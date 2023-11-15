Horse Race Simulator codes November 2023

Giddy up and grab these Roblox Horse Race Simulator codes for boosts and wins - which means new pets, horses, and a better rank in the tables.

Horse Race Simulator codes: Roblox characters riding horses in a race
Mount your trusty steed and make use of the new Horse Race Simulator codes to get extra wins and more in the Roblox game. Enter a race and tap your way to victory as the best jockey around. Every win gets you closer to fancier pets, more horse colors, and new worlds to train in.

Here are all the new Horse Race Simulator codes:

  • ThxX_100LiKe_ – 60-minute double win boost
  • XQKCIO – 60-minute win boost
  • boost – 30-minute double training boost
  • release – 500 wins

How to redeem Horse Race Simulator codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Horse Race Simulator codes?

Redeeming these codes in the Roblox game is super easy, simply follow these steps:

  • Open up Horse Race Simulator in Roblox
  • Hit the ‘codes’ button on the right side of the screen
  • Paste or type in each code one at a time and hit redeem

There you are – plenty of boosts to secure more wins and energy.

What are Horse Race Simulator codes?

Codes come from the game’s developer, NoExtremity Zone. Horse Race Simulator gets an update every week, so it’s likely that regular codes will come from the creator. So far, codes have celebrated the release of the game, how many likes it has received, and grant boosts in the game to improve your performance.

