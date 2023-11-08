Blue Archive tier list and reroll guide – every character ranked by class

If you’re looking for a fresh strategy RPG experience full of cute anime girls, Blue Archive may just be the place for you. Of course, like all gacha games, you’ll likely want to consult with a Blue Archive tier list along the way, especially if you want to get the best lineup. Well, don’t worry – we’re here to help. We’ve ranked all of the Blue Archive characters by role, including attackers, tanks, supports, and healers, so you can form the strongest team around. We’ve also included a handy Blue Archive reroll guide to make sure you get the picks you want.

Be sure to take a look at our Blue Archive codes if you want some in-game goodies. If you find this helpful, we’ve got plenty more content just like this, including our Genshin Impact tier list, Mythic Heroes tier list, Slime Isekai Memories tier list, and Epic Seven tier list. We also have heaps of freebies up for grabs, with our Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Impact codes, Atelier online codes, and more.

Blue Archive tier list

Our Blue Archive tier list splits characters into different classes, including attackers, healers, supporters, and tanks. Depending on how you want to play, scroll down to figure out which is the best of the best and who to aim for while rerolling.

Blue Archive attacker tier list

Tier Blue Archive character S Iori, Mutsuki (new year), Haruna, Cherino, Hina (swimsuit), Shun, Wakamo, Asuza (swimsuit), Hibiki, Karin, Waraku Chise (swimsuit) A Nonomi, Aru, Mutsuki, Aris, Momoi, Midori, Izuna, Karin (bunny), Hina, Junko, Yuzu, Tsuguri (swimsuit), Iori (swimsuit), Aru (new year), Michiru, Mashiro (swimsuit), Saki B Serika, Asuza, Chise, Shiroko (cycling), Sumire, Maki, Akari, Hinata C Neru, Shiroko, Tsurugi, Shun (small), Pina, Izumi, Asuna, Hasumi, Saya (casual), Mashiro, Saya, Yoshimi, Chihiro, Utaha

Blue Archive healer tier list

Tier Blue Archive Character S Koharu, Serina A Nodoka (hot spring), Hanae B – C Fuuka, Chinatsu

Blue Archive support tier list

Tier Blue Archive Character S Kotama, Serika (new year) A VI, Sena B Hifumi, Izumi (swimsuit), Asuna (bunny), Miyu, Ako, Iroha C Akane, Tomoe, Mimori, Chinatsu (hot spring), Suzumi, Kirino, Kayoko, Kotori, Hifumi (summer), Cherino (hot spring), Kaede, Hare, Shizuko, Nodoka, Airi, Marie, Hatsune Miku, Juri, Shimiko

Blue Archive tank tier list

Tier Blue Archive character S Tsubaki, Neru (bunny), Hoshino A Marina, Yuuka B Eimi, Haruka, Natsu, Miyako C –

Blue Archive Reroll guide

If you want to make sure you get the best characters from our Blue Archive tier list, you can always perform a Blue Archive reroll. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Blue Archive and log in with a guest account

Play through the tutorial to get your free summons

Complete the first mission

Claim the rewards through your mailbox

Spend your free currency on the gacha banners to summon characters

If you’re happy with your pulls, continue the game as normal! If not, then do the following:

Tap the menu button in the top-right corner of the screen

Click account

Hit ‘reset’

Type in ‘Blue Archive’

Then repeat the steps until you get who you want. Simple!

And that’s all we’ve got for our Blue Archive tier list. If you’re looking for more gacha fun, head over to our list of the best gacha games to find something new to play.