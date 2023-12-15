As we get ready to leave the Xianzhou Luofu behind and dive into our next destination, we’re going to meet Honkai Star Rail’s Sparkle – now a confirmed character thanks to her drip marketing from Hoyoverse. She’s a five-star quantum unit who follows the path of the Harmony. We’re excited to learn more about her, but here’s what we know so far.

Honkai Star Rail Sparkle release date speculation

Following the usual schedule of Honkai Star Rail’s drip marketing and release schedule, it seems that Sparkle releases in the update after 1.6, which may be 2.0 given that Hoyoverse teased the next location.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Sparkle?

While we don’t know much about the mysterious Sparkle, we do know that she’s a member of the Masked Fools – an intergalactic organization that follows Aha of the Elation. She’s described as “inscrutable and unscrupulous”.

She’s known for her theatrics and plays roles enthusiastically while effortlessly blending into different masks. This tells us she may not appear as she truly is, and that she may attempt to trick the Trailblazer in the story. That’s just my own hunch, though.

By the way, anyone who keeps up with leaks may have previously seen Sparkle in leaks under the name Hanabi – maybe it is a situation like Honkai Star Rail’s Guinaifen, or perhaps this was an old name that developers changed. Alternatively, it could be one of her many masks…

What do we know about Sparkle’s build?

Sparkle is a five-star unit, following the path of Harmony, that deals quantum damage. Harmony path members provide buffs to allies, meaning they can improve your damage, speed, and more. She will be the first harmony character that also uses quantum.

As for what she can do, we don’t know yet – so keep tabs on this page as we’ll update when we know more.

Who are Sparkle’s voice actors?

Sparkle’s voice actors are Zhao Shuang in Chinese, known for her work in Link Click and other animated shows. In English, her voice comes from Lizzie Freeman, who voices Genshin Impact’s Yanfei.

