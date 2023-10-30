How to perform an Android transfer to iPhone

We have this Android transfer to iPhone guide to ensure you take all of your important information across to your new device, including contacts, apps, photos, and more. Luckily, it’s a straightforward process with few complications.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about Android to iPhone transfers.

How do I perform an Android transfer to iPhone?

To transfer your data from an Android to an iPhone, you need to:

Make sure your Android device is connected to wi-fi

Start to set up your iPhone

Go to apps and data on your iPhone

Select move data from Android

Open the move to iOS app on Android

Wait for a code to come through on your iPhone

Enter the code into your Android device

Connect your iPhone to a temporary wi-fi network

On your Android device, select the data you want to transfer

Leave both devices as they transfer

Once the loading bar finishes, tap done on your Android

Finally, you hit continue on your iPhone

There you have it, our guide on how to do an Android transfer to iPhone.