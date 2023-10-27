Honkai Star Rail check-in rewards and more

The Honkai Star Rail check-in allows you to claim a bunch of handy rewards every day with a few simple clicks. From materials to help you level up your characters and light cones to stellar jade to add to your warp funds, it’s a super handy system. So let’s take a look at what HSR check-in rewards you can get and how to claim them.

What are the Honkai Star Rail check-in rewards?

Here are all the rewards you can get from the Honkai Star Rail check-in event.

Day one: two adventure logs

Day two: one condensed aether

Day three: 5k credits

Day four: one bottled soda

Day five: 20 stellar jade

Day six: two adventure logs

Day seven: one condensed aether

Day eight: one lost gold fragment

Day nine: 5k credits

Day ten: three adventure logs

Day 11: two lost gold fragments

Day 12: two condensed aether

Day 13: 20 stellar jade

Day 14: 5k credits

Day 15: one energy drink (sugar free)

Day 16: three adventure logs

Day 17: two condensed aether

Day 18: two lost gold fragments

Day 19: 8k credits

Day 20: 20 stellar jade

Day 21: three adventure logs

Day 22: two condensed aether

Day 23: two lost gold fragments

Day 24: 8k credits

Day 25: one disposable kinetic arm

Day 26: two refined aether

Day 27: two lost crystals

Day 28: three traveler's guide

Day 29: 5k credits

Day 30: 5k credits

The first three times that you claim your Honkai Star Rail check-in rewards, you also gain some extra rewards:

First-time check-in: 40 stellar jade

Second-time check-in: 30 stellar jade

Third-time check-in: 30 stellar jade

How do I claim my Honkai Star Rail check-in rewards?

To claim your check-in rewards, just follow these steps each day.

Log in to HoyoLab

Head to the Honkai Star Rail daily check-in page

Click on today’s reward

Open your in-game mailbox

Hit claim and enjoy your rewards!

The check-in rewards refresh every day at midnight, UTC+8, no matter where you are – meaning 9:00 (PST) / 12:00 (EST) / 17:00 (BST). At the beginning of each month, the check-in page resets, and you start from day one again.

