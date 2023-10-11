Get Heavy codes November 2023

Our Roblox Get Heavy codes guide is here to help you get hefty in a hurry, and turn that tum into a tonne in no time at all. This Roblox game sets you the task of getting as heavy as possible, and with our codes, you’re set to weigh more than a lead whale in two shakes of a tail. We don’t take this task lightly, and that’s weigh we have the very best code guide around.

Get Heavy codes

Active codes:

20KLIKES – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) 15KLIKES – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) 7500LIKES – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) 5KLikes – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) Update3 – free luck boost potion

– free luck boost potion Update2 – free luck boost potion

– free luck boost potion 1000LIKES – free weight

Expired codes:

Currently, there are no expired Get Heavy codes

What are Get Heavy codes?

Get Heavy codes are specific sequences of numbers and letters that you input into the Roblox game to unlock exclusive boosts bonuses, and rewards. Developer Hyper Productions releases codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays, and we collect them all. Bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we update this article whenever new codes arrive.

How do I redeem Get Heavy codes?

It’s easy to redeem Get Heavy codes, just follow these simple steps:

Open up Roblox

Fire up Get Heavy Simulator

Press the codes button on the side of the screen

Copy an active code into the text box

Hit submit to redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

