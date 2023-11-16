Despite the idle genre being generally more chill than your average RPG, our Idle Heroes tier list is still pretty handy. While your heroes may be happy to go out and slash down the opposition even when you’re not there to give them a helping thumb, it’s important to build a good team if you want them to bring home the metaphorical bacon on your behalf. Keep in mind that tier lists are intended as guidelines only – if one of your favorite heroes falls into the D or E tiers, that doesn’t mean that you can’t use them, they may just take a little more support to get the best results.

To make it a bit easier to find who’s the best, we’ve divided our Idle Heroes tier list into a few categories.

Idle Heroes tier list

Below, we’ve ranked all the best heroes for PVP and PVE mode, to help you choose which units to invest in.

Idle Heroes PvP tier list

Tier Idle Heroes character S Sword Flash Xia, Scarlet Queen Halora, Asmodel the Dauntless, Fairy Queen Vesa, Eloise, Star Wing Jahra, Andrea, Doom Terminator Vulcan, Star Swordsman Mockman, A Holmes Young, Rogan, Drake, Ignis, Amen-Ra, Tix, Ithaqua, Carrie, Waldeck, Aida, Russell, The Sun Devourer Eos B Sherlock, Fiona, Garuda, Karoos, Gustin, Onkirimaru, Phorcys, Valentino C Inosuke, Aspen, Penny, Natasha, Xia, Elyvia, Gloria, Annabelle, Xiahou D Morax, Heart Watcher, Horus, Cthuga, Flora, Belrain, Michelle, Nakia, Unimax 3000 F Delacium, Faith Blade, Tara, Oberon, Saja, King Barton, Mihm, Amuvor, Jahra, Tussilago

Idle Heroes PvE tier list

Tier Idle Heroes character S Sword Flash Xia, Scarlet Queen Halora, Fairy Queen Vesa, Eloise, Drake, Star Wing Jahra, Carrie, Delacium, Russell A Holmes Young, Rogan, Asmodel the Dauntless, Ignis, Amen-Ra, Tix, Ithaqua, Inosuke, Andrea, Penny, Heart Watcher B Fiona, Aspen, Garuda, Natasha, Morax, Horus, Kroos, Belrain C Sherlock, Waldeck, Aida, Xia, Ctuga, Elyvia, Gloria, Annabelle, Xiahous, Faith Blade, Flora, Unimax 3000 D Gustin, Onkirimaru, Phorcys F Michelle, Nakia, Tara, Oberon, Valentino, Saja, King Barton, Mihm, Amuvor, Jahra, Tussilago

Idle Heroes tier lists by class

If you’re looking for a hero to fill a specific role across any content, the class tier lists below should give you an idea of which ones are worth the investment.

Idle Heroes assassin tier list

Tier Idle Heroes character S Sword Flash Xia, Rogan, Drake A – B Ithaqua, Natasha C Heart Watcher, Faith Blade, Saja D Tussilago, Nakia, Xia, Amuvor

Idle Heroes mage tier list

Tier Idle Heroes character S Star Wing Jahra, The Sun Devourer Eos, Holmes Young A Tix, Eos B Delacium, Aida C Gloria, Sherlock, Valentino, Phorcys D Jahra, Oberon, Mihm

Idle Heroes priest tier list

Tier Idle Heroes character S Fairy Queen Vesa, Ignis A Andrea, Elyvia, Amen-Ra B Fiona C Kroos, Annabelle, Gustin, Belrain D –

Idle Heroes ranger tier list

Tier Idle Heroes character S Scarlet Queen Halora, Eloise A Carrie, Waldeck, Inosuke B Russell, Penny, Flora C Cthugha D Michelle

Idle Heroes warrior tier list

Tier Idle Heroes character S Lord of Fear Aspen, Asmodel the Dauntless, Xiahou A Aspen B Morax, Garuda C Horus, Unimax 3000, Onkirimaru D Tara, King Barton

Is an Idle Heroes reroll worthwhile?

In short, Idle Heroes rerolls really aren’t worth it. Though you do get a five-star hero from your first three summons, five stars don’t always mean the unit is good. These units are from the normal banner, and most of them are considered fodder, only useful in the early phases of the game until you get some better pulls.

We recommend you simply play through the game normally, saving scrolls, orbs, and coins to complete events and pull on better banners. And, while you’re at it, be sure to head over to our Idle Heroes codes guide for some handy freebies. If you’re looking for something fresh to play, check out our list of the best mobile games for a wider range of titles.