Clicker Fighting Simulator codes October 2023

Here are all the Roblox Clicker Fighting Simulator codes for free luck, power, and win boosts in the idle clicker-turned-anime fighting game.

Clicker Fighting Simulator codes: four anime character surrounded by elemental flame
October 23, 2023: We checked for new Clicker Fighting Simulator codes.

What’s better than anime Roblox games? Idle clicker anime Roblox games, that’s what – so here are all the Clicker Fighting Simulator codes you could ever need for extra boosts in the game. Run through levels slashing at enemies to build your strength and power, so you can run through more enemies even faster and climb the leaderboard.

Clicker Fighting Simulator codes

Here are all the Clicker Fighting Simulator codes:

  • UGC3 – Two win, two luck, and two power boosts
  • GOD80k – Two win, two luck, and two power boosts
  • wheel – Two win, two luck, and two power boosts
  • Hero – Two win, two luck, and two power boosts
  • UGC2 – Two win, two luck, and two power boosts
  • UGC – Two win, two luck, and two power boosts
  • Shinobi – Two win, two luck, and two power boosts
  • SAO – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • Luck – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • JOJO – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • Cameraman – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • LOL60k – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • Jujutsu – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • Clover – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • Punch – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • insane40k – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • DragonBall – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • insane20k – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • Wings – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • 10000like – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • 5000like – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • Bleach – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • weekend – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • Demon – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • Hunter – Two win, two power, and a luck boost
  • Release – Two win, two power, and a luck boost

How to redeem Clicker Fighting Simulator codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Clicker Fighting Simulator codes?

Redeeming these codes couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps:

  • Open up Clicker Fighting Simulator in Roblox
  • Click the codes button with a speech bubble and heart above it on the right-hand side
  • Paste or type in a code one at a time
  • Hit redeem

Now sit back and enjoy receiving plenty of freebies.

What are Clicker Fighting Simulator codes?

These handy dandy codes come from developer Mobile Heroes and often celebrate milestones in terms of player count or total likes. The codes give out plenty of boosts to ensure your success in the game.

