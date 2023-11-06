The famous school for witchcraft and wizardry is set to welcome a bunch of fifth-year students in the near future, each of which has a very important decision to make – which of the Hogwarts Legacy houses should they join? Well, we’re here to tell all of you prospective students about all of them, so you can make an informed decision.

Anywho, here’s what you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy houses.

Each house has a different common room, and the students within possess different traits based on the house they choose.

Slytherin

Should you join Slytherin, you get access to a common room that resembles a dungeon in some ways, which is pretty fitting given the dark past of this house. On top of that, you get to parade around Hogwarts in the iconic green and silver colours of Slytherin. When it comes to traits, you get the following:

Determination

Cleverness

Resourcefulness

Ambition

Furthermore, a fellow student and companion Sebastian Sallow is in Slytherin. Who knows how this may affect your interactions with him?

Ravenclaw

It’s fair to say that the Ravenclaw common gives off a regal feeling with its gorgeous rugs, curtains, and ornamental furnishings. On top of that, the number of books on offer gives a good indication as to what traits Ravenclaw students possess:

Wisdom

Wit

Intelligence

A desire to learn

Currently, there’s no word on who the Ravenclaw companion may be. We can’t even hazard a guess, but given we already know who the Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin pals are, we think there’s a chance that the Ravenclaw character is a major story point.

Gryffindor

Unsurprisingly, everywhere you look, there are grand furnishings in the Gryffindor common room, all of which are blazed with the gold and red colourings of the house. If you’re a longtime fan of Harry Potter, you can likely guess what traits are strongly associated with the students of this house:

Bravery

Confidence

Courageous

Chivalry

Should the sorting hat place you in Gryffindor, you can expect to be in the same house as Hogwarts Legacy companion Natasi Onai.

Hufflepuff

Well, isn’t the Hufflepuff common room warm and inviting? What with its comfortable furnishings, dim lights, and general homey setting. Not only that, but there are many seats dotted around the place, perfect for putting the Hufflepuff traits to good use:

Loyal

Hard-working

Sense of justice

Patient

Poppy Sweeting is the Hogwarts Legacy companion that belongs to Hufflepuff. At least you have a kind-hearted soul to share some conversations with.

Hogwarts Legacy has drawn considerable criticism during its development, largely due to the fact that the creator of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years.

While Avalanche has confirmed that J.K. Rowling is not “directly involved” in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, it is working with “her team” and Portkey Games, a Warner Bros. label dedicated to launching new experiences inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. It is currently unclear whether she will earn any royalties from the game’s sale, but it is likely given it is based on her original body of work.

If you would like to learn more about transgender rights or lend your support, we’d encourage you to check out the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US and Mermaids in the UK.