Honkai Impact characters – every Valkyrie and battlesuit

For those of you who want to know more about the anime-style title, we created a Honkai Impact characters list to introduce you to each of the playable Valkyrie, provide some details on their backstories, and let you know what battlesuits they can utilize.
Without any further delay, here’s our guide to every Honkai Impact character.
Honkai Impact’s Ai Hyperion Λ
Ai Hyperion Λ is described as having a cabbage-headed hairstyle, though I don’t quite see this myself. She’s a mech-type melee fighter who deals fire damage.
Ai Hyperion Λ’s battlesuits:
- Chrono Navi
Honkai Impact’s Aponia
Aponia, codename Discipline, is ranked three among the Thirteen Flame-Chasers, a member of Fire Moth, and a psychic MANTIS.
Aponia’s battlesuits:
- Disciplinary Perdition
Honkai Impact’s Bronya Zaychik
Bronya is a Russian orphan who lost her family during the second Honkai War. She is a trained assassin who infiltrated St. Freya High School in the hope of saving her lost friend.
Bronya’s battlesuits:
- Silverwing: N-EX
- Haxxor Bunny
- Black Nucleus
- Dimension Breaker
- Drive Kometa
- Herrscher of Truth
- Herrscher of Reason
- Snowy Sniper
- Valkyrie Chariot
- Wolf’s Dawn
- Yamabuki Armor
Honkai Impact’s Carole Pepper
Despite looking like someone who is very sure of themselves, Carole Pepper is very self-conscious about her looks. She’s a Schicksal Valkyrie and the daughter of former B-Rank Valkyrie and 2nd Eruption Veteran Lewis.
Carole Pepper’s battlesuits:
- Sweet ‘n’ Spicy
Honkai Impact’s Durandal
Her first name is actually Bianka, but she goes by her nickname, Durandal. She’s a mature yet gullible character who dedicated her life to the Valkyrja from a young age.
Durandal’s battlesuits:
- Palatinus Equinox
- Bright Knight: Excelsis
- Dea Anchora
- Valkyrie Gloria
Honkai Impact’s Eden
Eden, codename Gold, is ranked fourth among the Thirteen Flame-Chasers. She’s very kind and is known to give away treasure when drunk.
Eden’s battlesuits:
- Golden Diva
Honkai Impact’s Elysia
Elysia is the first DPS to use a bow. She boards the Hyperion as a farmable S-rank battlesuit, wielding the new whisper of the past bow, and the pristine elf stigma set
Elysia’s battlesuits:
- Miss Pink Elf♪
- Herrscher of Human: Ego
Honkai Impact’s Fischl
Fischl is a Genshin Impact character who travels with a night raven named Oz.
Fischl’s battlesuits:
- Prinzessin der Verurteilung!
Honkai Impact’s Fu Hua
Fu Hua may look like a teenage girl; however, she is over 50,000 years old. She used to be immortal but has sadly lost some of her powers and become a normal human.
Fu Hua’s battlesuits:
- Azure Empyrea
- Hawk of the Fog
- Herrscher of Sentience
- Night Squire
- Phoenix
- Shadow Knight
- Valkyrie Accipiter
Honkai Impact’s Griseo
Griseo is a talented artist who is a PSY-type SP melee fighter that provides physical support.
Griseo’s battlesuits:
- Starry Impression
Honkai Impact’s Kallen Kaslana
Kallen Kaslana was a descendant of the renowned Kaslana family. She sadly died at the age of 24 in the year 1477.
Kallen’s battlesuits:
- Ritual Imayoh
- Sixth Serenade
- Sündenjäger
Honkai Impact’s Kiana Kaslana (K-423)
K-423 is the first character you play as in Honkai Impact and is a replica that holds the DNA of Kiana Kaslana.
Kiana’s battlesuits:
- Divine Prayer
- Herrscher of Finality
- Herrscher of Flamescion
- Herrscher of the Void
- Knight Moonbeam
- Valkyrie Ranger
- Void Drifter
- White Comet
Honkai Impact’s Liliya Olenyeva
Liliya grew up in an orphanage with Bronya, Seele, and her sister, Rozaliya. She has a modified body due to an accident from earlier in her life.
Liliya’s battlesuits:
- Blueberry Blitz
Honkai Impact’s Li Sushang
Li Sushang is a swordswoman who was born in Shenzhou five hundred years ago. She’s obsessed with Tales of Xia: Phantasia.
Li Sushang’s battlesuits:
- Jade Knight
Honkai Impact’s Misteln Schariac
Misteln Schariac is one of the newest Valkyrie to join the Honkai Impact character roster.
Misteln Schariac’s battlesuits:
- Dreamweaver
Honkai Impact’s Mobius
Mobius is the tenth member of The Thirteen Flame Chasers, and a scientist of the Previous Era. She has the codename Infinity, and is behind the creation MANTISes and the stigmata.
Mobius’ battlesuits:
- Infinite Ouroboros
Honkai Impact’s Murata Himeko
Murata is the former Captain of the Hyperion. She takes her job very seriously and strives to inspire her fellow comrades.
Murata’s battlesuits:
- Arctic Kriegsmesser
- Battle Storm
- Blood Rose
- Scarlet Fusion
- Valkyrie Triumph
- Vermillion Knight: Eclipse
Honkai Impact’s Natasha Cioara
Natasha became a playable Valkyrie alongside Version 5.2. She’s a member of World Serpent, and is also known as Raven.
Natasha’s battlesuits:
- Midnight Absinthe
Honkai Impact’s Pardofelis
Pardofelis, codename Reverie, is rank 13 among the Thirteen Flame-Chasers and is a member of Fire Moth. Currently, she’s a merchant in the Elysian Realm.
Pardofelis’ battlesuits:
- Reverist Calico
Honkai Impact’s Prometheus
In Honkai Impact, Prometheus is a Previous Era super AI created by Dr Mei.
Prometheus’ battlesuits:
- Terminal Aide 0017
Honkai Impact’s Raiden Mei
Raiden is the daughter of the CEO of Massive Electric (ME) Corp. Due to some economic issues, her family has lost almost everything.
Raiden’s battlesuits:
- Herrscher of Origin
- Crimson Impulse
- Herrscher of Thunder
- Lightning Empress
- Shadow Dash
- Striker Fulminata
- Valkyrie Bladestrike
Honkai Impact’s Rita Rossweisse
Rita is an S-rank Valkyrie, an efficient spy, and a caring maid. She is fairly secretive and doesn’t open up about her past to too many people.
Rita’s battlesuits:
- Spina Astera
- Argent Knight: Artemis
- Fallen Rosemary
- Stalker: Phantom Iron
- Umbral Rose
Honkai Impact’s Rozaliya Olenyeva
Rozaliya grew up in an orphanage with Bronya, Seele, and her sister, Liliya. Much like her twin, she has a modified body due to an accident.
Rozaliya’s battlesuits:
- Fervent Tempo
- Molotov Cherry
Honkai Impact’s Seele Vollerei
Seele lost both her parents at a young age and grew up in an orphanage with Bronya, Liliya, and Rozaliya. Her split personality means she is sweet one moment and dangerous the next.
Seele’s battlesuits:
- Herrscher of Rebirth
- Starchasm Nyx
- Stygian Nymph
- Swallowtail Phantasm
Honkai Impact’s Shigure Kira
In Honkai Impact, Shigure Kira is an A-rank. She joined thinking it was an idol program, but, unfortunately, it turned out that the program had already ended.
Shigure’s battlesuits:
- Sugary Starburst
Honkai Impact’s Sirin
Sirin wields scissors as you would a greatsword and is the Herrscher of the Void. Her battlesuit arrived in-game alongside Honkai Impact update 6.9.
Sirin’s battlesuits:
- Miracle Magical Girl
Honkai Impact’s Susannah
Susannah is a cheerful but clumsy girl who is a B-Rank Valkyrie of Schicksal and a member of the Phosdjinns Squad.
Susannah’s battlesuits:
- Valkyrie Quicksand
Honkai Impact’s Theresa Apocalypse
Otto made Theresa by combining the DNA of a Honkai Beast and Kallen. Unfortunately, she didn’t quite turn out as planned and never ages past 12 years old.
Theresa’s battlesuits:
- Celestial Hymn
- Luna Kindred
- Sakuno Rondo
- Starlit Astrologos
- Twilight Paladin
- Valkyrie Pledge
- Violet Executer
Honkai Impact’s Vill-V
Honkai Impact’s Vill-V is a chaotic Valkyrie with eight personalities in one body. She’s known to perform a magical show with turrets and chariots, as you can see in the picture above, that deal immense damage with their firepower.
Vill-V’s battlesuits:
- Helical Contraption
Honkai Impact’s Yae Sakura
Yae grew up in Yae Village, but after a barbaric ritual the village performed that resulted in her sister’s untimely death, she grew to hate her home.
Yae’s battlesuits:
- Darkbolt Jonin
- Flame Sakitama
- Goushinnso Memento
- Gyakushinn Miko
