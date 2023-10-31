Choosing a Harry Potter: Magic Awakened house might seem daunting to new students at the famous school for witchcraft and wizardry. Fans of the Harry Potter franchise are bound to be familiar with the four houses, but for those that are walking the halls of Hogwarts for the first time, you might want to know a bit more about the morals of each house and what it means to be a part of them.

Anyway, onto the Harry Potter: Magic Awakened houses.

What are the Harry Potter: Magic Awakened houses?

There are four houses in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened:

Gryffindor – this house is for brave witches and wizards who have a strong sense of loyalty with a chivalrous nature

What is the best Harry Potter: Magic Awakened house?

This is subjective. The best house depends on you, as it comes down to personal preference since you don’t get any bonuses from the houses. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that while you can interact with all the students you come across from each house, you can only enter the common room of the house you belong to. Furthermore, your gender determines which dorm it is that you have access to.

Can I choose my Harry Potter: Magic Awakened house?

The sorting hat chooses your house, but you have one opportunity to change after its initial decision.

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Harry Potter: Magic Awakened houses, make sure you check out our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened codes.