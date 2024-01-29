Dreams do come true – Honkai Star Rail’s Penacony comes to Roblox

The Astral Express is on its way to Penacony, a land of dreams where anything is possible. So, in the spirit of the Trailblazer’s next adventure, one game developer and Hoyo superfan has started work on bringing Honkai Star Rail’s Penacony to Roblox, capturing the attention and praise of the game’s official social media accounts.

Honkai Star Rail’s Twitter account shouted out “super gamer @ClockieK”, a Roblox game developer and self-proclaimed HSR superfan, who’s challenged themself to recreate Penacony using the metaverse gaming platform in just three weeks. At the time of the tweet, ClockieK only had around 30 followers and a handful of tweets, so they weren’t expecting this kind of attention.

In response, they tweeted, “Holy! I am so flattered!… I love Star Rail.” ClockieK has already begun chronicling their development journey on Twitter and has started a subreddit for the upcoming Roblox game, aptly named Star Rail Simulator. We’re so excited to see two of our favorite games interact like this and can’t wait to give the experience a go ourselves.

ClockieK is focusing on an adventure game mode inspired by HSR, but we wonder what other aspects of the space-faring RPG will travel to the blockosphere. Could we warp for blocky versions of Honkai Star Rail’s Black Swan or Honkai Star Rail’s Sparkle? Will this world’s trash cans also contain secrets?

That’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail’s Penacony in Roblox. Keep an eye on ClockieK’s Twitter to keep up with their progress and support the game. If you’re planning to board the Astral Express soon, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Honkai Star Rail events guides.