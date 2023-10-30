How to perform an Android transfer to iPhone

Looking to make an Android transfer to iPhone? Sometimes, you just have to jump ship and go for a different phone, and we’re on hand to help.

Android transfer to iPhone - a Samsung device with an arrow pointing from it to an iPhone
We have this Android transfer to iPhone guide to ensure you take all of your important information across to your new device, including contacts, apps, photos, and more. Luckily, it’s a straightforward process with few complications.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about Android to iPhone transfers.

How do I perform an Android transfer to iPhone?

To transfer your data from an Android to an iPhone, you need to:

  • Make sure your Android device is connected to wi-fi
  • Start to set up your iPhone
  • Go to apps and data on your iPhone
  • Select move data from Android
  • Open the move to iOS app on Android
  • Wait for a code to come through on your iPhone
  • Enter the code into your Android device
  • Connect your iPhone to a temporary wi-fi network
  • On your Android device, select the data you want to transfer
  • Leave both devices as they transfer
  • Once the loading bar finishes, tap done on your Android
  • Finally, you hit continue on your iPhone

There you have it, our guide on how to do an Android transfer to iPhone. If you want some games for your new device, our best mobile RPGs list has some great suggestions.

