How Far Can You Slide codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We checked for more How Far Can You Slide codes.
Well? How far can you slide? Find out with these How Far Can You Slide codes granting extra speed, pets, and cash in the Roblox game. Each pet you hatch gives you a multiplier so you gain extra speed, and therefore can slide further into the sunset and climb the ranks.
We love Roblox, and to prove it, here are our code guides brimming with the latest gifts just for you. Check out these Anime Adventures codes, Toilet Tower Defense codes, Blox Fruits codes, and Friday Night Bloxxin codes.
How Far Can You Slide codes
Here are all the new How Far Can You Slide codes:
- kyrtappet – banana pet
- l7feless – five speed
- kyrtap – five speed
- reborn – five speed
How do I redeem How Far Can You Slide codes?
Redeeming these codes couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps:
- Open up How Far Can You Slide? in Roblox
- Click the ‘codes’ button on the right-hand side of the screen
- Type or paste in a code one at a time and hit redeem
And there you have it, plenty of freebies.
What are How Far Can You Slide codes?
The developer of How Far Can You Slide, also named How Far Can You Slide, creates these codes to give you extra goodies while playing the game, including speed boost and pets
There’s plenty going on in mobile games outside of Roblox – we recommend you check out our Black Clover M tier list and Black Clover M codes, and these Omega Strikers codes, too.