With our Street Fighter: Duel codes guide, you can get all the help you need to ensure you fight your way to victory in this mobile game. Of course, while this is set in the same universe as the mainline series, there are some RPG, gacha, and card mechanics thrown in, which makes it quite the experience for fans of the franchise.

Should you be after even more kick-ass freebies other than our SF Duel codes, our Save Your Princess codes, Fruit Warriors codes, Anime Adventures codes, Blade Ball codes, Arcane Odyssey codes, A One Piece Game codes, Shindo Life codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Pokémon Go promo codes can help you out.

New Street Fighter: Duel codes

Crunchyroll Games version:

ElenaDay – 200 gems

– 200 gems YangDay – rewards

– rewards YunDay – rewards

– rewards HappyHalfAnni – 500 gems

– 500 gems GuyDay – rewards

– rewards EVO23LIVE – 500 gems

– 500 gems RufusDay – 200 gems

– 200 gems THawkDay – 200 gems

– 200 gems RyuDay – 200 gems

– 200 gems 4THOFJULY – 300 gems

– 300 gems SFDiscord20K – rewards

– rewards STPatrick – 500 gems

– 500 gems HimeSFD500 – 500 gems

– 500 gems Time2FRYYY – 300 gems

– 300 gems MonHunSFD – 500 gems

– 500 gems AnimeAwards2023 – 500 gems

– 500 gems SFDTweets – 300 gems

– 300 gems SFDiscord – 300 gems

– 300 gems SFDLaunch – 300 gems

– 300 gems AnimeAwards2023 – 500 gems

A Plus Japan version:

ElenaDay – 200 gems

– 200 gems YangDay – rewards

– rewards YunDay – rewards

– rewards HappyHalfAnni – free gems

– free gems GuyDay – rewards

– rewards THawkDay – 200 gems

– 200 gems RyuDay – 200 gems

– 200 gems SFDiscord20K – rewards

– rewards SFD77777 – 300 gems

– 300 gems SFD88888 – 300 gems

– 300 gems SFDMonHun – 500 gems

– 500 gems STPatrickSFD – 300 gems

– 300 gems IGNAwards2023 – 500 gems

– 500 gems SFDTop1 – 800 gems

– 800 gems SFDiscord – 300 gems

Expired codes:

SFD666

SFD1987

EGJ351MM

BG74JLYP

XMAS2021

DGW4S7AN

What are SF Duel codes?

Street Fighter: Duel codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, A Plus Japan, who tends to add new ones to coincide with events. So if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Street Fighter: Duel codes?

Redeeming SF Duel codes is simple, you just have to:

Launch Street Fighter: Duel

Hit the profile icon

Go to redemption code

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

There you have it, all of the current Street Fighter: Duel codes. To discover who the best fighters are, check out our Street Fighter: Duel tier list. Or, for some other rounds of fisticuffs, check out our Mortal Kombat 1 characters guide.