Hoops Life codes October 2023

If you’re shooting for some Hoops Life codes, we’re here to help. We love basketball nearly as much as we love Roblox, so you’d better believe we’re ready to get on the court and throw some three-pointers. We’re like the Harlem Globetrotters of Roblox and always put on a good show. So if you need some codes in this brilliant basketball game, stick with us.

Hoops Life codes

Active codes:

SpinTheWheel – two free spins (new!)

– two free spins (new!) RevampedDribbles – 250 coins (new!)

– 250 coins (new!) NewMascot – 200 coins

– 200 coins NewContent – 200 coins

– 200 coins 48k – free experience

– free experience GymUpdate – 100 coins

– 100 coins 30k – 150 xp

– 150 xp 50XP – 50 xp

What are Hoops Life codes?

Hoops Life codes are strings of numbers and letters that you can happily pop into the game to add fun rewards and bonuses to your gameplay. The eponymous developer Hoops Life releases codes in the Hoops Life Discord, often to celebrate the newest updates or to coincide with events or holidays. You can jump into the Discord to stay up to date, or save yourself some stress and just bookmark this page, as we regularly search for all the latest codes, so you don’t have to.

How do I redeem Hoops Life codes?

It’s nice and easy to redeem Hoops Life codes, just follow these simple steps:

Open up Roblox

Fire up Hoops Life Basketball

Click on the menu button

Tap on the codes option

Pop in an active code

Hit confirm to redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

