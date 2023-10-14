Highway Syndicate codes October 2023

If you’re looking for high-octane drag races, Highway Syndicate is the Roblox game for you. Buy your own car, customize and tune it to perfection, and race your way to the top of the traffic racing leaderboard. Our list of Highway Syndicate codes is here to help you get ahead so you can start dominating the competition even faster.
Highway Syndicate codes
Active codes:
- UPDATED – $11111
- PLZUPD – $11111
- 5K – $20k
- 2M – $20k
- PARP – $10k
- CATCH UP – $20k
Expired codes:
- 1M
- 500K
What are Highway Syndicate codes?
Highway Syndicate codes are special passwords that the developer A&B Studios gives out to help you get ahead in the game. They mostly award currency, but the studio might add more rewards in the future. You can find these codes in the Highway Syndicate Discord server.
How do I redeem Highway Syndicate codes?
Redeeming these handy little codes is simple. All you have to do is:
- Boot up Roblox
- Open Highway Syndicate
- Press Play
- Tap Settings
- Head to Redeem Codes
- Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem Code
- Enjoy your free cash!
