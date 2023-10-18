How Far Can You Slide codes October 2023

Well? How far can you slide? Find out with these How Far Can You Slide codes granting extra speed, pets, and cash in the Roblox game. Each pet you hatch gives you a multiplier so you gain extra speed, and therefore can slide further into the sunset and climb the ranks.

How Far Can You Slide codes

Here are all the new How Far Can You Slide codes:

kyrtappet – banana pet

– banana pet l7feless – five speed

– five speed kyrtap – five speed

– five speed reborn – five speed

How do I redeem How Far Can You Slide codes?

Redeeming these codes couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps:

Open up How Far Can You Slide? in Roblox

Click the ‘codes’ button on the right-hand side of the screen

Type or paste in a code one at a time and hit redeem

And there you have it, plenty of freebies.

What are How Far Can You Slide codes?

The developer of How Far Can You Slide, also named How Far Can You Slide, creates these codes to give you extra goodies while playing the game, including speed boost and pets

