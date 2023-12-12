Honkai Star Rail Black Swan build and release date speculation

Hoyoverse games are filled with mysterious and beautiful women, one of which is Honkai Star Rail’s Black Swan. As a follower of the path of Nihility, she certainly makes a strong first impression that stays with you for a while. Let’s learn more about who exactly Black Swan is and her best build.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Black Swan?

Black Swan is a Memokeeper for the Garden of Recollection and an upcoming five-star character in Honkai Star Rail. Her character introduction describes her as a “mysterious and elegant soothsayer” who loves to collect unique memories, but the people around her aren’t sure why.

The Garden of Recollection is a faction that follows the Aeon of Remembrance, Fuli. Members of this faction like Black Swan forgo their physical forms and instead travel the universe in the form of memories. We’ve already met a member of the Garden earlier in our trailblazing journey – the Messenger aboard the Astral Express who manages the Honkai Star Rail Forgotten Hall.

When is Black Swan’s release date?

Based on the timing of her drip marketing and her appearance in the Penacony teaser trailer from The Game Awards 2023, we predict that Black Swan will release as part of version 1.7 Honkai Star Rail update. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear anything more concrete.

Who are Black Swan’s voice actors?

Black Swan’s English voice actor is Arryn Zech, who is best known for voicing Blake Belladonna from the RWBY anime series. Her Japanese voice actor is Hitomi Nabatame, who has a long and illustrious career in voice acting for film, TV, and games. You may recognize her as the voice of Nihilister from Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Symmetra from Overwatch 2, and Gladiia from Arknights.

Black Swan’s Chinese VA, Yang Meng Lu, has mostly worked on TV series inside of China, and her Korean VA, Kim Ha-young, has voiced Sailor Venus in Sailor Moon, and several characters across the Pretty Cure franchise.

What’s the best Black Swan build?

While we don’t know the exact details of her kit just yet, we do know that Black Swan is a five-star wind-type character who treads the path of The Nihility. Nihility characters are known for applying debuffs to enemies to reduce their combat effectiveness, such as Honkai Star Rail’s Welt, Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf, and Honkai Star Rail’s Sampo, who is also a wind-type character.

