Guardian Tales codes October 2023

Our Guardian Tales codes list is full of freebies to help you afford all those extra bits and bobs you’ve been eyeing up in the store. The game’s developer sometimes even releases codes that give you extra stamina, meaning you can play for longer.
Here are all of the new Guardian Tales codes:
- PLASTIC
- MOTHERSHIP
- STATUE
- STAYHYDRATED
- BARLEYTEATOP
- LETMEDRINK
- Refreshing – 1,000 gems
- MOON – 20 dream evolution stones
- STAR – 100 stamina
- SEAL – 50 stamina
- PLITVICE – ten hero crystals
How do I redeem Guardian Tales codes?
The method for redeeming Guardian Tales coupon codes varies depending on what device you’re using. Make sure you follow the instructions for the correct system below.
Android:
- Open Guardian Tales
- Click on the cog in the top-right corner of the screen
- Press account settings
- Touch enter coupon code
- Type in your coupon code, then press confirm
- Enjoy your freebies!
iOS:
- Visit the iOS code redeem page
- Select your region
- Enter your user number
- Type in a code and press submit
- You’ll find the goodies in your Guardian Tales inbox
Expired codes:
- SUNFLOWER
- DOORMAT
- CHAINS
- TRAFFICSIGN
- RED
- CITYOFSHEN
- SEVEN
- 2022SYMPHONYTALES
- SCRIPTORIUM
- PHANTOM
- SPECTER
- GT2YEAR
- GT4EVER
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY
- SHINYPRESENT
- BIRTHDAYWISHES
- MEMORYLANE
- HEREISCAKE
- VAMPIREORDEMON
- AFTERNOONPICNIC
- LIBERAMECHA
- CLOVER
- FOURLEAF
- EMERALDPALACE
- DEMONSBLOOD
- XELLOS
- BINGO
- SLAYERSNEXT
- LINAINVERSE123
- GOURRYFORFREE
- COLLABORATION
- WorldColdCoffeeWarm
- WinterBluesWho
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- FRESHSTART
- GIVECOFFEE
- LOVEISINTHEAIR
- EARTHORFIRE
- TIGERYEAR
- CHOCOLATECUPID
- CHOCOLATEROMANCE
- HOLIDAYSPIRIT
- XMASCAROL
- SILENTNIGHT
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS
- ARECOUPONS
- FORXMAS
- ALLWEWANT
- THISWASH4LLOWEEN
- PR1SONBR3AK
- 1NTERMISSION
- DRUIDK4NNA
- shenmountain
- SUCCUBUZZ
- TR4V3L
- warlord
- archenemy
- Skgrdn
- KNTBRY
- M1R1FT
- playworld13
- PRIVATENYAN
- GREATKATSBY
- BATQUEEN
- BIRTHDAY
- android
- Dungeon
- TEATAN
- RANPANG
- INVADER
- BARI
- Heavenhold
- Yuze
- guardian123
- tales456
What are Guardian Tales coupon codes?
Guardian Tales codes often give you free gems to spend in-game. They used to be region exclusive, but it seems the game’s developer has now released global codes that everyone can use.
