Honkai Impact characters – every Valkyrie and battlesuit

For those of you who want to know more about the anime-style title, we created a Honkai Impact characters list to introduce you to each of the playable Valkyrie, provide some details on their backstories, and let you know what battlesuits they can utilize.

Without any further delay, here’s our guide to every Honkai Impact character.

Honkai Impact’s Ai Hyperion Λ

Ai Hyperion Λ is described as having a cabbage-headed hairstyle, though I don’t quite see this myself. She’s a mech-type melee fighter who deals fire damage.

Ai Hyperion Λ’s battlesuits:

Chrono Navi

Honkai Impact’s Aponia

Aponia, codename Discipline, is ranked three among the Thirteen Flame-Chasers, a member of Fire Moth, and a psychic MANTIS.

Aponia’s battlesuits:

Disciplinary Perdition

Honkai Impact’s Bronya Zaychik

Bronya is a Russian orphan who lost her family during the second Honkai War. She is a trained assassin who infiltrated St. Freya High School in the hope of saving her lost friend.

Bronya’s battlesuits:

Silverwing: N-EX

Haxxor Bunny

Black Nucleus

Dimension Breaker

Drive Kometa

Herrscher of Truth

Herrscher of Reason

Snowy Sniper

Valkyrie Chariot

Wolf’s Dawn

Yamabuki Armor

Honkai Impact’s Carole Pepper

Despite looking like someone who is very sure of themselves, Carole Pepper is very self-conscious about her looks. She’s a Schicksal Valkyrie and the daughter of former B-Rank Valkyrie and 2nd Eruption Veteran Lewis.

Carole Pepper’s battlesuits:

Sweet ‘n’ Spicy

Honkai Impact’s Durandal

Her first name is actually Bianka, but she goes by her nickname, Durandal. She’s a mature yet gullible character who dedicated her life to the Valkyrja from a young age.

Durandal’s battlesuits:

Palatinus Equinox

Bright Knight: Excelsis

Dea Anchora

Valkyrie Gloria

Honkai Impact’s Eden

Eden, codename Gold, is ranked fourth among the Thirteen Flame-Chasers. She’s very kind and is known to give away treasure when drunk.

Eden’s battlesuits:

Golden Diva

Honkai Impact’s Elysia

Elysia is the first DPS to use a bow. She boards the Hyperion as a farmable S-rank battlesuit, wielding the new whisper of the past bow, and the pristine elf stigma set

Elysia’s battlesuits:

Miss Pink Elf♪

Herrscher of Human: Ego

Honkai Impact’s Fischl

Fischl is a Genshin Impact character who travels with a night raven named Oz.

Fischl’s battlesuits:

Prinzessin der Verurteilung!

Honkai Impact’s Fu Hua

Fu Hua may look like a teenage girl; however, she is over 50,000 years old. She used to be immortal but has sadly lost some of her powers and become a normal human.

Fu Hua’s battlesuits:

Azure Empyrea

Hawk of the Fog

Herrscher of Sentience

Night Squire

Phoenix

Shadow Knight

Valkyrie Accipiter

Honkai Impact’s Griseo

Griseo is a talented artist who is a PSY-type SP melee fighter that provides physical support.

Griseo’s battlesuits:

Starry Impression

Honkai Impact’s Kallen Kaslana

Kallen Kaslana was a descendant of the renowned Kaslana family. She sadly died at the age of 24 in the year 1477.

Kallen’s battlesuits:

Ritual Imayoh

Sixth Serenade

Sündenjäger

Honkai Impact’s Kiana Kaslana (K-423)

K-423 is the first character you play as in Honkai Impact and is a replica that holds the DNA of Kiana Kaslana.

Kiana’s battlesuits:

Divine Prayer

Herrscher of Finality

Herrscher of Flamescion

Herrscher of the Void

Knight Moonbeam

Valkyrie Ranger

Void Drifter

White Comet

Honkai Impact’s Liliya Olenyeva

Liliya grew up in an orphanage with Bronya, Seele, and her sister, Rozaliya. She has a modified body due to an accident from earlier in her life.

Liliya’s battlesuits:

Blueberry Blitz

Honkai Impact’s Li Sushang

Li Sushang is a swordswoman who was born in Shenzhou five hundred years ago. She’s obsessed with Tales of Xia: Phantasia.

Li Sushang’s battlesuits:

Jade Knight

Honkai Impact’s Misteln Schariac

Misteln Schariac is one of the newest Valkyrie to join the Honkai Impact character roster.

Misteln Schariac’s battlesuits:

Dreamweaver

Honkai Impact’s Mobius

Mobius is the tenth member of The Thirteen Flame Chasers, and a scientist of the Previous Era. She has the codename Infinity, and is behind the creation MANTISes and the stigmata.

Mobius’ battlesuits:

Infinite Ouroboros

Honkai Impact’s Murata Himeko

Murata is the former Captain of the Hyperion. She takes her job very seriously and strives to inspire her fellow comrades.

Murata’s battlesuits:

Arctic Kriegsmesser

Battle Storm

Blood Rose

Scarlet Fusion

Valkyrie Triumph

Vermillion Knight: Eclipse

Honkai Impact’s Natasha Cioara

Natasha became a playable Valkyrie alongside Version 5.2. She’s a member of World Serpent, and is also known as Raven.

Natasha’s battlesuits:

Midnight Absinthe

Honkai Impact’s Pardofelis

Pardofelis, codename Reverie, is rank 13 among the Thirteen Flame-Chasers and is a member of Fire Moth. Currently, she’s a merchant in the Elysian Realm.

Pardofelis’ battlesuits:

Reverist Calico

Honkai Impact’s Prometheus

In Honkai Impact, Prometheus is a Previous Era super AI created by Dr Mei.

Prometheus’ battlesuits:

Terminal Aide 0017

Honkai Impact’s Raiden Mei

Raiden is the daughter of the CEO of Massive Electric (ME) Corp. Due to some economic issues, her family has lost almost everything.

Raiden’s battlesuits:

Herrscher of Origin

Crimson Impulse

Herrscher of Thunder

Lightning Empress

Shadow Dash

Striker Fulminata

Valkyrie Bladestrike

Honkai Impact’s Rita Rossweisse

Rita is an S-rank Valkyrie, an efficient spy, and a caring maid. She is fairly secretive and doesn’t open up about her past to too many people.

Rita’s battlesuits:

Spina Astera

Argent Knight: Artemis

Fallen Rosemary

Stalker: Phantom Iron

Umbral Rose

Honkai Impact’s Rozaliya Olenyeva

Rozaliya grew up in an orphanage with Bronya, Seele, and her sister, Liliya. Much like her twin, she has a modified body due to an accident.

Rozaliya’s battlesuits:

Fervent Tempo

Molotov Cherry

Honkai Impact’s Seele Vollerei

Seele lost both her parents at a young age and grew up in an orphanage with Bronya, Liliya, and Rozaliya. Her split personality means she is sweet one moment and dangerous the next.

Seele’s battlesuits:

Herrscher of Rebirth

Starchasm Nyx

Stygian Nymph

Swallowtail Phantasm

Honkai Impact’s Shigure Kira

In Honkai Impact, Shigure Kira is an A-rank. She joined thinking it was an idol program, but, unfortunately, it turned out that the program had already ended.

Shigure’s battlesuits:

Sugary Starburst

Honkai Impact’s Sirin

Sirin wields scissors as you would a greatsword and is the Herrscher of the Void. Her battlesuit arrived in-game alongside Honkai Impact update 6.9.

Sirin’s battlesuits:

Miracle Magical Girl

Honkai Impact’s Susannah

Susannah is a cheerful but clumsy girl who is a B-Rank Valkyrie of Schicksal and a member of the Phosdjinns Squad.

Susannah’s battlesuits:

Valkyrie Quicksand

Honkai Impact’s Theresa Apocalypse

Otto made Theresa by combining the DNA of a Honkai Beast and Kallen. Unfortunately, she didn’t quite turn out as planned and never ages past 12 years old.

Theresa’s battlesuits:

Celestial Hymn

Luna Kindred

Sakuno Rondo

Starlit Astrologos

Twilight Paladin

Valkyrie Pledge

Violet Executer

Honkai Impact’s Vill-V

Honkai Impact’s Vill-V is a chaotic Valkyrie with eight personalities in one body. She’s known to perform a magical show with turrets and chariots, as you can see in the picture above, that deal immense damage with their firepower.

Vill-V’s battlesuits:

Helical Contraption

Honkai Impact’s Yae Sakura

Yae grew up in Yae Village, but after a barbaric ritual the village performed that resulted in her sister’s untimely death, she grew to hate her home.

Yae’s battlesuits:

Darkbolt Jonin

Flame Sakitama

Goushinnso Memento

Gyakushinn Miko

That's every playable Honkai Impact character!