How Far Can You Slide codes October 2023

Swipe up these Roblox How Far Can You Slide codes to get extra speed and out-slide even the best of them in this innovative experience.

A roblox character in How Far Can You Slide codes with two pets next to them
October 18, 2023: We checked for more How Far Can You Slide codes.

Well? How far can you slide? Find out with these How Far Can You Slide codes granting extra speed, pets, and cash in the Roblox game. Each pet you hatch gives you a multiplier so you gain extra speed, and therefore can slide further into the sunset and climb the ranks.

How Far Can You Slide codes

Here are all the new How Far Can You Slide codes:

  • kyrtappet – banana pet
  • l7feless – five speed
  • kyrtap – five speed
  • reborn – five speed

How to redeem How Far Can You Slide codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem How Far Can You Slide codes?

Redeeming these codes couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps:

  • Open up How Far Can You Slide? in Roblox
  • Click the ‘codes’ button on the right-hand side of the screen
  • Type or paste in a code one at a time and hit redeem

And there you have it, plenty of freebies.

What are How Far Can You Slide codes?

The developer of How Far Can You Slide, also named How Far Can You Slide, creates these codes to give you extra goodies while playing the game, including speed boost and pets

