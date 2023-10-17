Guardian Tales codes October 2023

Our Guardian Tales codes list is full of freebies to help you afford all those extra bits and bobs you’ve been eyeing up in the store. The game’s developer sometimes even releases codes that give you extra stamina, meaning you can play for longer.

Here are all of the new Guardian Tales codes:

PLASTIC

MOTHERSHIP

STATUE

STAYHYDRATED

BARLEYTEATOP

LETMEDRINK

Refreshing – 1,000 gems

– 1,000 gems MOON – 20 dream evolution stones

– 20 dream evolution stones STAR – 100 stamina

– 100 stamina SEAL – 50 stamina

– 50 stamina PLITVICE – ten hero crystals

How do I redeem Guardian Tales codes?

The method for redeeming Guardian Tales coupon codes varies depending on what device you’re using. Make sure you follow the instructions for the correct system below.

Android:

Open Guardian Tales

Click on the cog in the top-right corner of the screen

Press account settings

Touch enter coupon code

Type in your coupon code, then press confirm

Enjoy your freebies!

iOS:

Visit the iOS code redeem page

Select your region

Enter your user number

Type in a code and press submit

You’ll find the goodies in your Guardian Tales inbox

Expired codes:

SUNFLOWER

DOORMAT

CHAINS

TRAFFICSIGN

RED

CITYOFSHEN

SEVEN

2022SYMPHONYTALES

SCRIPTORIUM

PHANTOM

SPECTER

GT2YEAR

GT4EVER

HAPPYBIRTHDAY

SHINYPRESENT

BIRTHDAYWISHES

MEMORYLANE

HEREISCAKE

VAMPIREORDEMON

AFTERNOONPICNIC

LIBERAMECHA

CLOVER

FOURLEAF

EMERALDPALACE

DEMONSBLOOD

XELLOS

BINGO

SLAYERSNEXT

LINAINVERSE123

GOURRYFORFREE

COLLABORATION

WorldColdCoffeeWarm

WinterBluesWho

HAPPYNEWYEAR

FRESHSTART

GIVECOFFEE

LOVEISINTHEAIR

EARTHORFIRE

TIGERYEAR

CHOCOLATECUPID

CHOCOLATEROMANCE

HOLIDAYSPIRIT

XMASCAROL

SILENTNIGHT

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

ARECOUPONS

FORXMAS

ALLWEWANT

THISWASH4LLOWEEN

PR1SONBR3AK

1NTERMISSION

DRUIDK4NNA

shenmountain

SUCCUBUZZ

TR4V3L

warlord

archenemy

Skgrdn

KNTBRY

M1R1FT

playworld13

PRIVATENYAN

GREATKATSBY

BATQUEEN

BIRTHDAY

android

Dungeon

TEATAN

RANPANG

INVADER

BARI

Heavenhold

Yuze

guardian123

tales456

What are Guardian Tales coupon codes?

Guardian Tales codes often give you free gems to spend in-game. They used to be region exclusive, but it seems the game’s developer has now released global codes that everyone can use.

