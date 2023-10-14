Highway Syndicate codes October 2023

If you’re looking for high-octane drag races, Highway Syndicate is the Roblox game for you. Buy your own car, customize and tune it to perfection, and race your way to the top of the traffic racing leaderboard. Our list of Highway Syndicate codes is here to help you get ahead so you can start dominating the competition even faster.

Highway Syndicate codes

Active codes:

UPDATED – $11111

– $11111 PLZUPD – $11111

– $11111 5K – $20k

– $20k 2M – $20k

PARP – $10k

CATCH UP – $20k

Expired codes:

1M

500K

What are Highway Syndicate codes?

Highway Syndicate codes are special passwords that the developer A&B Studios gives out to help you get ahead in the game. They mostly award currency, but the studio might add more rewards in the future. You can find these codes in the Highway Syndicate Discord server.

How do I redeem Highway Syndicate codes?

Redeeming these handy little codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Boot up Roblox

Open Highway Syndicate

Press Play

Tap Settings

Head to Redeem Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem Code

Enjoy your free cash!

