. This effect can only trigger once every three seconds

What are Kaveh’s ascension materials?

You can level Kaveh up to a maximum of level 90, but need to use a specific set of materials at certain intervals. Here are all the materials you need to fully ascend Kaveh.

You can find mourning flowers in Kshuradhara Woods in Sumeru, whereas the spores, pollen, and dust come from the fungi enemies – also in Sumeru. The quelled creepers are boss drops from the Dendro Hypostasis world boss.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One nagadus emerald sliver, three mourning flower, three fungal spores 40 40k Three nagadus emerald fragments, ten mourning flower, 15 fungal spores, two quelled creeper 50 60k Six nagadus emerald fragments, 20 mourning flower, 12 luminescent pollen, four quelled creeper 60 80k Three nagadus emerald chunks, 30 mourning flower, 18 luminescent pollen, eight quelled creeper 70 100k Six nagadus emerald chunks, 45 mourning flower, 12 crystalline cyst dust, 12 quelled creeper 80 120k Six nagadus emerald gemstones, 60 mourning flower, 24 crystalline cyst dust, 20 quelled creeper

What are Kaveh’s talent materials?

You can level Kaveh’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst each to a maximum of level ten. Here are all the materials you need to get one of his talents up to max level. As above, the spore, dust, and pollen drops come from fungi enemies in Sumeru. You can farm the ingenuity talent books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Three teachings of ingenuity, six fungal spores Three 17.5k Two guide to ingenuity, three luminescent pollen Four 25k Four guide to ingenuity, four luminescent pollen Five 30k Six guide to ingenuity, six luminescent pollen Six 37.5k Nine guide to ingenuity, nine luminescent pollen Seven 120k Four philosophies of ingenuity, four crystalline cyst dust, one primordial greenblume Eight 260k Six philosophies of ingenuity, six crystalline cyst dust, one primordial greenblume Nine 450k 12 philosophies of ingenuity, nine crystalline cyst dust, two primordial greenblume Ten 700k 16 philosophies of ingenuity, 12 crystalline cyst dust, two primordial greenblume, one crown of insight

Talent priority

When leveling up Kaveh’s talents, we recommend prioritizing the following:

Elemental burst > normal attack > elemental skill

That’s everything we’ve got on Genshin Impact’s Kaveh. For more Hoyo fun, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, Honkai Star Rail banner, and Honkai Star Rail events guides.